Grizzly Samples 299 g/t Silver Along with Anomalous Copper, Lead, Zinc, and Molybdenum at Its Beaverdell Target at the Greenwood, BC Precious and Battery Metals Project

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD,OTC:GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has recently received assay results for a reconnaissance sampling program at the Beaverdell Target part of the Greenwood, BC Precious and Battery Metals Project (Figure 1).

Beaverdell Sampling Highlights

  • Large land package (of mineral claims (9200 acres). Regional reconnaissance prospecting and sampling in July 2025 with the collection of 50 rock grab samples.
  • New Molybdenum (Mo) showing northwest portion of the Property with 315 parts per million (ppm) Mo in an area underlain by Jurassic alkalic intrusions (Figure 2).
  • New Copper (Cu) showings southeast portion of the Property with 8 of 11 samples yielding >100 ppm Cu up to a high of 434 ppm Cu in rock grab samples with anomalous lead (Pb) up to 537 ppm Pb and zinc (Zn) up to 922 ppm Zn (Figure 2).
  • A new zinc-silver showing in rubble near the some of the infrastructure to the old historic Beaverdell Minesite, which produced more than 25 million ounces of silver from the early 1900's up to 1991. A selective rock grab sample from a potential low-grade dump or stockpile returned 299 ppm Ag and 0.24% Zn.
  • Prior sampling at the Gold Drop showing has returned up to 51.4 ppm gold (Au) and 377 ppm Ag in selective rock grab samples from a small adit. New sampling about 200 m to the east from a vein in outcrop has returned 21.3 ppm Ag and 1.98% Zn from rock grab samples.
  • Further exploration at a number of these targets is warranted.

Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly Discoveries, stated "The assays announced today demonstrate that we continue to receive very exciting and encouraging exploration results. Grizzly has numerous high-grade gold - silver - copper - lead -zinc showings and historical mines. We have work permits in place for four of our targets and look forward to drilling in the fall of 2025 along with additional exploration for significant battery metal prospects in our 170,000+ acre land holdings in the prolific Greenwood Mining District."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/271551_2e21b65504d1f9ff_002.jpg

Figure 1: Land position and targets of interest for future exploration, Greenwood Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/271551_2e21b65504d1f9ff_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/271551_2e21b65504d1f9ff_003.jpg

Figure 2. Beaverdell geology and showings with gold in soils and rocks.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/271551_2e21b65504d1f9ff_003full.jpg

Plans for Fall 2025 Exploration at Greenwood:

Trenching, rock and soil sampling along with drilling at the Midway Target area is being planned for fall 2025. The amount of drilling will depend upon the current financing that has been announced.

Additional results should be forthcoming over the next coming months as work progresses and will be presented in additional news releases.

Private Placement

Grizzly has recently announced a private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to $1 million (See Company News Releases dated September 11 and October 10, 2025) in order to support planned exploration this fall.

The main focus of the private placement will be to conduct drilling and trenching at the Midway Exploration Target, targeting the historical Midway Mine and conduct additional reconnaissance sampling across the project area.

Quality Assurance and Control

Rock and soil samples are being analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock grab and rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo.. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is a non-independent Consultant and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.
Brian Testo, CEO, President

Suite 363-9768 170 Street NW
Edmonton, Alberta T5T 5L4

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Nancy Massicotte
Corporate Development
Tel: 604-315-1455
Email: nancy@grizzlydiscoveries.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

