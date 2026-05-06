Hallador Energy Company Signs 12-Year Capacity Agreement for Over $1 Billion; Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Hallador Energy Company Signs 12-Year Capacity Agreement for Over $1 Billion; Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Q1 Net Loss of $9.3 Million, with Adj. EBITDA of $5.5 MillionOn May 1, Hallador Signed a Capacity Agreement, for years 2028 2040, at More Than 2x Historical Capacity Pricing, Expected to Generate Over $1 Billion of Contracted Revenue -

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) ("Hallador" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company is also announcing a newly signed 12-year capacity agreement with a subsidiary of a utility, which is further detailed below.

"In the last few months, we have made significant progress advancing our long-term contracting strategy, together with the three-year capacity agreement we announced in March for planning years 2026, 2027 and 2028, culminating now with the execution of a 12-year capacity agreement selling approximately 2/3rds of our accredited capacity starting in late 2028 through mid-2040. Together, these two capacity-only sales total approximately $1.1B, nearly doubling our forward sales book and making the Company substantially sold-forward on accredited capacity across the next fourteen consecutive years. We continue to see strong pricing signals for our remaining unsold capacity and continue to pursue opportunities in the market to add to our already substantial forward sales positions," said Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These agreements provide durable revenue visibility and balance sheet support and are expected to convert to cash flow at a very high rate, enabling the company to focus on disciplined capital allocation across potential growth initiatives such as our proposed 515MW gas plant project and our dual-fuel ambitions for our existing 1-GW Merom Power Plant."

"From an operating standpoint, first quarter results were generally in-line with expectations and reflect the impact of our previously disclosed availability constraints at Merom. With our planned plant outage now underway, emphasizing key reliability upgrades, we expect a meaningful improvement in performance as we move through the year and into the peak demand seasons."

Capacity Agreement Overview

Hallador signed a 12-year agreement to sell a substantial portion of its accredited capacity to a subsidiary of a utility for planning years 2028 through 2040. The agreement initially covers a smaller volume of accredited capacity in 2028, increasing to approximately 2/3rds of the company's accredited capacity beginning in 2029 through 2040. The sale is priced above the recent three-year agreement signed in March, and pricing is the same for all 12 years of the contract. Hallador expects to generate more than $1 billion in cumulative revenue from the agreement, nearly doubling its forward sales book, and is expected to convert to free cash flow at a very high rate. The structure is capacity-only and does not include the sale of energy, allowing the Company to retain flexibility to optimize future energy sales. The agreement is subject to customary regulatory approvals anticipated to be received in the second half of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights 

  • First quarter results reflected previously disclosed availability constraints at Merom, partially offset by continued strength in accredited capacity pricing and forward sales execution.

    • Total revenue was $101.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $117.7 million in the prior year period, driven by lower electric sales due to reduced generation at Merom, partially offset by higher accredited capacity revenue and improved coal pricing.

    • Net loss was $(9.3) million compared to net income of $10.0 million in the prior year period, and adjusted EBITDA was $5.5 million compared to $19.3 million in the prior year period.
  • The Company generated $20.5 million of operating cash flow in the first quarter, which was partially used to fund capex.  

    • Hallador had no outstanding bank debt at March 31, 2026, compared to $29.7 million at December 31, 2025 and $23.0 million at March 31, 2025.

    • Total liquidity was $97.5 million at March 31, 2026, following the signing of its new credit facility in early March, compared to $38.8 million at December 31, 2025, and $69.0 million at March 31, 2025. 

    • Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $7.7 million compared to $11.7 million in the year-ago period. 
  • Hallador continues to execute on its contracting strategy, increasing long-term revenue visibility and monetizing its dispatchable generation platform.
    • Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into a 12-year capacity agreement expected to generate more than $1 billion of contracted revenue through 2040, nearly doubling its forward sales book.

    • As of March 31, 2026, Hallador had approximately $1.2 billion of total forward energy, capacity and coal sales commitments through 2029, or $859.6 million excluding the coal sales to Merom. Neither of these totals include the recently signed 12-year capacity agreement.

Financial Summary ($ in Millions and Unaudited)

             
    Q1 2026   Q1 2025
Electric Sales   $ 65.1     $ 85.9
Coal Sales- 3rdParty   $ 35.1     $ 30.2
Other Revenue   $ 1.6     $ 1.6
Total Sales and Operating Revenue   $ 101.8     $ 117.7
Net Income (Loss)   $ (9.3)     $ 10.0
Operating Cash Flow   $ 20.5     $ 38.4
Adjusted EBITDA*   $ 5.5     $ 19.3

*   Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as EBITDA plus effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, less other amortization, plus certain operating activities including stock-based compensation, asset retirement obligations accretion, less gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, plus loss on extinguishment of debt and other reclassifications such as special non-recurring project expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our operations.

