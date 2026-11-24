(TheNewswire)
News Release Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 24, 2026: GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR FSE: 0YD OTC: GSRCF) (the "Company" or "GSP") announces the launch of a high-resolution drone magnetic survey over its Mer Property in the Highland Valley Copper Camp of British Columbia. The survey is the next step toward follow-up drilling of the new near-surface porphyry copper zone announced on November 17, 20261, where drill hole ME-26-04 returned 0.15% copper over 137 m, including 0.30% copper over 40 m (Figures 1 and 2, and Table 1).
A geochemical study of the Mer drill core by APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") has given the Company a clear exploration vector. Copper at Mer is tied to alteration that has destroyed magnetite in the host rock, so the copper-bearing zone is expected to stand out as a magnetic low that the survey can trace elsewhere within the property.
Highlights of the Mer Property magnetic survey and drill core geochemistry include:
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High-resolution drone magnetic survey underway across the entire 185-hectare Mer Property at 25 m line spacing, flown by Peter E. Walcott & Associates Limited, with LiDAR acquired at the same time
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Analysis of core samples from the four 2026 drill holes shows the highest copper grades occur with bornite and potassium feldspar-chlorite alteration, where magnetite has been destroyed
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Magnetic susceptibility drops sharply through the main copper interval in drill hole ME-26-04, giving the survey a direct signature to follow
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Alteration, not rock type, controls copper, giving magnetics the potential to map the mineralized footprint well beyond the discovery holes
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Mer is permitted for follow-up drilling under a five-year permit, and survey results will be used to rank drill targets on a zone that remains open to the north and at depth
The survey is being flown by Peter E. Walcott & Associates Limited using a drone-mounted magnetometer on east-west lines spaced 25 m apart, with perpendicular tie lines. A LiDAR survey is being flown concurrently to produce a detailed topographic model for drill planning and structural interpretation.
APEX reviewed multi-element geochemistry for core samples from the four 2026 Mer drill holes, together with magnetic susceptibility readings taken on the core. Higher-copper samples are depleted in iron (Fe), manganese (Mn), magnesium (Mg) and vanadium (V) and enriched in potassium (K), which APEX interprets as a potassic and chlorite/sericite alteration assemblage that has destroyed magnetite and the primary mafic minerals in the host rock.
The geochemistry matches the core logging. The highest-grade intervals carry bornite with potassium feldspar-chlorite alteration. No obvious change in lithology was logged across the mineralized intervals, so the alteration signature is the guide to copper at Mer.
Downhole profiles for drill holes ME-26-01 and ME-26-04 show Fe and Mg depletion and K enrichment through the copper intervals. In ME-26-04, magnetic susceptibility is distinctly low through the main potassic-altered copper interval and returns to background levels beneath it.
Because magnetite destruction accompanies copper in the drill core, altered rock at Mer is expected to be less magnetic than the unaltered rock surrounding it. A high-resolution magnetic survey is a fast, cost-effective way to map that contrast across the entire property, well beyond the single 2026 drill setup. Together, these results give GSP a consistent, mappable signature for copper at Mer, where the new zone remains open to the north and at depth.
APEX will interpret the processed data together with the 2026 drill results and the Company's 2025 soil and rock sampling2 to define and rank targets for follow-up drilling. Processed data are expected in December, with APEX's interpretation and drill targets to follow. Mer is permitted for follow-up drilling under a five-year multi-year area-based (MYAB) permit received in April 2026.
APEX has also recommended two further studies on the existing core: short-wave infrared (SWIR) spectral analysis to characterize chlorite and sericite compositions, and targeted whole-rock geochemical analysis to confirm that the observed alteration, and not lithology, controls mineralization.
Simon Dyakowski, CEO of GSP commented, "Mer delivered a new porphyry copper discovery from our very first drill pad, starting just five metres down the hole and next door to Canada's largest copper mine. Now the drill core has given us the vector. Copper sits where potassic and chlorite-sericite alteration has wiped out the magnetite, which is the kind of contrast a modern drone magnetic survey is built to detect. With a drilling permit already in hand, we expect this survey to show us where the system goes and where to drill next."
