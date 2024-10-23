Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Axel REE Limited

High Grade REE up to 7,0GGppm Treo from First Batch of Assays Received at Poços De Caldas

Axel REE Limited (ASX: AXL, “Axel” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the first batch of auger assay results from the Caldas Project, located in the world class Poços de Caldas Alkaline Complex in Minas Gerais South, Brazil.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • First batch of assay results received for Caldas Project at the Poços de Caldas Alkaline Complex with exceptional concentrations of rare earth elements (REE) and high-value neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) and dysprosium and terbium (DyTb)
  • Confirmed high-grade project area with all of the initial auger drill holes returning excellent results and all ending in high-grade mineralisation indicating continuity at depth:

  • Significant concentrations of high-value magnet rare earth oxides (MREO) up to 36% of TREO (CAL-AUG-001) and averaging 24% across all samples received to date
  • Auger drill program continuing to further define the extent and continuity of mineralisation
  • Assay results progressively returning and will be reported to market as batches arrive
  • Significant progress at the Caladão Project in the Lithium Valley with up to 77 holes of combined auger and diamond drilling completed, batch samples sent to lab

Managing Director, Dr Fernando Tallarico, said:

“We are extremely pleased with our initial auger drill assay results showing high-grade TREO from our Caldas project within the Poços de Caldas Alkaline Complex. This first batch demonstrates the significant surface mineralisation of our project area and underscores the discovery potential of the project area.

The most exciting aspect of these initial results is that all holes returined increasingly high-grade TREO mineralisation at end of hole, which, similar to that of our peers at the Poços de Caldas, demonstrates the significant potential for a discovery zone at depth.

In addition, this is just the first batch as we expect to progressively receive auger results from our Caldas Project as well as diamond drill results at our Caladão Project in the Lithium Valley.”

The auger program was initiated to test surface and near-surface rare earth mineralisation, targeting areas with anomalous geochemical signatures identified through previous reconnaisance. 53 auger drill samples from the current program have been received from SGS Geosol laboratory and returned exceptional high- grade REE mineralisation at surface that warrant continued exploration in this area.

Figure 1 - Cross section of auger holes (potential fresh rock zone depth interpreted)

Figure 2 - Assay status map of Caldas tenement 830.88G/2023

REE assays from the auger program at Caldas returned consistently high grade TREO1 and significant MREO2 proportions (refer Table 1 below for significant results).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Axel REE Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IperionX logo

IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration

IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”)(ASX:IPX)IPX) is pleased to announce that Eneígy Fuels, Inc. (“Eneígy Fuels”) (NYSE: UUUU) (ľSX: EFR) has undeítaken laboíatoíy evaluation of íaíe eaíth mineíal concentíates fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in west Tennessee.

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals Ltd

Eclipse Commences Environmental And Social Studies For IVITTUUT Mining Licence Application

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged a leading international consultancy group based in Europe to commence environmental and social studies for its multi- commodity Ivittuut project in Greenland.
Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals Ltd

Eclipse Completes $2 Million Placement

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from sophisticated investors to raise $2 million before costs via a placement (Placement) of 100 million shares at an issue price of $0.02 per share (Placement Shares).

Keep reading...Show less
PVW Resources

Drilling underway at Tanami Heavy Rare Earth Project

~35,000m drilling program set to unlock district-scale rare earths and gold potential

PVW Resources (‘PVW’, “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company’s maiden drilling program has commenced at the 100%-owned Tanami Heavy Rare Earth and Gold Project in the Tanami region of the Northern Territory.

Keep reading...Show less
PVW Resources Logo

Tanami Heavy Rare Earth Project – Poised for Success

PVW Resources Limited (PVW or the Company) has released their most current corporate presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
PVW Resources Logo

Tanami Drill-Ready REE And Gold Targets Defined, Priority Target Of 3km Strike Supported By 2021 Results

PVW Resources Limited (PVW or the Company) reports Tanami drill-readyREE and gold targets defined, priority target of 3km strike supported by 2021results.

Keep reading...Show less

