Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV: HEVI) ("HEVI", "Helium Evolution" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that we have engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company, supporting HEVI's ongoing efforts to increase awareness. This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build brand familiarity, general recognition, and raise awareness within online investor content platforms. Native Ads will employ state-of-the-art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative.

This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for up to 12 months, or until budget exhaustion, at the cost of approximately $232,500 (CAD). Services provided pursuant to the agreement will include media placements and distribution and strategic services, including content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization and strategic digital advertising consulting. HEVI retains the option to extend both the campaign's duration and budget. The campaign will commence in May or June of 2022, with exact timelines to be agreed upon by HEVI and Native Ads. The Company and Native Ads act at arm's length, and Native Ads has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The appointment of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Native Ads Inc.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

Background and Materials for HEVI

HEVI commissioned an extensive, ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition, the Company is profiled on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available and has been featured in recent news media articles . Additional information is available on the Company's website , including a current corporate presentation , and we encourage you to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.

For further information, please contact:
Greg Robb, President & CEO Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Ryan Tomlinson, CFO Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations info@5qir.com | 403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the provision of services to the Company by Native Ads, the costs related thereto, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the Company's agreement with Native Ads, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its plans with respect to Native Ads and their services; and the TSX Venture Exchange may refuse to grant approval of the agreement with Native Ads.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release is not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


