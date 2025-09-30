HCW Biologics Inc. Participates in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment About its Proprietary T-Cell Engager Program

HCW Biologics Inc. Participates in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment About its Proprietary T-Cell Engager Program

Watch the "What This Means" video here

Featuring Company's second-generation T-Cell Engager program
and advantages over first-generation

Company's T-Cell Engager program has made improvements in manufacturability, preclinical safety profile, and ability to treat a wide spectrum of solid tumors

HCW Biologics Inc. (the "Company" or "HCW Biologics"), (NASDAQ: HCWB), a U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between inflammation and age-related diseases, today announced that Peter Rhode, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President of Clinical Operations of HCW Biologics, participated in a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment .

As part of the segment, Dr. Rhode discussed the Company's recent news announcing its TRBC-based second-generation T-Cell Engager ("TCE") program and the positive safety profile from a non-human primate investigative study recently conducted by the Company for its TCE program. HCW Biologics believes its second-generation TCEs could alleviate the challenges of the first generation TCEs, such as complex manufacturing processes, tolerability, safety, antigen selection, and efficacy for solid tumors. The Company has joined a small group of innovative biotechnology companies who have discovered new TCEs that overcome resistance mechanisms and improve the ability to treat solid tumors.

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring HCW Biologics is now available here .

About HCW Biologics:

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary immunotherapies to treat diseases promoted by chronic inflammation, especially age-related and senescence-associated diseases. The Company's immunotherapeutics represent a new class of drugs that it believes have the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of cancer and many other diseases and conditions that are promoted by chronic inflammation — and in doing so, improve patients' quality of life and potentially extend longevity. Chronic inflammation, including inflammaging, is believed to be a significant contributing factor to senescence-associated diseases and conditions that diminish healthspan, including many types of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as many indications that impact quality-of-life that are not life-threatening. The Company's lead product candidate, HCW9302, was developed using the Company's legacy TOBI™ (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) platform. The Company has created another drug discovery technology, the TRBC platform, which is not based on Tissue Factor. The TRBC platform has the capability to construct immunotherapeutics that not only activate and target immune responses but are also equipped with receptors that specifically target cancerous or infected cells. This platform is a versatile scaffold that enables the creation of multiple classes of immunotherapeutic compounds: Class I: Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II: Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Class III: Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions and Enhanced Immune Cell Engagers. These novel immunotherapeutics are being developed for treatment of a wide range of disease indications, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, and improving quality of life conditions. The Company has constructed over 50 molecules using the TRBC platform. Further preclinical evaluation studies are currently being conducted for these molecules the Company has selected based on promising preclinical data. The Company has two licensing programs in which it has licensed exclusive rights for some of its proprietary molecules. See the Company Pipeline at https://hcwbiologics.com/pipeline/

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words and include, the actual success and potency of the Company's TCE-based TRBC fusion molecules; the ability of the Company's TCE's to target cancer antigens, CD3 activation of effector T cells, and reduce immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment; the ability of the Company's TCEs to exhibit potent and antigen-specific anti-pancreatic cancer activities both in vitro and in humanized mouse models; or whether the Company's TCEs are effective in treatment of solid tumors and pancreatic cancers. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2025, the latest Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 18, 2025 and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC.

HCW Biologics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen the health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases. The company believes age-related low-grade chronic inflammation is a significant contributing factor to several chronic diseases and conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

