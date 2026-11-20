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GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company owns 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property, and the Mer Property, in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as a 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division.
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