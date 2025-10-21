Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet") today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com . A webcast replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 550 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:
Ian Ferry
(510) 244-3703
iferry@cfgo.com

Ron Clark
(646) 776-0886
ron@ellipsista.com


