Hecla Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on November 5, 2025. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on November 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details are provided below.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

November 6, 2025

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/122593394
or www.hecla.com under Investors

Conference Call:

1-800-715-9871 (toll-free in U.S. and Canada)

1-646-307-1963 (international)

Conference ID: 4812168

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Parkin
Vice President – Strategy and Investor Relations

Cheryl Turner
Investor Relations Coordinator

Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

