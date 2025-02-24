Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Premier1 Lithium

Heritage Survey Completed at Yalgoo

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the heritage survey at the Company’s Yalgoo Project has been completed ahead of the first drill program. Premier1 acknowledges the traditional custodians of the land on which the company operates and pay respect to their Elders past, present and emerging. The heritage surveys are critical to ensure sites of significance for traditional owners are protected and not disturbed.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Heritage survey completed with no impediments for first drill program
  • Site works have begun for access and drill site preparation
  • RC drilling expected to start early March with drill rig secured
  • Drilling to target the high-grade gold results from rock chips in the Wadgingarra area including Crescent East, Olive Queen and Carlisle prospect areas

Managing Director Jason Froud commented:

“We would like to thank Sticks and Stones Cultural Resources Management (SandSCRM), the Yamatji Southern Regional Corporation (YSRC) and the Yamatji traditional owners for their efforts and cooperation in completing the heritage survey in a timely manner, and we look forward to working with them as we carry out our future exploration work programs.

We are extremely eager to commence our upcoming and first drill program at Yalgoo and test the high- grade targets across the Wadgingarra area. The drill program is designed to test both extensions to known gold occurrences as well as previously unexplored areas. Our previous work has highlighted the prospectivity of the area and which has seen only very limited exploration since the 1980s.”

The heritage clearance survey was completed by Yamatji Southern Regional Corporation (YSRC), heritage consultants (SandSCRM) and representatives of the traditional owners, the Yamatji People. Surveys were conducted with participants from the YSRC, their heritage consultant and Premier1.

The Yalgoo Project is within a determination area where native title rights and interests have been extinguished and native title is surrendered pursuant to the Yamatji Nation Indigenous Land Use Agreement (Yamatji Nation ILUA – Determination WAD 345 of 2019). Whilst Premier1’s tenements pre- date the establishment of the ILUA, it is critical to ensure sites of significance for traditional owners are protected and not disturbed. The heritage survey has cleared the entire work area and site works for access and drill pads have now commenced (Figure 1).

Programme of Work (PoW) approvals have also been received from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulations and Safety over the priority target areas within Exploration Licence E59/1989 (Figure 2). The PoW provides Premier1 with the ability to construct tracks and drill pads and conduct drilling to a maximum depth of 250m. Premier1 now has in place sufficient PoW and heritage clearances to complete the first phase of drilling exploration at Yalgoo.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.



×