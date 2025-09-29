Grizzly Receives Work Permits to Conduct Drilling and Trenching at Four of Its Targets at The Greenwood, BC Precious and Battery Metals Project

Grizzly Receives Work Permits to Conduct Drilling and Trenching at Four of Its Targets at The Greenwood, BC Precious and Battery Metals Project

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD,OTC:GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has recently received drilling and trenching permits for a number of its priority exploration targets in the Greenwood area including Midway, Sappho, Copper Mountain (Prince of Wales, Coronation and Mabel Jenny) and Imperial from the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals. Grizzly has recently announced a private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to $1 million (See Company News Releases dated September 11 and 12, 2025) in order to support planned exploration this fall.

The main focus of the private placement will be to conduct drilling and trenching at the Midway Exploration Target, targeting the historical Midway Mine. See the Midway highlights below.

Midway Mine Area

  • At Midway, selective rock grab and composite rock grab samples collected during 2022 from outcrop at the Midway Mine-Picturestone area, yielded a range of 12.05 grams per tonne (g/t) or 0.351 ounces per ton (opt) Au up to 70.8 g/t (2.065 opt) Au (See Company news release dated October17, 2022).
  • Three (3) of the 7 selective rock grab samples from the Midway Mine yielded from 1,360 g/t Ag (39.7 opt) up to 2,140 g/t Ag (62.4 opt) (see the Company news release dated October 17, 2022).
  • Two new showings identified in 2023 near the historical Midway Mine including up to 5.64 g/t Au (0.165 opt) from a showing 400 m to the north of Midway and up to 4.19 g/t Au (0.122 opt) from a grab sample collected about 375 m to the west of the Midway Mine (Figure 2).
  • At least 6 new areas with anomalous gold (> 100 ppb), copper (>200 ppm) and silver in soils have been identified at Midway in work conducted between 2022 and 2024 (Figure 2).
  • The Midway area is being targeted for copper-gold skarn and epithermal gold-silver.
  • All highly anomalous samples are from outcrop and characterized by the presence of abundant pyrite, arsenopyrite with visible galena and sphalerite in a siliceous chalcedonic host. The mineralization is hosted in polymetallic veins that display the presence of Pb, Zn, Cu, arsenic (As) and antimony (Sb) and are likely epithermal in nature (Figure 3).
  • A selective rock grab sample from outcrop 200 m west of the main Midway Mine yielded 15.85 g/t Au (0.462 opt) and 1,530 g/t Ag (44.6 opt), illustrating that there is potential for additional high-grade mineralization in the area (Figure 2).

Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly Discoveries stated, "We are excited and are looking forward to pursuing a number of high grade gold – silver – copper – lead -zinc showings and historical mines with drilling in the fall of 2025 along with additional exploration for significant battery metal prospects in our current 165,000+ acre land holdings in the Greenwood District. We have barely scratched the surface in terms of exploration!"

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/268182_9222c7baa49e6a91_002.jpg

Figure 1: Land position and targets of interest for future exploration, Greenwood Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/268182_9222c7baa49e6a91_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/268182_9222c7baa49e6a91_003.jpg

Figure 2. Midway geology and showings with gold in soils and rocks.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/268182_9222c7baa49e6a91_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/268182_fig3grizzly_550.jpg

Figure 3. Example mineralization present at the Midway Mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/268182_fig3grizzly.jpg

Plans for Fall 2025 Exploration at Greenwood:

Trenching, rock and soil sampling along with drilling at the Midway Target area is being planned for fall 2025. The amount of drilling will depend upon the current financing that has been announced.

Rock sampling was conducted earlier in the summer. The results for the Beaverdell sampling will be announced as they become available. Additional results should be forthcoming over the next coming months as work progresses and will be presented in additional news releases.

