High-Grade Copper-Gold Extensions at Nugent

Hillgrove Resources Limited (Hillgrove) (ASX:HGO) is pleased to provide the following drilling update from the Kanmantoo Copper Mine. The Nugent drilling program from the 1010 Diamond Drill Site and the 1040 Nugent Drill Site has been completed and delivered excellent results which improve the understanding of the Nugent orebody in preparation for first production. These results have increased the Gold endowment and improved knowledge of the Copper-Gold distribution.

High Grade Copper-Gold mineralisation extensions discovered during extensional and infill drilling at Nugent, with multiple outstanding intersections returned, including:

  • 21m @ 0.85% Cu + 0.98g/t Au from 136m downhole in 25KVUG0653
  • 15m @ 0.91% Cu + 0.29g/t Au from 161m downhole in 25KVUG0653
  • 11.5m @ 0.99% Cu + 0.79g/t Au from 145.5m downhole in 25KVUG0543
    • Including 4m @ 1.93% Cu +1.14g/t Au from 153m
  • 8m @ 0.85% Cu + 0.36g/t Au from 177m downhole in 25KVUG0555
  • 5m @ 1.43% Cu + 0.34g/t Au from 194m downhole in 25KVUG0555
  • 3m @ 0.98% Cu + 0.99g/t Au from 171m downhole in 25KVUG0559
  • 4m @ 0.76% Cu + 0.46g/t Au from 177m downhole in 25KVUG0559

Figure 1: Plan View of drilling showing the high Gold grades intersected at the Southern end of Nugent against the 2024 MRE sliced at the 1020 metre RL displaying Gold grades.

Commenting on the drilling results, Hillgrove CEO and Managing Director, Bob Fulker said:

“It is encouraging that each time we test a geological theory we continue to identify additional mineralisation and gain a better understanding of the controls on mineralisation. These results are very exciting, as they provide a greater understanding of the Gold distribution throughout Nugent. It was previously thought that the Southern extent of Nugent had lower Gold grade, based on previous drilling, but these results show this is not the case.

It is also pleasing that as we drill beyond our current understanding of the Nugent ore body, we continue to encounter an expanding alteration corridor with Copper and Gold mineralisation within it. The Nugent 1020 Southern Ore Drive will commence stoping in the December quarter this year.”

Figure 2: View towards the east showing the high Copper grades intersected at the Southern end of Nugent against the 2024 MRE displaying Copper Grades

The Nugent drilling completed to date has targeted resource definition, with the focus shifting in recent weeks to grade control as first Nugent production draws closer. The recent assays from the 1010 diamond drill site have a dual purpose of both grade control and resource definition, with the results sitting further south-west than previously identified from resource drilling at surface. The high-grade intersections include 21metres @ 0.85% Cu and 0.98g/t Au (uncut) from 136 metres downhole in 25KVUG0653 and 11.5 metres @ 0.99% Cu & 0.79g/t Au (uncut) from 145.5 metres downhole in 25KVUG0543. These results improve the understanding of high-grade geometry and interaction of the Copper and Gold bearing fluids in the alteration corridor.

Drilling is ongoing for both stope definition and resource expansion throughout the Kanmantoo system, with upcoming Nugent drilling planned to target the northern end of the 1020 level. This will provide input into future planning alongside operational requirements for stope and development designs. Drilling is currently underway from the 1010 diamond drill site targeting Emily Star, with initial results pending.

Figure 1 above details the location of significant intersections relating to the current 2024 Kanmantoo Mineral Resource Estimate1 gold values, with gold results displayed for the drilling results. The full list of significant intersections is included in Table 1 below. Figure 2 above details a section view of drilling results showing the Copper results against the 2024 Kanmantoo Mineral Resource Estimate1 Copper values.

Drilling from underground remains on track to achieve the target of 60,000 metres by the end of the calendar year. August delivered 8,114.6 metres of diamond drilling, which is a record for the company to date. Year-to-date, a total of 42,816.2 metres has been drilled. An updated Resource estimation will be released in the December quarter 2025 inclusive of drilling results up to mid-August.


