Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone (Up to 8.98m @ 9.46 wt.% TREO), and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Oil and Gas Investing News

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

  Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results on Thursday, March 9 th 2023 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-888-396-8063 ( North America toll-free) or 1-416-764-8652. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 biogas desulfurization units shipped, and over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c0765.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane RenewablesTSXV:GRNEmerging Tech Investing
GRN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables


Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

Greenlane's common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of "GRN" and "GRN.WT", respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane's common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
bought deal

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of $26.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced upsized bought deal offering of 10,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $2.17 per Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $23 million (the "Offering"), the underwriters have determined to exercise their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,590,000 common shares at the offering price of $2.17 per share ("Additional Shares"). Exercise of the over-allotment option will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock news

Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
biotech biogas plant price

Greenlane Renewables to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, is pleased to announce that Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested parties can register to attend at the following link: https://ve.mysequire.com/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces new appointments to its senior management team. James Cross will assume the roles of President and CEO. Jamie Lavigne will become the Vice-President of Exploration and remain a Director of the company while vacating the role of President.

James Cross is a management consultant with capital markets experience in North America, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. He is a co-founder of E-Power Resources. He served as President and CEO of Canadian Gold Resources, Ltd. from 2012-2017. In 2017, Canadian Gold Resources was sold to Colibri Resources on a share transaction basis valued at $4,000,000. He also served as Director and Vice-president of Corporate Development for Adroit Resources from 2010 - 2011, then listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He has also acted as a consultant to a number of resource companies. In 1989, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the A.B Freeman School of Business, Tulane University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Appointment of Randall McRae as CFO

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, announces the appointment of Randall McRae to Chief Financial Officer.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"Randall has done an outstanding job since stepping into the interim role over seven months ago," said Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and CEO of Nanalysis."Randall's energy and entrepreneurial spirt have fit in well at Nanalysis and he is leading initiatives that will help promote and support our growth over the coming years."

Randall McRae , CPA, CA, formerly the interim CFO, joined Nanalysis from MNP LLP, where he was a Senior Tax Manager and has over fifteen years experience working in public and private companies, both as a public practice accountant with large, medium and boutique firms and as an internal accountant working both within and leading finance teams.  Previously, Mr. McRae was a Co-Founder and Partner of McRally LLP, a Calgary based cloud accounting firm that specializes in financial, tax, and strategic advisory services to high growth business clients using technology based and people driven solutions. As one of two founding partners, Randall helped grow McRally LLP from inception to over 100 active clients.  Randall has experience in many industries including technology and automation, energy services, construction, and oil and gas.  Randall is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary .

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis began selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device is the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.  Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the Company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems and services for security applications.  Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares.  Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance ("NMR") company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-appointment-of-randall-mcrae-as-cfo-301757777.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c8031.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Reports Positive Survival Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

  • 9 of 11 women remain alive from 2021/2022 dosing, highlighting strong survival benefits.
  • Remains well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities.
  • Primary endpoint in pending pivotal trial will be survival, as agreed by the FDA.
  • 9 additional patients have been screened/enrolled in the study, incremental to the 12 patients announced in December 2022.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today reports updated survival data from its previously disclosed group of 12 patients (11 patients enrolled in 20212022) in the ongoing Phase II clinical trial evaluating Bria-IMT™ in combination with Incyte's retifanlimab for the treatment of advanced metastatic breast cancer.

  • 9 of 11 (82%) patients remain alive from 2021/2022 dosing, suggesting strong survival benefits.
  • 7 of 11 (64%) patients showed either disease control or progression-free survival ("PFS") benefits compared with their most recent prior therapy regimen suggesting clinical benefit, including survival and delayed cancer progression in this very difficult to treat patient population.
  • Median PFS of 3.5 months (with one subject ongoing) compares favorably with other recent studies of patients with advanced disease including other approved agents in earlier lines of therapy (Tripathy "ATTAIN" 2022, Perez 2015 "BEACON", Cortes 2018, O'Shaughnessy 2022 "ASCENT").
  • Regimen remains well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities.

"This is working, and it's working well. We had high hopes going into this clinical read-out, and the survival numbers have even exceeded our expectations. With 9 of 11 women still alive, this has a material impact for the patients and their loved ones, especially since some patients may have had only weeks or months to live prior to our treatment," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "This survival update bodes well for our upcoming pivotal trial, since the FDA has agreed to survival benefits as the primary endpoint."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise of the receipt of regulatory and local council approvals for the commercial scale manufacturing of batteries at its existing Richlands site in Brisbane Australia. To date GMG has been adhering to a research and development regulatory approval to make battery cell prototypes. In addition, this site already has council approvals that allow GMG to manufacture its graphene.

These regulatory approvals are an important step in GMG's consideration at an appropriate future time to build and operate a battery manufacturing plant at the GMG Headquarters at Richlands.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Completes Loan Restructuring

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Completes Loan Restructuring

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces that it has successfully negotiated a restructuring of a promissory note (the " Promissory Note ") for a principal amount of CAD$1,000,000 bearing an annual interest rate at 6.5% (the " Interest ") due January 2, 2034 (the " Loan Restructuring "). The Promissory Note relates to the Company's acquisition of the combined heat a power generation business of AI Renewable 2018-I Limited Partnership, AI Renewable 2020 I-Limited Partnership and 2191 Yonge Ltd., pursuant to a definitive agreement announced by the Company on March 4, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Makes the Grade on 2023 TSX Venture 50

Avricore Health Makes the Grade on 2023 TSX Venture 50

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") has been honoured by being named as one of the 2023 Venture 50, the TSX Venture Exchange's list of top performing companies.

"To make the Venture 50 feels great and the whole team is excited to keep delivering on our promise to build the world's largest rapid-testing network in pharmacy," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "Thank you to all our partners and supporters for helping us make this dream of success become a reality!"

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources: Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports Wide Mineralization at Wilson Zone , and Expands Underlying AMP Zone

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Drills 298 m of 4.5% Zinc, 1.4% Lead and 30.9 g/t Silver Including a new zone of 24.5% Zinc, 15.1% Lead and 323.2 g/t Silver over 9.6 m

Energy Investing

ValOre Drills 1.54 m @ 1.40% U3O8, 179 g/t Ag, 1.9% Mo and 0.34% Cu from a depth of 152.46 m, Angilak Property Uranium Project, Nunavut, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 46.6 M Grading 0.3 % Copper; 1.7 % Lead; 2.7 % Zinc; 4.21 g/t Gold, 84.4 g/t Silver and 32.0 M Grading 0.4 % Copper; 3.6 % Lead; 8.2 % Zinc; 1.9 g/t Gold, 119.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Precious Metals Investing

iMETAL Resources Announces 2023 Phase One Exploration Plans at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

×