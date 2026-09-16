HARLEY-DAVIDSON® AND REALTREE® DROP SECOND LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION

Two heritage brands release the next chapter of their partnership, rooted in freedom, adventure, and the outdoors.
Harley-Davidson® (NYSE: HOG) and Realtree® reunite for a second limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories rooted in a shared passion for freedom, adventure, and the outdoors.
Made for riders and hunters who live in both worlds, the Harley-Davidson x Realtree collection pairs Realtree's iconic camouflage with Harley-Davidson's signature styles. Rooted in freedom and authenticity, every piece is built for those who live by their own rules.
Building on the first collection, the latest drop expands the assortment with new styles including cargo pants, vests, work shirts, and more. All made to go from the open road to the field and everywhere in between.
Highlights from the line include:
Harley-Davidson x Realtree Men's Reversible Vest
Hunting season meets moto style in our Harley-Davidson x Realtree Reversible Vest. It's made from a polyester plain weave that's coated for water-resistance and poly-filled for added warmth. This men's outerwear zip front vest has ample secure pocket space and gives two style options—a vibrant solid or an authentic Realtree APG® pattern that features hardwoods, pine thickets, prairies, and river bottoms with other outdoor environments.
Harley-Davidson x Realtree Men's Cargo Pants
Outdoor-loving style gets a moto upgrade in our Harley-Davidson X Realtree Cargo Pants. Made rugged yet breathable from heavyweight cotton canvas that's washed for softness and a well-worn feel. True to a cargo silhouette, these men's pants deliver a straight fit through the hip and thigh. They feature ample pocket space including roomy side leg pockets with a Velcro® closure. Finished with minimal H-D branding and an allover authentic Realtree APG pattern of hardwoods, pine thickets, prairies, and river bottoms with other outdoor environments.
Harley-Davidson x Realtree Women's Hoodie
Throw on a layer of bold, outdoor-loving style with our Harley-Davidson® x Realtree® Hoodie. It's built from a cotton/polyester fleece blend to stay cozy and warm when temps dip. This women's hoodie features a roomy kangaroo pocket and flat hood drawstrings for an elevated look. The custom allover Realtree design is the perfect backdrop for our embroidered Bar & Shield parked on front.
Harley-Davidson x Realtree Switchback Adjustable Cap
This low-profile unisex hat is crafted for longwearing comfort from breathable cotton twill with a branded metal slider for fit adjustment. The authentic Realtree APG pattern features hardwoods, pine thickets, prairies, and river bottoms with other outdoor environments. It's an ideal backdrop for the embroidered graphics that honor Harley-Davidson's heritage.
The second limited-edition Harley-Davidson x Realtree collection is now available at h-d.com/realtree and participating Harley-Davidson® dealerships across the U.S.
Company Background
Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, parts & accessories, experiences, riding gear and apparel. What We Make: The World's Best Motorcycles. Period. Who We Serve: Motorcycle Riders Worldwide. Why We Do It: To Protect and Grow Motorcycle Culture. What We Stand For: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and has a controlling interest in Harley-Davidson Financial Services and LiveWire Group, Inc. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. LiveWire is committed to developing the technology of the future and investing in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorsports. Learn more at Harley-Davidson.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-and-realtree-drop-second-limited-edition-collaboration-302880798.html
SOURCE Harley-Davidson Motor Company