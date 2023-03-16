GamingInvesting News

HAZIMATION TO SHARE FIRST LOOK AT NEW GAME, "MAX BEYOND," AT THE 2023 GAME DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE

Today, UK-based global animation studio, HaZimation is proud to announce that they will share a first look at their latest game, Max Beyond at the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC).

Max Beyond is the spin off game adaptation of HaZimation's hit movie RIFT , which received recognition and praise from several film festivals, including being an official selection at the British Urban Film Festival , the Toronto International Film Festival and the SPARK Animation Festival . This high-concept game delves into the intricacies of human relationships in a sci-fi action setting involving time and multiple dimensions, making it a must-play for animation and science fiction enthusiasts alike.

Max Beyond is a third-person action-adventure game with elements of stealth, shooter action and tactical gameplay layered with a cinematic story bursting with twists and turns. You play as Leon, a former Marine unknowingly jumping through multiple universes to break out his adopted little brother Max from a secret lab fortress known as Axion where he is held captive as the subject of life-threatening scientific experimentation.

Max has the special ability to harness power from the universe by distorting the fabric of time and space, and that is why he is a patient at Axion. Your mission is to do whatever it takes to keep Max alive in each reality in order to bring balance to the universe. If you fail - Max dies. If Max dies, the universe will shatter into chaos.

The USP of this game lies in its overall game mechanic where the player also simultaneously controls Max, via smart commands and can utilize his powers, but must use them wisely; Max gets weaker the more that his abilities are tapped by the player. The game is created in Epic's Unreal Engine 5.

To check out these exclusive images, please see: bit.ly/3JBtdy j

About HaZimation

Established in 2017, HaZimation is a global production studio focused on developing and producing innovative TV series, feature films and video games. Founded by filmmaker Hasraf "HaZ" Dulull and producer Paula Crickard , the studio is a leading creator and producer known for content that elevates the art of animation with state-of-the-art technology, top talent and incorporation of the metaverse. HaZ is known for his work on the Disney Channel's FAST LAYNE (2019), whilst Paula is known for post-production on THE PROTEGE (2021), JOLT (2021). HaZimation works with artists and global partners to produce innovative content through a proprietary production pipeline incorporating Unreal Engine. The studio is known for its work on RIFT (2022), The MUTANT YEAR ZERO sizzle trailer (2020), 2036 ORIGIN UNKNOWN (2018) and THE BEYOND (2018). HaZimation is currently producing the animated feature film, MUTANT YEAR ZERO and developing the video game spin-off to RIFT called MAX BEYOND . Other games in active development include the neon-soaked side-scroller shooter SYNCROMANIA and the open-world MMO-style game XLANTIS.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hazimation-to-share-first-look-at-new-game-max-beyond-at-the-2023-game-developers-conference-gdc-2023-301774646.html

SOURCE Statement Strategies Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Venture Valley Video Game Now Featured on YIPPEE Exchange for Educators

Video Game Teaches Students Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

- The Venture Valley game team today announced a new partnership with YIPPEE Exchange the go-to marketplace for K-12 entrepreneurship education. Now listed on YIPPEE Exchange , the Venture Valley video game is an easily accessible resource for educators looking to teach entrepreneurial skills and business acumen in an engaging way.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GIGABYTE AORUS Invites Gamers to Explore AORUSVERSE at PAX EAST 2023

- GIGABYTE AORUS invites gamers and fans to attend AORUSVERSE, a vast gaming universe packed with the latest AORUS gaming hardware and gears, at PAX EAST 2023. The triumphant return to Boston will also feature fun activities and exciting esports challenges throughout the booth, where visitors can get their hands on the latest tech and participate in various events to win prizes.

GIGABYTE AORUS Invites Gamers to Explore AORUSVERSE at PAX EAST 2023

At AORUSVERSE, attendees can explore the 2023 gaming laptop lineup, featuring the flagship AORUS 17X and 15X. These laptops are powered by the latest Intel 13th gen CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 laptop GPU, delivering a giant leap in gaming performance. They also come with QHD displays with up to 240Hz refresh rates for a smooth and fluid gameplay. For those looking for a balance of performance and portability, the non-X variants, AORUS 17 and 15, will also be available onsite for attendees to test personally.

In addition to the gaming laptops, AORUS will also be showcasing powerful PC builds on the showfloor, featuring the Z790 AORUS motherboards and RTX™ 40 series graphics cards. These builds will be paired with GIGABYTE 4K gaming monitors in various sizes for delivering the ultimate 4K immersive experience. Attendees can also try out the newly launched action-role-playing game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on these setups and get early access to Street Fighter 6, which is set to be launched in June, all in the AORUSVERSE.

As part of the AORUSVERSE experience, attendees can participate in Four the Pin, an exciting onsite campaign, where completing designated tasks earns them limited edition PAX EAST 2023 exclusive pins. Attendees can also join AORUS Falcon Warriors Club on Discord to get an AORUS NFT and a free AORUS swag bag at the booth. For those who are unable to attend the event, AORUS will have an online giveaway , providing everyone else an opportunity to win a 2023 model AORUS 15X gaming laptop.

AORUSVERSE will take place at PAX EAST 2023 from March 23rd to 26th at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Attendees will have a chance to immerse themselves in thrilling challenges and win fantastic prizes. The official AORUS store will also be onsite, offering a wide range of hardware, gaming gears, and peripherals with PAX exclusive discounts. For more information, follow AORUS official Twitter , Facebook and Instagram to get the latest information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigabyte-aorus-invites-gamers-to-explore-aorusverse-at-pax-east-2023-301771352.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

McDonald's, Gen.G, and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association Come Together to Host the HBCU+ College NetWORK, A Summit for HBCU Students Interested in the Gaming and Esports Industries

HBCU students will meet top executives within gaming and esports for a day of mentorship, networking and more

- McDonald's tapped global esports organization Gen.G and the Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) to present the HBCU+ College netWORK Summit, happening today. This event will facilitate conversations and connections by introducing Black college students to professionals and entrepreneurs in the gaming and esports industries. In addition, 16 of the student participants will participate in an NBA 2K tournament with a $1,000 prize pool. Games will be streamed on the Gen.G Twitch channel: Twitch.tvGengesports further expanding the student experience and exposure.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FaZe Holdings Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Earnings Call

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 in a Shareholder Letter after the market closes on Thursday, March 30, 2023 .

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

FaZe will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investor.fazeclan.com . Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, FaZe will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its results.

Earnings Webcast Information
Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earning Call
Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Live Webcast Site: https://investor.fazeclan.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on FaZe Holding Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

About FaZe Holdings Inc.
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by gamers and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 13  competitive esports teams who have won 37 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

Contacts

Press: alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com + chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com
Investors: IR@fazeclan.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-holdings-inc-announces-date-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-earnings-call-301773604.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase Showcases a Diverse Slate of Presentations at GDC 2023

  • Over 20 NetEase Games experts have been shortlisted to present at GDC this year, delivering more than 16 talks across the Core Concepts and Summits sessions.
  • Presentations from NetEase Games sessions will focus on sharing insights based on its blockbuster titles such as Harry Potter : Magic Awakened , Life After or Naraka: Bladepoint , highlighting its use of machine learning in game development, debating the future of tabletop games and showcasing research about the management of gaming communities.
  • NetEase Games will also introduce CliCli, an integrated game editor and global distribution platform which removes barriers to entry for game creators.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, will be attending the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC), with its employees delivering more than 16 talks across the Core Concepts and Summits sessions.

NetEase Games will also showcase CliCli at booth S1332 in the Expo area and during a sponsored presentation titled Developing a User-Generated Content Platform Ecosystem . CliCli is an integrated game editor and global distribution platform which removes barriers to entry for game creators such as the need to write code, helping them concentrate on game design and getting to market faster.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intella X will be Showcasing Its Web3 Platform and Games at GDC with Polygon Labs

Intella X, the innovative Web3 gaming platform developed by South Korean gaming giant NEOWIZ, has announced that it will participate alongside Polygon Labs in the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco .

Intella X

The Web3 gaming platform is expected to showcase its game lineups, including first-person shooter (FPS) "A.V.A"; the NFT PFP project 'Early Retired Cats Club'; as well as showcase the demo for the upcoming Web3 MMORPG, 'EOS Gold', developed by Blue Potion Games, at Polygon Labs' booth on March 22nd .

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Polygon Labs for GDC 2023," said a spokesperson for Intella X. "And we are just as excited to showcase our upcoming game titles to provide a unique and unforgettable Web3 gaming experience on Polygon."

"Intella X is making remarkable strides in Web3 gaming, thanks to their cutting-edge platform and unparalleled content offerings, positioning them as a leading player in the industry," said Urvit Goel, Vice President, Head of Global Business Development at Polygon Labs. "We are pleased to showcase them in the Polygon booth at GDC."

In addition to its game showcase, Intella X will also hold an on-site NFT whitelist event for its upcoming NFT PFP project, 'Early Retired Cats Club'. Event attendees can participate by visiting the Polygon booth, where winners will be randomly selected for an opportunity to mint one of the highly anticipated NFT PFF projects on the Polygon Network.

Prior to the announcement of showcasing at the Game Developers Conference, Intella X has recently soft-launched its 'Intella X Wallet' as well as launched the first game of its 2023 game lineup.

Furthermore, Intella X recently partnered with IndiGG with the GameOn campaign, a cooperative online marketing campaign held by INDIGG and Polygon Labs to promote a healthy Web3 gaming experience.

Intella X is set to officially launch its platform services, including its proprietary Decentralized Exchange (DEX), NFT Launchpad, and Marketplace in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about Intella X's Web3 gaming platform and games, visit the Polygon booth at GDC 2023.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intella-x-will-be-showcasing-its-web3-platform-and-games-at-gdc-with-polygon-labs-301773913.html

SOURCE NEOWIZ Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c5390.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Xander Resources Arranges Shares for Debt Transactions

Gold Port: 2023 Gold Exploration

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Resumption - Torrent Gold Inc.

Precious Metals Investing

IIROC Trade Resumption - TGLD

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Increases Total Resources in Arizona with the Filing of a S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Workman Creek Project in Arizona

Uranium Investing

Fully Underwritten Rights Issue

×