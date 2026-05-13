Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet," the "Company," "we" or "our") today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended April 4, 2026.

Highlights for First Quarter Fiscal 2026 as compared to First Quarter Fiscal 2025:

  • Net sales increased by 3.6% to $1.17 billion.
  • Comparable store sales declined by 1.0%.
  • Gross margin was 29.6% compared to 30.4% last year, a decline of 80 basis points, including a 50 basis point impact from inventory markdowns and write-offs associated with restructuring activities.
  • Operating loss was $178.0 million, which included $158.0 million in non-cash goodwill impairment and $18.2 million in restructuring charges.
  • Net loss was $180.3 million, or $(1.83) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $23.3 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share last year. Adjusted net income(1) was $4.6 million, or $0.05 diluted adjusted earnings per share(1), compared to $13.0 million, or $0.13 diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $43.1 million, representing 3.7% of net sales.

"We delivered first quarter results consistent with our guidance, as our work to strengthen the business drove sequential improvements in comp-store sales throughout the quarter," said Jason Potter, President and CEO of Grocery Outlet. "We made meaningful progress in increasing our opportunistic mix to offer more of the extreme value products that resonate with our customers. At the same time, we continued to advance our key strategic priorities to position Grocery Outlet to generate sustainable, profitable growth."

__________________________________
(1) Adjusted net income, diluted adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of certain special items. Please note that our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this release as well as the respective reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures below for additional information about these items.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Summary

Net sales increased 3.6% to $1.17 billion due to new store sales, partially offset by a 1.0% decrease in comparable store sales. The decrease in comparable store sales was driven by a 3.1% decrease in average transaction size, partially offset by a 2.1% increase in the number of transactions. We closed 28 stores, including 27 stores as a result of Optimization Plan as further discussed below, and opened 7 new stores, ending the quarter with 549 stores in 16 states.

Gross profit increased $2.8 million to $345.2 million. Gross margin was 29.6%, a decline of 80 basis points due primarily to a 50 basis point impact from inventory markdowns and write-offs associated with the store closures under the Optimization Plan, and the impact of product promotions to drive sales, partially offset by improvements in inventory management.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 4.8% to $347.0 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased 40 basis points to 29.8%, driven primarily by higher professional fees, commissions and other costs to support our continued growth, partially offset by lower incentive compensation.

Operating loss was $178.0 million, which included a $158.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge as a result of a decline in market capitalization and $18.2 million in restructuring charges, which consisted of $2.7 million in cash charges and $15.5 million in non-cash charges related to the Optimization Plan. The non-cash goodwill impairment charge does not impact future operations.

Net loss was $180.3 million, or $(1.83) per diluted share compared to net loss of $23.3 million, or $(0.24) per diluted share last year. Adjusted net income(1) was $4.6 million, or $0.05 diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) compared to $13.0 million, or $0.13 diluted adjusted earnings per share(1). Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $43.1 million, or 3.7% of net sales, compared to $51.9 million, or 4.6% of net sales, in the prior year.

Cash Flow & Capital Spending:

  • Net cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $52.6 million compared with $58.9 million for the first quarter last year. The decrease in operating cash flow was driven primarily by changes in working capital including inventory and accrued liabilities, partially offset by a lower net loss in the current quarter, after adjusting for non-cash charges.
  • Capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, before tenant improvement allowances, were $56.8 million, a decrease of $8.5 million over the first quarter of fiscal 2025 due to fewer new store openings. Capital expenditures, net of tenant improvement allowances, for the first quarter this year, were $53.9 million compared with $57.3 million for the same period last year, due to fewer new store openings partially offset by the timing of tenant improvement billings.

Optimization Plan:

To strengthen long-term profitability and cash flow generation, improve operational execution, optimize our existing store footprint and align with our disciplined new store growth strategy, in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 we conducted a strategic, financial and operational analysis of our store fleet. Following that review, during the quarter, our Board of Directors adopted a business optimization plan (the "Optimization Plan") that provides for the closure of 36 financially underperforming stores ("Closure Stores"), including the termination, sublease or assignment of the applicable store leases, the termination, sublease or assignment of a lease for a distribution center facility that we are no longer utilizing (together with the store leases, the "Lease Exits"), and the termination of operator agreements with independent operators ("IOs") for the Closure Stores as well as certain other store locations (the "Operator Agreement Terminations").

