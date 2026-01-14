Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Viking Mines Ltd (ASX: VKA) (“Viking” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received initial assay results from four samples collected for metallurgical testwork from the Linka Project located in Nevada, USA. Linka is one of six tungsten projects being acquired (Figure 4).2
- Viking has received high-grade Tungsten Oxide (WO3) assays from four metallurgical samples totalling 295kg collected from the Linka Tungsten Project in Nevada, USA.
- 58kg metallurgical sample sourced from the Linka Open Pit returned a significant result of 1.3% (WO3).
- The weighted average grade across all four metallurgical samples collected for testwork is 1.0% (WO3).
- These results validate the high-grade nature of scheelite mineralisation at Linka, which is one of six US-based tungsten projects currently being acquired by Viking.
- Sighter metallurgical testwork has commenced on the samples to establish a process flowsheet for the production of a scheelite concentrate.
- Global pricing for scheelite concentrates at all-time highs with 25%-30% grade at US$937/mtu (metric tonne unit).1
Commenting on the results, Viking Mines MD & CEO Julian Woodcock said:
“The very high-grade nature of these assay results confirms the high-grade potential at Linka and validates the high grades seen in the 1950’s historical underground sampling.2
“To attain a head-grade of 1.3% WO3 is a significant outcome and provides strong encouragement for the Linka Project. This is especially relevant when mines are operating globally with grades as low as 0.2%WO3.
“Coupled with the continued record tungsten prices seeing scheelite concentrates (25-30%) receiving US$937/mtu (USD93,700/tonne) and located in the Tier 1 jurisdiction of Nevada, USA, the Project is well placed and well timed.”
This article includes content from Viking Mines, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
11 December 2025
Tungsten Surge: Fresh Investment Horizons
Tungsten is rapidly gaining attention as a high-value strategic metal for its crucial role in national defense, aerospace and advanced manufacturing. However, as with most critical metals, the global supply chain for tungsten is dominated by a handful of producers, primarily China. As... Keep Reading...
14 November 2025
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Adex Mining Jumps 157 Percent on Tungsten Support
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector. On Thursday (November 13), Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a second round of... Keep Reading...
29 October 2025
Almonty Acquires Montana Tungsten Project as US Seeks to Revive Domestic Supply
Almonty Industries (TSX:AII,ASX:AII,NASDAQ:ALM) is expanding its US footprint with the acquisition of a tungsten project in Montana, a move that could make it the first domestic producer of the critical metal in a decade.The Toronto-based miner said it agreed to buy the site, which was... Keep Reading...
24 September 2025
Thor Energy to Sell Shares in FRAM Joint Venture to Tivan for AU$8.75 Million
Thor Mining (ASX:THR,LSE:THR,OTCQB:THORF) has signed a term sheet with Tivan (ASX:TVN) to sell its shares in FRAM, a joint venture with Investigator Resources (ASX:IVR). The joint venture, which was set up in August 2024, holds the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum-copper project, located 220... Keep Reading...
15 July 2025
Almonty Shares Rise on Nasdaq Debut Amid US Push to Secure Tungsten Supply
Tungsten-focused Almonty Industries (TSX:AII,ASX:AII,NASDAQ:ALM) saw its shares rise on Monday (July 14) in its first day of trading on the Nasdaq, buoyed by a US$90 million public offering. The company's share price climbed roughly 7 percent under its new “ALM" ticker symbol, opening at... Keep Reading...
21 March 2025
Almonty Industries Joins Forces with ADI, Seeks to Supply Tungsten and Molybdenum to US
Almonty Industries (TSX:AII,ASX:AII,OTCQX:ALMTF) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with government relations and business development firm American Defense International (ADI). Toronto-based Almonty is currently strengthening its positioning within the critical metals sector,... Keep Reading...
