Hermeus to manufacture Pratt & Whitney's F100-PW-229 engine under new production licensing agreement

Hermeus to manufacture Pratt & Whitney's F100-PW-229 engine under new production licensing agreement

Agreement accelerates Quarterhorse aircraft production and expands U.S. capacity to build combat-proven fighter engines  

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, and Hermeus have announced a Production License Agreement authorizing Hermeus to manufacture F100-PW-229 engines, one of the U.S. military's most widely fielded fighter propulsion systems. The agreement strengthens the U.S. defense industrial base by creating a new qualified production source for the F100 engine. Hermeus will produce the engines using its rapid-build production model while adhering to Pratt & Whitney's global standards for quality, safety and site‑activation.  

"With more than 32 million flight hours, the F100 has earned its place as one of the world's most trusted fighter engines," said Jessica Villardi, vice president of Fighter & Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney. "By partnering with Hermeus, we are expanding U.S. production capacity to meet growing customer demand while delivering the proven dependability that defines the F100 engine." 

Pratt & Whitney's F100 engine powers Hermeus' Quarterhorse aircraft, which achieved supersonic flight earlier this year—making it the world's first privately developed unmanned supersonic jet. The F100 has powered the U.S. Air Force's F‑15 and F‑16 fighter jets for more than five decades and is recognized for its unmatched performance and reliability. 

"Meeting future operational needs requires expanding America's capacity to build the engines our warfighters rely on," said Zach Shore, CEO of Hermeus. "Pratt & Whitney built the standard for fighter propulsion. By becoming a licensed manufacturer of the F100, Hermeus expands domestic engine capacity for the broader defense industrial base and becomes the first vertically integrated airframer with the in-house propulsion capability required to scale Quarterhorse."

About Pratt & Whitney   

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.   

About RTX  

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.  

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.

About Hermeus  

Hermeus is a venture-backed defense aviation company reclaiming the lost art of rapid iterative prototyping to build the fastest aircraft in the world today. By prioritizing relentless hardware iteration, we deliver high-speed systems at the pace of the modern battlefield. We work with the Department of War to provide the high-speed capabilities our nation and its allies need to maintain a durable, asymmetric advantage.  

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hermeus-to-manufacture-pratt--whitneys-f100-pw-229-engine-under-new-production-licensing-agreement-302876533.html

SOURCE RTX

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