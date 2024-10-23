- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
High Grade REE up to 7,0GGppm Treo from First Batch of Assays Received at Poços De Caldas
Axel REE Limited (ASX: AXL, “Axel” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the first batch of auger assay results from the Caldas Project, located in the world class Poços de Caldas Alkaline Complex in Minas Gerais South, Brazil.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- First batch of assay results received for Caldas Project at the Poços de Caldas Alkaline Complex with exceptional concentrations of rare earth elements (REE) and high-value neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) and dysprosium and terbium (DyTb)
- Confirmed high-grade project area with all of the initial auger drill holes returning excellent results and all ending in high-grade mineralisation indicating continuity at depth:
- Significant concentrations of high-value magnet rare earth oxides (MREO) up to 36% of TREO (CAL-AUG-001) and averaging 24% across all samples received to date
- Auger drill program continuing to further define the extent and continuity of mineralisation
- Assay results progressively returning and will be reported to market as batches arrive
- Significant progress at the Caladão Project in the Lithium Valley with up to 77 holes of combined auger and diamond drilling completed, batch samples sent to lab
Managing Director, Dr Fernando Tallarico, said:
“We are extremely pleased with our initial auger drill assay results showing high-grade TREO from our Caldas project within the Poços de Caldas Alkaline Complex. This first batch demonstrates the significant surface mineralisation of our project area and underscores the discovery potential of the project area.
The most exciting aspect of these initial results is that all holes returined increasingly high-grade TREO mineralisation at end of hole, which, similar to that of our peers at the Poços de Caldas, demonstrates the significant potential for a discovery zone at depth.
In addition, this is just the first batch as we expect to progressively receive auger results from our Caldas Project as well as diamond drill results at our Caladão Project in the Lithium Valley.”
The auger program was initiated to test surface and near-surface rare earth mineralisation, targeting areas with anomalous geochemical signatures identified through previous reconnaisance. 53 auger drill samples from the current program have been received from SGS Geosol laboratory and returned exceptional high- grade REE mineralisation at surface that warrant continued exploration in this area.
Figure 1 - Cross section of auger holes (potential fresh rock zone depth interpreted)
Figure 2 - Assay status map of Caldas tenement 830.88G/2023
REE assays from the auger program at Caldas returned consistently high grade TREO1 and significant MREO2 proportions (refer Table 1 below for significant results).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Axel REE Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
IperionX & Energy Fuels Progress Leading U.S. Rare Earth Collaboration
IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”)(ASX:IPX)IPX) is pleased to announce that Eneígy Fuels, Inc. (“Eneígy Fuels”) (NYSE: UUUU) (ľSX: EFR) has undeítaken laboíatoíy evaluation of íaíe eaíth mineíal concentíates fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in west Tennessee.
- Energy Fuels has completed laboratory evaluation of IperionX’s rare earth minerals, including monazite and xenotime, from the Titan Project in west Tennessee.
- Energy Fuels’ evaluation indicates that IperionX’s rare earth minerals are suitable as a high quality feedstock to supply Energy Fuels’ ongoing commercial production of mixed rare earth carbonate, an advanced material ready for rare earth separation.
- IperionX’s Titan Project contains a large amount of the light rare earths neodymium and praseodymium, as well as a significant distribution of the highly valuable heavy rare earths, terbium and dysprosium.
- The combination of IperionX’s heavy rare earth rich minerals in Tennessee, and Energy Fuels’ operating processing facilities in Utah, provides the potential to rapidly progress a fully integrated rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
IperionX and Energy Fuels previously signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of natural monazite sands fíom IperionX’s Titan Píoject in Tennessee to Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill in Utah (refer ASX announcement dated April 22, 2021). Energy Fuels and IperionX are continuing to evaluate expanding their collaboration to establish a fully integrated permanent rare earth magnet supply chain in the U.S.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Eclipse Commences Environmental And Social Studies For IVITTUUT Mining Licence Application
- Eclipse has engaged leading European consultancy group to assist with Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (EIA and SIA) for its Ivittuut Project, Greenland
- Group will assist with project description, collection of baseline data, stakeholder mapping, public consultation and other EIA and SIA-related activities
- Studies will provide guidance on how best to move forward with the development of Ivittuut.