Following the Board adoption of the Optimization Plan, during the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we closed 27 stores and initiated the closure process at the remaining 9 stores associated with the Lease Exits. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, we completed the closure of the remaining 9 stores. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we also completed or initiated the Operator Agreement Terminations for the Closure Stores as well as certain other store locations. In addition, we increased the provision for IO notes and IO receivables reserves and wrote off uncollectible IO notes and IO receivables associated with these store locations.

In connection with the Optimization Plan, we estimate we will incur between $20 million and $27 million in net total restructuring charges in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, and we expect these actions to be substantially completed by the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Outlook:

The Company reaffirms the following key guidance figures for fiscal 2026:

  Current
New store openings, net(1) 30-33
Net sales $4.60 - $4.72 billion
Comparable store sales increase / decrease -2.0% to 0.0%
Gross margin 29.7%-30.0%
Adjusted EBITDA $220 million to $235 million
Diluted adjusted earnings per share $0.45 to $0.55
Capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) $170 million

__________________________________
(1) Excludes store closures related to the Optimization Plan.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results is scheduled for today, May 13, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13759283. The telephone dial-in replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call. The webcast replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), management and the Board of Directors use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, and cash-on-cash return as supplemental key metrics to assess our financial performance, and net leverage as a supplemental metric to assess our liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the Company and other companies in our industry. Management believes it is useful to investors and analysts to evaluate these non-GAAP financial measures on the same basis as management uses to evaluate our operating results and liquidity. Management uses these non-GAAP financial performance measures to supplement GAAP financial measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. In addition, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share to supplement GAAP financial measures of performance to evaluate performance in connection with compensation decisions. Management believes that excluding items from operating income (loss), net income (loss) and earnings (net loss) per diluted share that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude, enhances the comparability of our results and provides additional information for analyzing trends in our business. Management uses net leverage to evaluate our overall liquidity and financial flexibility to pursue operational strategies and to evaluate our capital structure, and our ability to service our long-term debt obligations.

Management defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and related charges and certain other expenses that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales, expressed as a percentage. Adjusted net income represents net income (loss) adjusted for the previously mentioned adjusted EBITDA adjustments, further adjusted for the amortization of property and equipment purchase accounting asset step-ups and deferred financing costs, tax adjustment to normalize the effective tax rate, and tax effect of total adjustments. Basic adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income, as defined above, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding. Diluted adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income, as defined above, and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. Management defines cash-on-cash returns as Four Wall EBITDA divided by total net cash investment. Four Wall EBITDA includes store level costs such as product and distribution costs, commissions, occupancy, marketing and other related costs. A definition of net leverage and a related reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website under "Financial Information—Quarterly Results."

These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We address the limitations of the non-GAAP financial measures through the use of various GAAP measures. In the future we will incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by the adjustments used to derive such non-GAAP measures.

We have not reconciled the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results. We have also not reconciled the cash-on-cash return forward-looking outlook because such metric includes store-level cash flows and initial capital investment at the individual store level, which are not captured or presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciling this metric to a GAAP measure would require unreasonable efforts and assumptions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, the Optimization Plan and its associated activities, costs and benefits, the restructuring plan adopted in fiscal 2025 (the "Restructuring Plan") and its associated benefits, our ability to drive long-term value and business and market trends may constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "will," and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements, including the following: failure of suppliers to consistently supply the Company with opportunistic products at attractive pricing; inability to successfully identify trends and maintain a consistent level of opportunistic products or general inventory; failure to maintain or increase comparable store sales; delay or disruption in funding of benefits provided under government-funded assistance programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; any significant disruption to our distribution network, the operations, technology and capacity of our distribution centers and our timely receipt of inventory; risks associated with newly opened stores; risks associated with our growth strategy, including opening, relocating or remodeling stores on schedule and on budget, as well as the revised near-term new store growth strategy as reflected in the Restructuring Plan and Optimization Plan; risks associated with our store refresh initiatives, including that such efforts do not lead to improvements in operating results or are more costly to implement than we anticipate; financial and operating impacts associated with our Optimization Plan; risks related to our plan to operate certain newly opened stores as Company-operated stores; inflation, tariffs and other changes affecting the market prices of the products we sell; failure to maintain our reputation and the value of our brand, including protecting our intellectual property; inability to maintain sufficient levels of cash flow from our operations to fund our growth strategy; risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space; inability to attract, train and retain highly qualified employees or the loss of executive officers or other key personnel; costs and successful implementation of marketing, advertising and promotions; natural or man-made disasters, climate change, power outages, major health epidemics, pandemic outbreaks, terrorist acts, global political events or other serious catastrophic events and the concentration of our business operations; unexpected costs and negative effects if we incur losses not covered by our insurance program; difficulties associated with labor relations and shortages; failure to participate effectively in the growing online retail marketplace; failure to properly integrate or achieve the expected benefits of any acquired businesses; risks associated with economic conditions; risks associated with uncertainty and changes in U.S. trade policies, including tariffs; competition in the retail food industry; movement of consumer trends toward private labels and away from name-brand products; risks associated with deploying our own private label brands; inability to attract and retain qualified independent operators of the Company ("IOs"); failure of the IOs to successfully manage their business; failure of the IOs to repay notes outstanding to the Company; inability of the IOs to avoid excess inventory shrink; any loss or changeover of an IO; legal proceedings initiated against the IOs; legal challenges to the IO/independent contractor business model; failure to maintain positive relationships with the IOs; risks associated with actions the IOs could take that could harm our business; material disruption to information technology systems, including risks associated from our technology initiatives or third-party security breaches or other disruptions; failure to maintain the security of information we hold, including relating to personal information or payment card data; risks associated with products we and our IOs sell; risks associated with laws and regulations generally applicable to retailers; legal or regulatory proceedings; our substantial indebtedness could affect our ability to operate our business, react to changes in the economy or industry or pay debts and meet obligations; restrictive covenants in our debt agreements may restrict our ability to pursue our business strategies, and failure to comply with any of these restrictions could result in acceleration of our debt; risks associated with tax matters; changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, estimates and judgments by management related to complex accounting matters; and the other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other subsequent reports we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Our periodic filings are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, and our expectations based on third-party information and projections are from sources that management believes to be reputable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release or as of the date specified herein and we have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and trends. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a growth-oriented extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 540 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Nevada, Idaho, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Alabama, Delaware and Kentucky.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Ian Ferry
(510) 244-3703
iferry@cfgo.com

Ron Clark
(646) 776-0886
ron@ellipsista.com

 
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  13 Weeks Ended
  April 4,
2026 		  March 29,
2025
Net sales $ 1,166,352     $ 1,125,567  
Cost of sales   821,153       783,122  
Gross profit   345,199       342,445  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   347,022       331,078  
Restructuring charges   18,191       33,875  
Goodwill impairment   158,000        
Operating loss   (178,014 )     (22,508 )
Interest expense, net   6,369       6,520  
Loss before income taxes   (184,383 )     (29,028 )
Income tax benefit   (4,061 )     (5,711 )
Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (180,322 )   $ (23,317 )
Basic net loss per share $ (1.83 )   $ (0.24 )
Diluted net loss per share $ (1.83 )   $ (0.24 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding:      
Basic   98,426       97,521  
Diluted   98,426       97,521  
               


Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
         
  April 4,
2026 		  January 3,
2026
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,998     $ 69,602  
Independent operator receivables and current portion of independent operator notes, net of allowance   14,081       16,983  
Other accounts receivable, net of allowance   3,452       3,685  
Merchandise inventories   387,109       381,961  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   25,613       25,409  
Total current assets   489,253       497,640  
Independent operator notes and receivables, net of allowance   34,942       43,748  
Property and equipment, net   755,562       742,961  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   1,122,250       1,089,838  
Intangible assets, net   75,806       78,375  
Goodwill, net   475,835       633,835  
Other assets   4,361       4,702  
Total assets $ 2,958,009     $ 3,091,099  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Trade accounts payable $ 200,179     $ 177,457  
Accrued and other current liabilities   44,824       54,277  
Accrued compensation   20,428       17,841  
Current portion of long-term debt   15,000       15,000  
Current lease liabilities   89,881       87,324  
Income and other taxes payable   11,545       12,097  
Total current liabilities   381,857       363,996  
Long-term debt, net   474,254       477,905  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net   29,012       33,183  
Long-term lease liabilities   1,262,635       1,229,473  
Other long-term liabilities   3,155       2,879  
Total liabilities   2,150,913       2,107,436  
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock   99       98  
Series A preferred stock          
Additional paid-in capital   830,802       827,048  
Retained earnings (deficit)   (23,805 )     156,517  
Total stockholders' equity   807,096       983,663  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,958,009     $ 3,091,099  
               

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  13 Weeks Ended
  April 4,
2026 		  March 29,
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (180,322 )   $ (23,317 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation of property and equipment   24,920       24,977  
Amortization of intangible and other assets   6,236       4,920  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts   228       228  
Non-cash rent   463       2,163  
Impairment of long-lived assets   645       1,728  
Goodwill impairment   158,000        
Share-based compensation   3,755       5,458  
Provision for independent operator and other accounts receivable reserves   17,961       3,283  
Deferred income taxes   (4,171 )     (5,828 )
Other   644       143  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Independent operator and other accounts receivable   (3,751 )     (2,627 )
Merchandise inventories   (5,148 )     7,982  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (160 )     448  
Income and other taxes payable   (552 )     (12 )
Trade accounts payable   22,475       16,916  
Accrued and other liabilities   5,868       14,748  
Accrued compensation   2,587       2,620  
Operating lease liabilities   2,880       5,108  
Net cash provided by operating activities   52,558       58,938  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Advances to independent operators   (3,046 )     (4,329 )
Repayments of advances from independent operators   778       931  
Purchases of property and equipment   (52,751 )     (60,452 )
Investments in intangible assets and licenses   (4,049 )     (4,834 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (59,068 )     (68,684 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options         53  
Proceeds from revolving credit facility         20,000  
Principal payments on revolving credit facility         (20,000 )
Principal payments on senior term loan due 2028   (3,750 )     (1,875 )
Principal payments on finance leases   (344 )     (350 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (4,094 )     (2,172 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (10,604 )     (11,918 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   69,602       62,828  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 58,998     $ 50,910  
               


Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  13 Weeks Ended
  April 4,
2026 		  March 29,
2025
Net loss $ (180,322 )   $ (23,317 )
Interest expense, net   6,369       6,520  
Income tax benefit   (4,061 )     (5,711 )
Depreciation and amortization expenses   31,156       29,897  
EBITDA   (146,858 )     7,389  
Share-based compensation expense   3,755       5,458  
Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition(1)   1,303       135  
Acquisition and integration costs(2)         339  
Restructuring and related charges(4)   19,914       33,875  
Goodwill impairment   158,000        
Other(5)   7,002       4,689  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,116     $ 51,885  
               


Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
   
  13 Weeks Ended
  April 4,
2026 		  March 29,
2025
Net loss $ (180,322 )   $ (23,317 )
Share-based compensation expense   3,755       5,458  
Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition(1)   1,303       135  
Acquisition and integration costs(2)         339  
Amortization of purchase accounting assets and deferred financing costs(3)   1,268       1,268  
Restructuring and related charges(4)   19,914       33,875  
Goodwill impairment   158,000        
Other(5)   7,002       4,689  
Tax adjustment to normalize effective tax rate(6)   2,519       3,163  
Tax effect of total adjustments(7)   (8,830 )     (12,603 )
Adjusted net income $ 4,609     $ 13,007  
       
GAAP net loss per share:      
Basic $ (1.83 )   $ (0.24 )
Diluted $ (1.83 )   $ (0.24 )
Adjusted earnings per share:      
Basic $ 0.05     $ 0.13  
Diluted $ 0.05     $ 0.13  
Weighted-average shares outstanding:      
Basic   98,426       97,521  
Diluted(8)   98,426       97,521  
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding:      
Basic   98,426       97,521  
Diluted(9)   99,144       98,227  

__________________________
(1) Represents non-restructuring asset impairment charges and gains or losses on dispositions of assets.

(2) Represents costs related to the acquisition and integration of United Grocery Outlet, including due diligence, legal, consulting and retention bonus expenses.

(3) Represents the incremental amortization of an asset step-up resulting from purchase price accounting related to our acquisition in 2014 by an investment fund affiliated with Hellman & Friedman LLC, as well as the amortization of debt issuance costs.

(4) In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, represents charges associated with the Optimization Plan, including bad debt expense, write-offs of merchandise inventory, costs related to Operator Agreement Terminations, costs associated with lease exits, and legal, professional, and other related expenses. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, represents charges associated with the Restructuring Plan, including lease termination costs, non-cash impairment and disposal of long-lived assets, employee severance and benefit costs, and legal, professional and other related expenses. All such costs are reflected in Restructuring charges on the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, except for write-offs of merchandise inventory, which are included in Cost of sales.

(5) Represents other non-recurring, non-cash or non-operational items, including strategic project costs, certain personnel-related hiring and termination costs, system implementation costs, legal settlements and other legal expenses, costs related to employer payroll taxes associated with equity awards and miscellaneous costs.

(6) Represents adjustments to normalize the effective tax rate for the impact of unusual or infrequent tax items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance, including excess tax benefits or shortfalls related to exercise and/or vesting of share-based awards that are recorded in earnings as discrete items in the reporting period in which they occur.

(7) Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments. We calculate the tax effect of the total adjustments on a discrete basis excluding any non-recurring and unusual tax items.

(8) There is no difference in the weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate the basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share due to the Company's net loss.

(9) To calculate diluted adjusted earnings per share, we adjusted the weighted-average shares outstanding for the dilutive effect of all potential shares of common stock.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.gonasdaq:go
GO
The Conversation (0)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.

Keep Reading...
Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Issued on behalf of Yukon Metals Corp. With 18 projects, 44,000 hectares, and a recent string of high-grade hits at Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River, this Berdahl-family-backed junior is consolidating ground in a territory the majors are once again funding Key Takeaways Yukon Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals Acquires North Tybo Project, Expanding Walker Lane Footprint

Excalibur Metals Acquires North Tybo Project, Expanding Walker Lane Footprint

Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully acquired a 100% interest in the North Tybo Project ("North Tybo" or the "Project") via direct staking of 50 unpatented lode mining claims. Located in the favorable mining jurisdiction of... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Identifies Copper Drill Targets Adjacent To Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Project, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Identifies Copper Drill Targets Adjacent To Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Project, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (May 7, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") reports the successful completion of a 20 line-kilometre Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey — an electrical method that highlights metal-bearing... Keep Reading...
Excalibur Expands Rangefront Target with Additional Claims

Excalibur Expands Rangefront Target with Additional Claims

Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its land position at the Bellehelen Silver-Gold Project ("Bellehelen" or the "Project") in Nye County, Nevada. The Company has staked an additional 58 federal lode claims to... Keep Reading...
Excellent copper grades, thickness and continuity of mineralisation at Agadir Melloul

Excellent copper grades, thickness and continuity of mineralisation at Agadir Melloul

Critical Mineral Resources plc (“CMR”, “CMRS” or the “Company”) is very pleased to report its first assay results from its 2026 drill programme at Agadir Melloul. As previously reported, drilling rates ramped up during February and March as the weather improved and CMR is now achieving a rate of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Ltd. Announces Filing of Form 15F to Terminate Sec Reporting Obligations

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

BriaCell Adds Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center as Clinical Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

Related News

gold investing

Clem Chambers: Gold is for War — But That's Not What I'm Buying Now

cobalt investing

Supra Elemental Targeting Critical Minerals Gap with Recovery Tech

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. Announces Filing of Form 15F to Terminate Sec Reporting Obligations

critical metals investing

New Brunswick Scraps Old Mining Act to Fast Track Critical Mineral Projects

critical metals investing

Critical Minerals Outlook

gold investing

Equinox, Orla Forge US$18.5 Billion North American Gold Giant

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador