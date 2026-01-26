Harley-Davidson, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results on February 10, 2026

Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CST

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2025 financial results before market hours Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CST. Harley-Davidson, Inc. senior management will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and the Company's outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: https://investor.harley-davidson.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

