High Tide Makes ROB Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that it placed No. 182 out of 400 companies listed on the 2025 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, with a three-year revenue growth rate of 188%.

This follows the Company's 2024 ranking of 87th out of 417 companies, with a three-year growth rate of 486%.

"For the fifth consecutive year, High Tide has been recognized by Report on Business as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies. This achievement reflects our team's hard work, the loyalty of our Cabana Club members, and the strength of our value-focused retail model," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"While this recognition highlights the success of our Canadian operations to date, the recent closing of our majority acquisition of Remexian marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for High Tide. By entering Europe's largest cannabis market, this expansion will enhance our revenue profile, broaden our international footprint, and create new opportunities for long-term growth. As always, I extend my deepest gratitude to our entire team for continuing to drive value creation across everything we do," added Mr. Grover.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada . To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking. The full list of 2025 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here .

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector- spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja , Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

ABOUT High Tide

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada , with 210 current locations across British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , and Ontario , holding a growing 12% share of the market. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world. The Company also owns and operates multiple global e-commerce platforms offering accessories and hemp-derived CBD products.

Medical Cannabis Distribution: Remexian Pharma GmbH is a leading German pharmaceutical company built for the purpose of importation and wholesale of medical cannabis products at affordable prices. Among all German medical cannabis procurers, Remexian has one of the most diverse reaches across the globe and is licensed to import from 19 countries including Canada.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our ability of the Remexian acquisition to enhance our revenue profile, broaden our international footprint, and create new opportunities for long-term growth. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, such statements are based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed under the heading "Non-Exhaustive List of Risk Factors" in Schedule A to our current annual information form, and elsewhere in this press release, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov , which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Premium Global Smoking Accessories Manufacturer and Canadian Cannabis Retailer

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), today announced the presentations from the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference held June 5 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/459OQ1L

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tide Welcomes Alberta's Decision to Allow Private Label Cannabis Sales

High Tide Welcomes Alberta's Decision to Allow Private Label Cannabis Sales

The Company is Well Positioned to Take Advantage of Private Label Sales, Including Through its Newly Acquired Queen of Bud Brand Across Ontario, Manitoba , Saskatchewan and Alberta

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide " or the "Company ") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, welcomed the announcement by Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis' (AGLC) that it has amended its Retail Cannabis Store Handbook to allow private label cannabis sales. This is good news for High Tide's Cabana Cannabis Co. brand which is already in-market in Ontario Manitoba and Saskatchewan and for the newly acquired Queen of Bud brand, which is also available in Ontario . The Company looks forward to bringing both brands to Alberta consumers as soon as possible.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tide to Open First Canna Cabana in Huntsville, Ontario

High Tide to Open First Canna Cabana in Huntsville, Ontario

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide " or the "Company ") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 17 Hanes Road, Huntsville, Ontario will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on Thursday, June 6, 2024 . This opening will mark High Tide's 172nd Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada the 63rd in the province of Ontario and the first store in Huntsville .

Huntsville is in the Muskoka region of Ontario , the heart of Canada's cottage country. Millions of international tourists and Canadians alike flock to Muskoka year-round to vacation in one of Canada's most picturesque landscapes. This brand-new Canna Cabana is situated beside a major home improvement retailer and a beer store. It is also a short drive from a major discount grocery retailer and the Huntsville Place Mall, the primary shopping node for the area. This busy and rapidly expanding shopping plaza is well situated to serve the residents of Huntsville , the surrounding rural and the cottage country visitors who need to stop at a shopping centre to gather groceries and other essentials before heading out into the remote properties surrounding it.

"I am thrilled to announce the opening of our first store in Huntsville . This brand-new Canna Cabana builds upon the success of our existing cottage country stores in Bracebridge and is a key addition to our retail portfolio. The Muskoka region welcomes 3.2 million seasonal travelers annually and communities like Huntsville serve as anchors for the surrounding cottage country as visitors need to stop in to gather groceries and other goods before spending time at the lake," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our team has been working hard through the first half of the calendar year, adding outstanding Canna Cabana locations like Huntsville to our store network. I remain excited about our strong free cash flow profile, which is fueling the renewed acceleration of our growth in Ontario and other Canadian provinces where we operate," added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT High Tide

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count 1 . High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail : Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada , with 172 current locations spanning British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America .

Retail Innovation : Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms : High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Silipipe, Evolution and more.

CBD : High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution : High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing : High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both the 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing of our new location beginning to sell recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use, the expected benefits of the store location, and our commitment to opening future stores in prime power centre locations and the expansion of our discount club model. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, such statements are based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed under the heading "Non-Exhaustive List of Risk Factors" in Schedule A to our current annual information form, and elsewhere in this press release, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov , which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

________________________________

1 As reported by ATB Capital Markets based on store counts as of February 8, 2024

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-tide-to-open-first-canna-cabana-in-huntsville-ontario-302161135.html

SOURCE High Tide Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 5th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), announced the agenda for the KSCA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 5 th 2024.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tide to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

High Tide to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference June 5th

High Tide Inc. (" High Tide" or the "Company" ) (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide will participate in a fireside chat with Andrew Semple, Sell-Side Analyst at Echelon Capital Markets at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and co-sponsored by KCSA Strategic Communications, on June 5 th .

DATE : June 5 th
TIME: 1:30pm Eastern
LINK: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

ABOUT High Tide

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count 1 . High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail : Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 171 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America.

Retail Innovation : Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms : High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Silipipe, Evolution and more.

CBD : High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution : High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing : High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both the 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Inquiries
Omar Khan
Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer
High Tide Inc.
omar@hightideinc.com
403-770-3080

Investor Inquiries
Vahan Ajamian
Capital Markets Advisor
High Tide Inc.
vahan@hightideinc.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

