HARLEY-DAVIDSON® AND REALTREE® DROP SECOND LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION

Two heritage brands release the next chapter of their partnership, rooted in freedom, adventure, and the outdoors.

Harley-Davidson® (NYSE: HOG) and Realtree® reunite for a second limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories rooted in a shared passion for freedom, adventure, and the outdoors.

Shop now at h-d.com/realtree

Made for riders and hunters who live in both worlds, the Harley-Davidson x Realtree collection pairs Realtree's iconic camouflage with Harley-Davidson's signature styles. Rooted in freedom and authenticity, every piece is built for those who live by their own rules.

Building on the first collection, the latest drop expands the assortment with new styles including cargo pants, vests, work shirts, and more. All made to go from the open road to the field and everywhere in between.

Highlights from the line include: 

Harley-Davidson x Realtree Men's Reversible Vest
Hunting season meets moto style in our Harley-Davidson x Realtree Reversible Vest. It's made from a polyester plain weave that's coated for water-resistance and poly-filled for added warmth. This men's outerwear zip front vest has ample secure pocket space and gives two style options—a vibrant solid or an authentic Realtree APG® pattern that features hardwoods, pine thickets, prairies, and river bottoms with other outdoor environments.

Harley-Davidson x Realtree Men's Cargo Pants
Outdoor-loving style gets a moto upgrade in our Harley-Davidson X Realtree Cargo Pants. Made rugged yet breathable from heavyweight cotton canvas that's washed for softness and a well-worn feel. True to a cargo silhouette, these men's pants deliver a straight fit through the hip and thigh. They feature ample pocket space including roomy side leg pockets with a Velcro® closure. Finished with minimal H-D branding and an allover authentic Realtree APG pattern of hardwoods, pine thickets, prairies, and river bottoms with other outdoor environments.

Harley-Davidson x Realtree Women's Hoodie
Throw on a layer of bold, outdoor-loving style with our Harley-Davidson® x Realtree® Hoodie. It's built from a cotton/polyester fleece blend to stay cozy and warm when temps dip. This women's hoodie features a roomy kangaroo pocket and flat hood drawstrings for an elevated look. The custom allover Realtree design is the perfect backdrop for our embroidered Bar & Shield parked on front.

Harley-Davidson x Realtree Switchback Adjustable Cap
This low-profile unisex hat is crafted for longwearing comfort from breathable cotton twill with a branded metal slider for fit adjustment. The authentic Realtree APG pattern features hardwoods, pine thickets, prairies, and river bottoms with other outdoor environments. It's an ideal backdrop for the embroidered graphics that honor Harley-Davidson's heritage. 

The second limited-edition Harley-Davidson x Realtree collection is now available at h-d.com/realtree and participating Harley-Davidson® dealerships across the U.S.

Company Background
Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, parts & accessories, experiences, riding gear and apparel. What We Make: The World's Best Motorcycles. Period. Who We Serve: Motorcycle Riders Worldwide. Why We Do It: To Protect and Grow Motorcycle Culture. What We Stand For: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and has a controlling interest in Harley-Davidson Financial Services and LiveWire Group, Inc. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. LiveWire is committed to developing the technology of the future and investing in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorsports. Learn more at Harley-Davidson.com.

Shop now at h-d.com/realtree

Shop now at h-d.com/realtree

Harley-Davidson Motor Company

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-and-realtree-drop-second-limited-edition-collaboration-302880798.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson Motor Company

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Harley-DavidsonHOGNYSE:HOG
HOG
The Conversation (0)
Brixton Metals Reports Consistent Silver Grades Across All 85 Holes from Maiden Tailings Drill Program at the Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Reports Consistent Silver Grades Across All 85 Holes from Maiden Tailings Drill Program at the Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report results from all 85 sonic drill holes completed in the 2026 maiden tailings characterization program at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the Cobalt silver mining camp of... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

Brixton Metals Drills 6,199 g/t Silver over 1.00 m including 0.50 m of 12,386 g/t Silver in Hole 432 at its Langis Project in Ontario

Hole 399: 4.60 m of 503 g/t Silver Hole 408: 7.00 m of 290 g/t Silver including 2.00 m of 958 g/t Silver Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report additional silver results from 33 holes at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project,... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

Included in hole 377 are several ultra-high-grade sub-intervals: 14.00m of 7,150 g/t silver, 1.15m of 74,137 g/t silver and0.65m of 89,125 g/t silver Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report the discovery of ultra-high-grade silver... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 14.75m of 1.25% Copper, 1.71 g/t Gold, 149.0 g/t Silver at the Near Surface Glenfiddich Zone, Camp Creek Corridor

Brixton Metals Drills 14.75m of 1.25% Copper, 1.71 g/t Gold, 149.0 g/t Silver at the Near Surface Glenfiddich Zone, Camp Creek Corridor

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce initial drill results of the 2026 season from its wholly owned Thorn Project located in NW British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is an underexplored copper-gold porphyry district with... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling for Maiden Tailings Mineral Resource Estimate at the Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling for Maiden Tailings Mineral Resource Estimate at the Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report that it has commenced a dedicated sonic-drilling campaign to define a potential initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) from the historic tailings at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

Related News

gold investing

Gold Price Drops Below US$4,300 as Fed Hikes Rates

lithium investing

Lithium Argentina Closes US$180 Million Ganfeng Expansion Deal

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

base metals investing

Fathom Announces New Zones of Mineralization Highlighting Exploration Potential of Recently Announced Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit Maiden MRE