- EIA and SIA required as part of Eclipse’s mining licence application for Ivittuut
- Eclipse has now commenced its 2022 field season at Ivittuut with; drilling at a REE-focused drilling program at Grønnedal expected to commence in early October 2022.
The consultancy has expertise across engineering, environmental science, and architecture and provides services including studies and concept design, design development and finalisation, planning/permissions, construction management, PMC services and asset management.
The group will work with Eclipse to assist in preparing environmental and social impact assessments (EIA and SIA) required for Eclipse’s application for an exploitation (mining) licence at Ivittuut from Greenland’s Mineral Licenses and Safety Authority (MLSA). This work will include data collection, mapping and public consultation for environmental and social studies.
Eclipse Executive Chairman Carl Popal said work to be completed by the consultancy would be important in progressing the Company’s development of Ivittuut.
“Overall, results of this work will put Eclipse in a better position with greater understanding of potential impacts on these aspects so that we can make decisions on Ivittuut’s development,” he said.
“In Greenland, all projects need to complete an EIA and SIA as part of any mining licence application so once this work is complete we will have a better understanding of what’s needed to move forward at Ivittuut.”
Pursuant to the Greenlandic Mineral Resources Act no. 7 of 7 December 2009 on mineral resources and activities of significance for these (the Mineral Resources Act), and later amendments, mineral resources companies must prepare a SIA and EIA in connection with developing mineral projects.
The estimated timeframe for the completion and submission of these reports is usually two to three years. Eclipse expects that this timeframe will be reduced due to existing documents and reports held by the Company, which will contribute to form part of the scoping phase for the Social Impact Assessment undertaken by Eclipse.
Eclipse recently received approval from the MLSA to commence its 2022 field season at Ivittuut, which will include a planned drill programme at the Grønnedal REE prospect. Drilling at Grønnedal is expected to commence in early October 2022.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Eclipse Completes $2 Million Placement
Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from sophisticated investors to raise $2 million before costs via a placement (Placement) of 100 million shares at an issue price of $0.02 per share (Placement Shares).
Highlights
- Completion of an oversubscribed Placement to raise $2 million at a Placement price of $0.02 per share supported by a combination of existing and new investors.
- Placement proceeds will be applied to upcoming field activities as the Company prepares to mobilise contractors to begin a drilling program at the Grønnedal Rare Earth Elements (REE) prospect.
- Social and Environmental Impact assessments underway in anticipation of future work programs following the 2022 exploration drilling program.
Subscribers to the Placement will be offered one (1) free attaching option exercisable at $0.05 expiring 17 September 2024 (Placement Options) for every one subscribed Placement Share. The Company will seek quotation of the Placement Options, being a total of 100 million options.
Allotment of the Placement Shares is expected to occur on or around 2 September 2022. The funds raised from the Placement will be used primarily to fund up-coming drilling campaigns at the at the Grønnedal prospect in Greenland following approval by Greenland’s Minerals Licenses and Safety Authority (MRSA) of the Company’s 2022 proposal to conduct field activities.
The Placement was managed by Ignite Equity Pty Ltd (Ignite). Ignite is a boutique corporate advisory firm specialising in funding and acting as corner investor for small-cap ASX listed Companies.
Greg Lowe, investor and Director of Ignite said, “We are thrilled to back Carl and his team on their Maiden drilling campaign for rare earth elements in Greenland. There is a huge supply/demand imbalance for these highly sought-after minerals.”
Executive Chairman Carl Popal said “We’re delighted to work with Greg and the Ignite team on this raising as preparations for the upcoming drilling at the Grønnedal prospect enter the final stages. We look forward to providing updates in the coming weeks as this maiden program progresses.”
A total of 100,000,000 Placement Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s existing Listing Rule 7.1A placement capacity. In addition, the 100 million Placement and 7.5 million Broker Options will be issued pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Drilling underway at Tanami Heavy Rare Earth Project
~35,000m drilling program set to unlock district-scale rare earths and gold potential
PVW Resources (‘PVW’, “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company’s maiden drilling program has commenced at the 100%-owned Tanami Heavy Rare Earth and Gold Project in the Tanami region of the Northern Territory.
Highlights
- Maiden drilling program has commenced at the Tanami Heavy Rare Earth Project in WA, expected to comprise ~10,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) and ~25,000m of air-core (AC) drilling.
