Harley-Davidson, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2026 Results and Present Strategic Plan on May 5, 2026

Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CT

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results and new strategic plan before market hours on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9:30 a.m. CT.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. senior management will discuss the Company's strategic plan, financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: https://investor.harley-davidson.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

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Learn more at harley-davidson.com (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson Motor Company)

 

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SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

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