The Mer Property comprises 185 hectares in the Kamloops Mining Division, located approximately 1.5 km NW of GSP's Alwin Mine Project and is surrounded by Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper claim group directly west and south of the Highland Valley Copper Mine's active operations3 (Figure 1). The Mer Property hosts a copper exploration target zone located NW of the Company's Alwin Mine high-grade copper-silver-gold target zone. Highland Valley Copper is Canada's largest copper mine, and in July 2025 Teck's board approved a mine life extension that runs the operation to 2046.
The Company's 2026 program, the first drilling on the Mer Property claims since 1965-19714, comprised four diamond drill holes totalling 651 m collared from a single setup. Previously reported significant results are shown in Table 1.
Table 1: Mer Property 2026 Diamond Drilling Significant Assay Results (previously reported November 17, 2026)
|
Hole ID (dip/azimuth)
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From (m)
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To (m)
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Interval*
(m)
|
Cu (%)
|
ME-26-01
(-45°/270)
|
50.93
|
128.51
|
77.58
|
0.08
|
ME-26-04
(-45°/290)
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5.00
|
142.44
|
137.44
|
0.15
|
including
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102.14
|
142.44
|
40.30
|
0.30
* The estimated true width of mineralization is not known
Figure 1: Mer & Alwin Property Location
Figure 2: Mer Property Drill Plan
About the Mer Claims:
The Mer Claims were the subject of intensive exploration by the Cleveland Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd. between the years 1965 and 1971. During that time exploration within the current Mer and surrounding claims now held by Teck Highland Valley Copper Corporation comprised geochemical and IP/resistivity geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, bulldozer trenching, completion of 16 percussion drill holes totalling 610 metres (m), and a single 150 m diamond drill hole targeting the Mer showing.
Percussion and diamond drilling were reported to define a 70 x 120 metre northeast trending porphyry copper-molybdenum zone characterized by disseminated chalcocite, chalcopyrite, bornite and molybdenite mineralization and associated biotite and sparse potassic alteration.
At the Mer showing, historical percussion drill holes 1, 3, 15, and 16, forming a 70 x 40 m diamond pattern in plan returned values of 9 m averaging 0.47% copper (Cu); 30 m averaging 0.53% Cu; 15 m averaging 0.50% Cu; and 21 m averaging 0.51% Cu respectively, commencing at downhole depths ranging from 6 to 18 m.
A single diamond drill hole was centered on the percussion drill holes and intersected a zone of chalcocite mineralization within biotite and potassic altered granodiorite intrusive rocks averaging 0.29% Cu over 24 m from a downhole depth of 9 m. The zone of mineralization remains open to the north and west.
No significant exploration has been reported within this project since the initial work programs ending in the early 1970s. Given the presence of drill confirmed porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization, a location 6 kilometres west of the Valley Pit at Teck Resources Limited's Highland Valley Copper Operations, and its position within the Chataway and Guichon granodiorite phases of the Guichon Batholith, the Mer Property is a high priority for follow-up exploration.
Methodology and QA/QC
The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver, Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of GSP Resource Corp. and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Base and precious metals were determined via four-acid digestion 33 element ICP-AES geochemistry and overlimit values for copper (>1%) and silver (>100 g/t) were analyzed via four-acid digestion ICP-AES or AAS.
GSP Resource Corp. follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Mer Property, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. GSP Resource Corp. detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. GSP Resource Corp. is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
The geochemical review referenced herein was completed by APEX on drill core samples from the 2026 Mer program using the four-acid ICP-AES data described above.
Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), principal and consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a consultant to the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed, which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Mer Property.
About GSP Resource Corp.
GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company owns 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property, and the Mer Property, in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as a 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division.
For more information, please contact:
Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel: +1 (604) 619-7469
Email: simon@gspresource.com
Website: www.gspresource.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, advancing the Mer Property and the Alwin Project, the potential extension of copper mineralization at the Mer Property, the use of magnetic geophysical surveys to target mineralization at the Mer Property, the completion, timing and results of the drone magnetic and LiDAR surveys at the Mer Property, the timing of processed survey data, interpretation and drill targets, potential follow-up analyses and drilling, further exploration of the Mer Property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of copper, gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
1 See GSP Resource Corp. news release dated November 17, 2026
2 See GSP Resource Corp. news release dated November 26, 2025
3 Mineralization present within Teck Resources Highland Valley Operations is not necessarily indicative of GSP Resource Corp. properties
4 See GSP Resource Corp. news release dated March 13, 2025
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