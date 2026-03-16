Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

Raptor Resources RAP:AU asx:rap base metals investing
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Raptor Resources

Raptor Resources

An Exploration & Development Company with Copper Resources + Base Metals Offering Significant Potential in Critical Metals Keep Reading...
Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Amended Announcement Visual Copper Mineralisation at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at ChesterDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Change in substantial holding

Change in substantial holding

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Change in substantial holdingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

Domestic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Domestic Metals") (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) announces that an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey at its Smart Creek copper-gold-silver project in Montana, has been completed by TMC Geophysics, who were engaged as part of ongoing... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Reports Assay Results from RM26-01 and Provides Exploration Update at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Reports Assay Results from RM26-01 and Provides Exploration Update at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drill hole RM26-01 at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Project is operated by Rift Minerals Inc.... Keep Reading...

Cygnus intends to advance resource evaluation and technical studies following successful A$25m placement

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada Highlights Cygnus has received firm commitments totalling A$25 million via a share Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors The Placement was priced at A$0.16 per share, representing a 5.9% discount to the last sale price of A$0.17 per share;... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Proposes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Proposes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company proposes to complete a non-brokered flow-through financing for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through the issuance of flow-through common shares at a... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Company's Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario. The Phase 1 drill program was... Keep Reading...

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