- Initial focus of RC drilling is at the Castella (previously named Killi Killi East) and Watts Rise prospects, with the aim of extending areas of known Heavy Rare Earth Element (HREE) and gold mineralisation.
- Potential for extensive hydrothermal unconformity-related rare earth mineralisation identified along the 18km long Watts-Castella trend.
- Extensive target area with known REE and gold mineralisation and multiple discovery opportunities.
- Air-core drilling to commence in September targeting strike extensions at the Serpa and Nesa prospects.
- Program expected to continue through until approximately October/November 2022, providing strong news flow for PVW over the coming months.
The drilling program is expected to comprise approximately 10,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling and 25,000m of air-core (AC) drilling, with a primary focus on extending areas of known Heavy Rare Earth (HRE) mineralisation.
RC drilling is now underway at the Castella prospect (previously named Killi Killi East), where rock chip sampling undertaken by PVW Resources in 2021 returned high-grade results of up to 12.45% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO).
Following the completion of the Castella program, the RC rig will then move to the Watts Rise prospect, located 12km north-west of Castella, where rock chip results of up to 9.26% TREO have been returned. The RC program will be followed by AC drilling, which is expected to commence in September, targeting strike extensions at the Serpa and Nesa prospects.
PVW Resources considers the entire 18km of unconformity that extends between Nesa in the north-west and Castella in the south-east to have a favourable geological setting for further HRE discoveries, with this area to be the core focus of ongoing drilling and exploration programs.
Executive Director of PVW Resources, Mr. George Bauk, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have drilling underway in the Tanami, providing the first real test of the string of high-priority targets generated by our 2021 field program and historical data analysis.
“The Tanami Project has all the right ingredients to deliver a significant rare earths discovery – with the right stratigraphy and structures and with known occurrences of heavy rare earth mineralisation.
“The initial focus of the drilling will be at the Castella and Watts Rise prospects, where rock chip results have already confirmed high-grade HRE mineralisation, before moving on to test other key targets along the 18km prospective corridor that extends between Nesa and Castella.
“We expect this drilling to continue until well into the December 2022 Quarter, providing shareholders with a steady stream of news flow over the remainder of the year.”
Figure 2: Drilling locations
Click here for the full ASX Release
Tanami Heavy Rare Earth Project – Poised for Success
PVW Resources Limited (PVW or the Company) has released their most current corporate presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Tanami Drill-Ready REE And Gold Targets Defined, Priority Target Of 3km Strike Supported By 2021 Results
PVW Resources Limited (PVW or the Company) reports Tanami drill-readyREE and gold targets defined, priority target of 3km strike supported by 2021results.
HIGHLIGHTS
Rare Earths
Soil sampling results demonstrate:
- Continuity between Killi Killi East 1 and 2 outline a 3km long drill target area;
- Soil sampling also identifies multiple drill targets at Watts Rise; and
- Regional soil sampling results support the prospectivity of the unconformity along the 18km long Watts Rise-Killi Killi East Trend with two new yttrium soil anomalies located along the trend.
Geophysical interpretation undertaken by Southern Geoscience supports priority one geochemical targets and new geochemical anomalies.
Gold
Soils also uncover significant Au anomalies at both Watts Rise (400m long and open to west) and Killi Killi East 1 (800m long and open to southwest) and Killi Killi East 2 (400m long and open to southwest).
2022 Program
Now finalising plans for drilling program to commence in April 2022, with an initial program of up to 10,000m RC drilling and 25,000m Aircore drilling.
2022 field program will include further ground-based reconnaissance work to follow up additional targets identified as part of the Southern Geoscience interpretation, including additional radiometric anomalies.
Commodity Markets
Rare Earth prices continue to rise with Dysprosium at US$488/kg, up 20% since June 2021.
Gold prices have strengthened to A$2,773/oz, up 15% since September 2021.
Executive Director Mr George Bauk said, “The 2021 field program has defined a significant area of interest in the Tanami for Heavy Rare Earths with particular emphasis on Dysprosium, Terbium and Yttrium. We have an 18km long geological structure (Watts Rise- Killi Killi Trend) with various points of surface mineralisation above 3% TREO and up to 12.45% TREO, some 12km apart. Further work has focused on the Watts Rise- Killi Killi Trend with a number of work programs completed to define areas that are drill ready”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