Quality Assurance and Control

Rock and soil samples are being analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock grab and rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo.. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is a non-independent Consultant and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.
Brian Testo, CEO, President

Suite 363-9768 170 Street NW
Edmonton, Alberta T5T 5L4

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Nancy Massicotte
Corporate Development
Tel: 604-507-3377
Email: nancy@grizzlydiscoveries.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268182

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.GZD:CATSXV:GZDPlatinum Investing
GZD:CA
The Conversation (0)
Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc is an early-stage commodity exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash and diamonds on properties in Alberta, and various types of metals on properties in British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Robocop and Greenwood Project.

Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties.

The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used in catalytic converters for vehicle exhaust systems. A rebound and continued growth in auto production is projected in the coming years, particularly in developing markets, and this should increase demand for PGMs, especially when it comes to platinum and palladium.

On the supply side, the platinum market slid into a significant deficit in 2024, which has extended into 2025 and is expected to continue into the next year. These fundamentals led platinum prices to a 12 year high of US$1,495 per ounce on September 23, 2025.

But where do platinum and palladium come from? The list of the world’s top palladium- and platinum-mining countries is a short one, and most PGMs come from South Africa and Russia. We dive into the miners, markets and regulations affecting the top PGM countries below, and you can also learn more about the companies mining these metals here.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacks of shiny platinum bars with engravings.

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Platinum is heading for a third consecutive annual deficit in 2025, with the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projecting an 850,000 ounce shortfall as demand continues to outpace weak mine supply.

In its latest Platinum Quarterly, the WPIC states that despite a 22 percent year-on-year decline in demand, a lack of metal is expected to create a supply deficit that's only 13 percent lower than 2024's 968,000 ounce shortfall.

Its call comes amid a price breakout for platinum, which pushed past US$1,450 per ounce in July.

Keep reading...Show less
Toy tank on stacked and scattered US dollar bills.

NATO Defense Spending Pledge Puts Spotlight on Platinum Group Metals

NATO’s decision to increase defense spending is casting fresh attention on the strategic role of platinum group metals (PGMs), a suite of critical minerals essential to aerospace and military technologies.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), in its latest "60 Seconds in Platinum" briefing, noted that sustained growth in defense budgets could translate into higher demand for PGMs, which are already deeply embedded in critical defense and aerospace systems.

In the Hague Summit Declaration issued June 25, 2025, alliance leaders committed to raising defense expenditure to 5 percent of GDP annually by 2035, a significant step up from the longstanding 2 percent guideline.

Keep reading...Show less
Shanghai skyline at night, vibrant lights reflecting on the Huangpu River.

Shanghai Platinum Week Showcases China’s Dominance in Global PGMs Demand

China is solidifying its position as the primary engine for global platinum demand

Record participation in Shanghai Platinum Week underscores the country’s expanding influence in a market facing a deepening supply deficit. The event, which attracted over 590 delegates from 30 countries, took place at a critical moment — just as the platinum market is tightening and a supply shortfall is deepening through 2029.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) notes that China now accounts for 64 percent of global demand for platinum bars and coins — up from 11 percent in 2019 — driven largely by investors seeking alternatives to gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Stacked platinum bars with blurred movement effect.

Platinum Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Platinum began the year trading between US$900 and US$1,100 per ounce.

While platinum and other platinum-group metals are considered precious metals, they largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Platinum is used as a catalyst to control emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles.

Over the past several years, demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased, which has led to a reduction in platinum loadouts and lowered overall demand. However, with changing environmental regulations, an end to electric vehicle (EV) mandates and tax credits, the market may be experiencing a turnaround in H1.

Keep reading...Show less
Bar chart with silver and platinum bars and "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Platinum Hits 11 Year High, Expert Touts Silver's Bullish Future

It was a week of downward momentum for the gold price.

The yellow metal neared the US$3,400 per ounce level on Monday (June 23) as investors reacted to the weekend's escalation in tensions in the Middle East, but sank to just above US$3,300 the next day.

The decline came as US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. While the ceasefire has not gone entirely smoothly, with Trump expressing displeasure about violations, the news appeared to calm investors.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits Another New All-time High, US$3,600 in Reach

Gold Investing

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland