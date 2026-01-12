Grocery Outlet Enters Sixteenth State with Store Opening in Virginia

Grocery Outlet Enters Sixteenth State with Store Opening in Virginia

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, today announced the upcoming opening of its store in Falls Church, Virginia. This store opening, slated for Feb. 12, 2026, will mark Grocery Outlet's official entrance into Virginia and kick off a series of openings across the state.

The Virginia launch represents a key milestone in Grocery Outlet's disciplined, long-term growth strategy, reinforcing the Company's commitment to bringing Xtreme Value™ to new communities. Grocery Outlet is proud to be able to offer community members products at prices 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers, especially in areas that had been or would otherwise be considered food deserts. Virginia customers will also enjoy unbeatable deals on a wide selection of premium wines.

"Extreme Value is coming to Virginia!" said Jason Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Grocery Outlet. "We are thrilled to open our first Grocery Outlet store in Falls Church and give shoppers the best of both worlds: unbeatable treasure-hunt deals on unique finds and significant savings on everyday grocery essentials. This is all part of our commitment to helping families stretch their budgets without sacrificing quality. We're excited to continue that commitment in Virginia."

With more than 560 stores open across the country, Grocery Outlet is constantly evaluating growth opportunities and helping consumers stretch their dollar on name-brand items.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 560 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ian Ferry
(510) 244-3703
iferry@cfgo.com 

Ron Clark
(646) 776-0886
ron@ellipsista.com 


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.GONASDAQ:GO
GO
The Conversation (0)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.

Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

Best-to-date titanium–vanadium–iron drill results at Trapper Zone underscore Radar's large-scale oxide system within the 160 km² Dykes River intrusive complex near tidewater in Labrador Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American... Keep Reading...
Update on Economics of Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario

Update on Economics of Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) ("ILC" or the "Company") is pleased to note the upturn in lithium prices from their low in June 2025, and wishes to give guidance and clarification to the wider investor community for what this means for ILC's Raleigh... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals to Increase Hot Breccia Interest to 95%, Secures Option for Full Control

Prismo Metals to Increase Hot Breccia Interest to 95%, Secures Option for Full Control

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 9th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) ("Infinitum") whereby Prismo will... Keep Reading...
New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

(TheNewswire) January 7th, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockport, Ontario– New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a summary 2025 Chairmans Message and Go-Forward Plan for 2026. In this press release, NAM is also to update shareholders on... Keep Reading...
Bunker Hill Enters 2026 With Strong Momentum Positioned As a New U.S. Critical Metals Producer

Bunker Hill Enters 2026 With Strong Momentum Positioned As a New U.S. Critical Metals Producer

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BNKR |OTCQB:BHLL) today provided a year-end summary of its 2025 progress at the Bunker Hill Mine in Idaho's Silver Valley and outlined its priorities for 2026. "2025 was a year of foundational progress for Bunker Hill as we... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

CHARBONE Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement Closing of $3.1M

CHARBONE annonce la cloture d'un placement prive sans intermediaire de 3,1 M$

Related News

rare earth investing

Pentagon Deal Seeks to Create First US Large-Scale Gallium Facility

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement Closing of $3.1M

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE annonce la cloture d'un placement prive sans intermediaire de 3,1 M$

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project