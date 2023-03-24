Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permit required in connection with its 2023 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL") ahead of schedule. The program's primary focus will be to drill three priority targets at DBL.

"The early permit approval is a confirmation of our newly established relationships with the nearby First Nations communities and the Ministry of Mines.

I would like to personally thank the Lac Seul First Nation, Ojibway Nation of Saugeen, Metis Nation of Ontario as well as the Ministry of Mines for their time and efforts to expedite the permitting process.

This is a great step forward to advancing our flagship project and we look forward to growing  these mutually beneficial relationships as we progress together.

With the early permit approval in our rear view mirror, we are looking forward to advancing our flagship project this spring/summer in a systematic manner" commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 21, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to:

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for and received funding for a C$200,000 grant (the " Grant ") from the Ministry of Northern Development under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP "), the maximum amount available under OJEP for a junior mining company, in respect of expenditures Heritage incurred in advancing its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project during the period April 2022 to February 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "Y66" effective March 8, 2023. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading markets based on trading volume.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - December 23, 2022 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") today announced the retirement of Jim Fairbairn as Heritage's Chief Financial Officer (" CFO ") and the appointment of Rachel Chae as successor, effective immediately. Mr. Fairbairn will remain with the Company as a member of Heritage's board of directors and will replace Wray Carvelas as the chair of the audit committee.

Channel Sampling Program Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein Systems

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the SEC on March 23, 2023 . The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

The Company has also filed its AIF, audited consolidated financial statements, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the appropriate Canadian regulatory bodies. These filings are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The filings described above are also available on the Company's website: westerncopperandgold.com/investors/forms . Western will also provide a copy of the filings to any shareholder, without charge, upon request. Requests may be made by email, telephone, or regular mail.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) advises that the location of the VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property, referred to in its news release dated March 22, 2023 (the "News Release") was incorrect

The VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property are not located in the James Bay Lithium District and are not less than 4 kilometers to the west of Patriot Battery Metals (PMET.V) Corvette lithium project.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSX: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,600,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $252,000.00 (the "Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.12 per Warrant Share, subject to the acceleration provisions set out below.

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the newly launched Sprott Asset Management LP Nickel Miners ETF (" NIKL "), a U.S.-listed ETF focused on nickel companies that are providing a critical mineral necessary for the clean energy transition.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to have met the requirements for inclusion in the new Sprott Nickel Miners ETF, representing validation of our success in advancing our PFS-stage Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia ," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Inclusion in this new nickel ETF has the potential to attract additional institutional investment into FPX and increase liquidity, as the ETF is expected to be an important benchmark for investors focused on nickel."

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territory of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en First Nation, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of our agreements with the Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") provides a shareholder update on its Mongolian projects.

The Company had a relatively quiet fourth quarter in 2022 as it considered plans for an active drilling campaign in 2023 and it has been speaking to existing shareholders and strategic investors concerning potential capital solutions for the upcoming year.

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate letters of intent, and one purchase agreement, all dated March 21, 2023 (the "Agreements") to acquire three separate lithium claim blocks located in Quebec

OHM Property

