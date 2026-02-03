Grocery Outlet Launches First-Ever Shoppable Livestream Series

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company"), one of America's favorite, extreme value grocers today announced the launch of its first-ever shoppable livestream series: The Grocery Outlet Xtreme Value Stock Up Show designed to help shoppers get ready for the Big Game!

Designed to bring the thrill of bargain hunting directly to shoppers' screens, the new livestream series offers a fun, interactive Treasure Hunt experience for customers to shop Grocery Outlet's latest deals in real time, offering a savings of 30% to 70% relative to conventional retailers.

Grocery Outlet Xtreme Value Stock Up Show

"We're thrilled to introduce a new, dynamic way for customers to shop the extreme value prices that they count on from us," said Kevin Miller, Interim Chief Marketing Officer. "The Grocery Outlet Xtreme Value Stock Up Show brings the fun, surprise, and unbelievable savings of our stores directly into the homes of our shoppers—starting with one of the biggest food occasions of the year."

The series kicks off with a special "Big Game Edition" livestream debuting on February 4, aligning with one of the biggest snacking and celebration moments of the year.

A New, Interactive Way to Score Unbeatable Deals

Viewers tuning into the Grocery Outlet Xtreme Value Stock Up Show will be able to browse and purchase featured products instantly through Instacart while watching, making it easier than ever to stock up on premium, name-brand groceries at exceptional prices.

The livestream will spotlight everything customers need for the ultimate game time gathering, including:

  • Big Game essentials
  • Easy, elevated snacks
  • Desserts and sweets
  • Family-friendly beverages
  • $50 Gift Card Giveaways

Each item showcased on the livestream will be shoppable via the platform's integrated "Shop" feature:

  • On mobile: Tap the shopping bag icon near the chat
  • On desktop: Browse the dedicated Shop section beside the video

Products featured in the livestream, along with additional recipe ideas for the Big Game, will be available in the Shop section throughout the show.

Shoppers can tune into the show at 12 p.m. PST/3 p.m. EST on February 4 through Instagram, Facebook, or the Grocery Outlet website: https://www.groceryoutlet.com/xvstockupshow.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 560 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

Media Contact:
Kyle Noble, knoble@cfgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87040ee2-6fae-4bac-846e-c5b7b2e87c35


