High Tide Executives to Present at Several Key Investor Conferences

High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that executives of the Company will present at several upcoming investor conferences.
"These conferences are an important chance to connect directly with investors and share how High Tide's growth story can translate into long-term value creation," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "Our transformational acquisition of a majority stake in Remexian has made High Tide a major player in Germany's medical cannabis market, while in Canada we remain on pace to surpass 300 Canna Cabana stores nationwide. At the same time, our loyalty-driven discount club model continues to resonate with customers, driving consistent performance that is well above the peer average. Together, these milestones strengthen our competitive position and underscore why we believe High Tide is one of the best long-term opportunities in the global cannabis sector."
Conference & Presentation Schedule
- Sidoti Investor Conference
September 17, 2025 , at 10:00 AM ET – Vahan Ajamian – (Virtual)
- Cantech Letter Conference
October 9, 2025 – Vahan Ajamian – ( Toronto, Ontario )
- Planet MicroCap Showcase
October 21, 2025 , at 10:30 AM ET – Raj Grover – ( Toronto, Ontario )
- Talman House London
November 10, 2025 – Raj Grover – ( London, England )
ABOUT High Tide
High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:
Retail : Canna Cabana ™ is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada , with 207 current locations across British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , and Ontario , holding a growing 12% share of the market. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world. The Company also owns and operates multiple global e-commerce platforms offering accessories and hemp-derived CBD products.
Medical Cannabis Distribution: Remexian Pharma GmbH is a leading German pharmaceutical company built for the purpose of importation and wholesale of medical cannabis products at affordable prices. Among all German medical cannabis procurers, Remexian has one of the most diverse reaches across the globe and is licensed to import from 19 countries including Canada .
High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the long-term value and opportunities for investors resulting from the Company's business model, and the ability of the Company to reach its stated goals including reaching 300 stores. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, such statements are based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed under the heading "Non-Exhaustive List of Risk Factors" in Schedule A to our current annual information form, and elsewhere in this press release, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov , which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
