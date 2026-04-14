Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Host Audio Webcast to Provide an Investor Discussion of Harley-Davidson Financial Services on Thursday, April 16, 2026

Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 9 a.m. CT

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will host an audio webcast to provide an investor discussion of Harley-Davison Financial Services (HDFS). Harley-Davidson, Inc. and HDFS senior management will discuss the HDFS business with a focus on the updated HDFS business model since entering into strategic partnerships with KKR and PIMCO, in late 2025. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available prior to the audio webcast.

The public is invited to attend an audio webcast starting at 9:00 a.m. CDT. An interactive Q&A session will not be part of the presentation. The event is expected to conclude before 9:45 a.m. CDT.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: https://investor.harley-davidson.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background 
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

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Learn more at harley-davidson.com (PRNewsfoto/Harley-Davidson Motor Company)

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SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

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