Reconciliation of GAAP "Net Income (Loss)" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA"
(In $ Thousands and Unaudited)

             
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
    2026     2025  
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ (9,321)     $ 9,979  
Interest expense     3,970       3,723  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (504)        
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     10,606       14,977  
EBITDA     4,751       28,679  
Stock-based compensation     1,135       1,084  
Asset retirement obligations accretion     408       427  
Other amortization (1)     (951)       (11,334)  
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net     (201)       (21)  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     230        
Equity method loss     121       236  
Other reclassifications     14       239  
ADJUSTED EBITDA   $ 5,507     $ 19,310  


 
(1)   Other amortization relates to the non-cash amortization of the Hoosier PPA entered into and parts and supplies inventory acquired in connection with the acquisition of the Merom Power Plant in 2022.

Forward Sales Position - (unaudited)*

                               
    2026   2027   2028   2029   Total
Power                              
Accredited Capacity                              
Average daily contracted accredited capacity MW     781     782     668     340      
Average contracted accredited capacity price per MWd   $ 246   $ 264   $ 300   $ 398      
Contracted accredited capacity revenue (in millions)   $ 52.82   $ 75.26   $ 73.28   $ 20.44   $ 221.80
                               
Energy                              
Contracted MWh (in millions)     3.10     3.06     1.09     0.27     7.52
Average contracted price per MWh   $ 43.74   $ 46.50   $ 52.94   $ 51.33      
Contracted revenue (in millions)   $ 135.59   $ 142.29   $ 57.70   $ 13.86   $ 349.44
Total Accredited Capacity & Energy Revenue (in millions)   $ 188.41   $ 217.55   $ 130.98   $ 34.30   $ 571.24
                               
Coal                              
Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)     2.10     2.50     0.50           5.10
Avg price per ton - 3rd party   $ 55.73   $ 56.74   $ 59.00            
Contracted coal revenue - 3rd party (in millions)   $ 117.03   $ 141.85   $ 29.50   $   $ 288.38
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - CONSOLIDATED   $ 305.44   $ 359.40   $ 160.48   $ 34.30   $ 859.62
                               
Priced tons - Intercompany (in millions)     2.08     2.30     3.17           7.55
Avg price per ton - Intercompany   $ 51.00   $ 51.00   $ 51.00            
Contracted coal revenue - Intercompany (in millions)   $ 106.08   $ 117.30   $ 161.67   $   $ 385.05
                               
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) - SEGMENT   $ 411.52   $ 476.70   $ 322.15   $ 34.30   $ 1,244.67

* Actual revenue related to forward sales positions may differ materially for various reasons, including price adjustment features for coal quality and cost escalations, volume optionality provisions, including rollover of unfulfilled coal commitments into future periods, and potential force majeure events. Forward sales figures in the 2026 column are for the period from April 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026. The table above reflects contracted balances as of March 31, 2026 and does not include the recently signed 12-year capacity agreement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "guidance," "target," "potential," "possible," or "probableor statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should,or "couldbe taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to our ability to participate in the ERAS program (which ultimately requires the approval of MISO of our application and is a capital intensive project subject to construction, operational, financial, regulatory and legal risks that could impact the project's viability and/or timeline) and achieve the expected benefits thereof, our ability to secure agreements in support of the development and construction of planned projects, including the expansion of our Merom Generating Station, and our expectations with respect to potential accelerating demand for accredited capacity. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call and Webcast

Hallador management will host a conference call today, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 715-9871
International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 8503380
Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.halladorenergy.com.

About Hallador Energy Company

Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and provides accredited capacity at its one-Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Company Contact

Todd E. Telesz
Chief Financial Officer
TTelesz@halladorenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
HNRG@elevate-ir.com

Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

               
    March 31,   December 31,  
    2026
   2025
  
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 36,778     $ 10,070    
Restricted cash     6,585       5,302    
Accounts receivable     9,152       13,989    
Inventory     47,164       42,534    
Parts and supplies     47,893       45,854    
Prepaid expenses     1,604       5,638    
Other current assets     1,927          
Total current assets     151,103       123,387    
Property, plant and equipment:              
Land and mineral rights     69,952       69,952    
Buildings and equipment     440,682       421,037    
Mine development     102,302       102,302    
Construction work in progress     35,788       39,671    
Finance lease right-of-use assets     12,591       12,591    
Total property, plant and equipment     661,315       645,553    
Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization     (376,481)       (367,775)    
Total property, plant and equipment, net     284,834       277,778    
Equity method investments     2,528       2,647    
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,315          
Other noncurrent assets     7,852       4,241    
Total assets   $ 448,632     $ 408,053    
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable   $ 19,818     $ 12,594    
Accrued liabilities and other     35,078       29,254    
Current portion of lease financing     4,981       7,411    
Contract liabilities - current     130,170       103,343    
Total current liabilities     190,047       152,602    
Long-term liabilities:              
Bank debt, net           29,678    
Long-term lease financing     617       1,338    
Deferred income taxes     1,329       1,833    
Asset retirement obligations     15,649       15,241    
Contract liabilities - long-term     32,148       45,714    
Other     3,268       1,814    
Total long-term liabilities     53,011       95,618    
Total liabilities     243,058       248,220    
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)              
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued              
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 47,132 and 43,817 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively     471       438    
Additional paid-in capital     257,992       202,963    
Retained deficit     (52,889)       (43,568)    
Total stockholders' equity     205,574       159,833    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 448,632     $ 408,053    

Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

               
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026
   2025
  
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:              
Electric sales   $ 65,096     $ 85,943    
Coal sales     35,080       30,185    
Other revenues     1,631       1,596    
Total sales and operating revenues     101,807       117,724    
EXPENSES:              
Fuel     14,963       15,210    
Other operating and maintenance costs     29,156       28,389    
Cost of purchased power     14,863       6,840    
Utilities     3,333       4,152    
Labor     27,388       27,029    
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     10,606       14,977    
Asset retirement obligations accretion     408       427    
Exploration costs     84       21    
General and administrative     6,858       6,825    
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net     (201)       (21)    
Total operating expenses     107,458       103,849    
               
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS     (5,651)       13,875    
               
Interest income     147       63    
Interest expense (1)     (3,970)       (3,723)    
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (230)          
Equity method investment (loss)     (121)       (236)    
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES     (9,825)       9,979    
               
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):              
Current              
Deferred     (504)          
Total income tax expense (benefit)     (504)          
               
NET INCOME (LOSS)   $ (9,321)     $ 9,979    
               
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:              
Basic   $ (0.20)     $ 0.23    
Diluted   $ (0.20)     $ 0.23    
               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING              
Basic     46,519       42,619    
Diluted     46,519       43,462    
               
(1) Interest Expense:              
Interest on bank debt   $ 862     $ 1,494    
Other interest     2,834       1,732    
Amortization of debt issuance costs     274       497    
Total interest expense   $ 3,970     $ 3,723    

Hallador Energy Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

             
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2026
   2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net income (loss)   $ (9,321)     $ 9,979  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Deferred income tax (benefit)     (504)        
Equity method investment loss     121       236  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     10,606       14,977  
Gain on disposal or abandonment of assets, net     (201)       (21)  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     230        
Amortization of debt issuance costs     274       497  
Asset retirement obligations accretion     408       427  
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation     (148)       (156)  
Stock-based compensation     1,135       1,084  
Amortization of contract liabilities     (36,447)       (35,669)  
Accretion on contract liabilities     2,834       1,560  
Amortization of right-of-use assets     87        
Other     1,533       3,224  
Change in current assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     4,837       2,856  
Inventory     (4,630)       367  
Parts and supplies     (2,039)       (1,033)  
Prepaid expenses     (2,580)       (330)  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     7,427       3,124  
Contract liabilities     46,874       37,297  
Net cash provided by operating activities     20,496       38,419  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:            
Capital expenditures     (7,681)       (11,693)  
Proceeds from sale of equipment     201       21  
Net cash used in investing activities     (7,480)       (11,672)  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
Payments on bank debt     (56,700)       (33,000)  
Borrowings of bank debt     26,700       12,000  
Payments on lease financing     (3,172)       (1,693)  
Debt issuance costs     (5,780)        
Proceeds from ATM offering, net of issuance costs     201        
Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance costs     53,764        
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs     (38)        
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     14,975       (22,693)  
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     27,991       4,054  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     15,372       12,153  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 43,363     $ 16,207  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 36,778     $ 6,891  
Restricted cash     6,585       9,316  
    $ 43,363     $ 16,207  
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:            
Cash paid for interest   $ 1,002     $ 1,830  
Non-cash change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and prepaid expense   $ 9,981     $ (1,649)  
Right-of-use asset additions   $ 2,402     $  



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