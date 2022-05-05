Resource News Investing News

Greenlane Renewables Inc. will announce its 2022 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 12 th 2022 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET .  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Lynda Freeman Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) will announce its 2022 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 12 th 2022 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Lynda Freeman Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Live Conference Call
The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

About Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world.

Greenlane Renewables Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

Greenlane's common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of "GRN" and "GRN.WT", respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane's common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of $26.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

Greenlane Renewables Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced upsized bought deal offering of 10,600,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $2.17 per Share, for gross proceeds of approximately $23 million (the "Offering"), the underwriters have determined to exercise their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,590,000 common shares at the offering price of $2.17 per share ("Additional Shares"). Exercise of the over-allotment option will bring the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $26.5 million.

Greenlane Renewables Announces $20 Million Bought Deal

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables to Participate at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, is pleased to announce that Brad Douville, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on December 15th, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Nano One Provides Q2 2022 Corporate Update On Commercialisation Strategy and Expansion Plans

  • Nano One Materials Quebec established to support expansion towards commercialization
  • Technology scaling plans to 100 tonne per annum scale to support commercial qualification, detailed engineering and commercial plant design
  • Patents number 21 and 22 issued and 47 additional patent applications pending
  • Partnerships and pipeline growth across cathode chemistries continues

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC PINK: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process (the "One-Pot Process") for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries and is pleased to provide a corporate update on its commercialisation strategy, expansion plans and partnerships.

"The global lithium ion battery materials market is ramping to millions and tens of millions of tonnes to meet terawatt-hours of forecasted energy storage," said Nano One CEO Mr. Dan Blondal, "however, there are inefficiencies and by-products in the existing supply chain that do not readily scale. We cannot landfill billions of kilograms, we cannot generate more waste than we recycle and we cannot be burning through precious energy sources with inefficient processes. Nano One's technologies are unique in addressing these costly and wasteful shortcomings in the battery supply chain and we intend to drive change in cathode materials manufacturing for a cleaner and more efficient future."

American Manganese Receives Preliminary Results of Environmental Impact Study for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Process

American Manganese Receives Preliminary Results of Environmental Impact Study for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Process

Preliminary Results Indicate Lower Environmental Impact Compared to Conventional Primary Material Production and Common Hydrometallurgical Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to receive the preliminary life cycle assessment (LCA) results, of its lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling process, from Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy

Renewable Energy in Australia

As cultures, political movements and scientific advancements shift, the world is becoming increasingly interested in the rapidly growing renewable energy sector.

In Australia, the generation of renewable energy has risen sharply, increasing from less than 20,000 gigawatt hours in 1999 to 2020's more than 60,000 gigawatt hours.

Clearly the Australian renewable energy sector is on the rise. So how should a prudent investor navigate the industry's different opportunities? And what are the ways to approach such investment opportunities?

STEER Reports 2021 Financial Results and Provides Update

Facedrive Inc. (" STEER " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), an integrated ESG technology platform, today announced its 2021 (" Fiscal 2021 ") operational and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.[1] Highlights include a Company-record revenue of $25,416,461 in Fiscal 2021, up from $3,934,354 in Fiscal 2020, representing a 546% year over year growth. The Company also reported a record Gross Merchandize Value[2] of $76,928,000 in Fiscal 2021, up from $13,941,560 during Fiscal 2020, representing 452% growth. Steer's EV subscription revenue grew to $2,804,700 in Fiscal 2021, up from $738,000 in Fiscal 2020, representing 280% growth, while Steer's Food Delivery revenue grew to $21,694,500 up from $2,472,300 in Fiscal 2020, or 777% growth.

STEER Logo (CNW Group/Facedrive Inc.)

Fiscal 2021 Interim Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Revenue for Fiscal 2021 was $25,416,500 , up from $3,934,400 in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 .
  • Revenue for Q4 2021 was $10,310,300 , up from $3,186,400 in the same period a year earlier.
  • Facedrive Foods' revenue was $21,694,500 in Fiscal 2021, up from $2,472,300 in Fiscal 2020, with the Company estimating that 1 in 5 independent restaurants in Ontario have an account on its platform.
  • Steer subscription revenue was $2,804,700 in Fiscal 2021, up from $738,000 in Fiscal 2020.
  • Net loss was $29,310,800 (of which $19,886,714.71 was cash) in Fiscal 2021, as compared to a net loss of $17,319,000 (of which $9,590,664 was cash) in Fiscal 2020, meaning that while net loss has grown 69.2%, revenue has grown 546% for the same period.
  • General and administration expenses were $7,352,384 in Fiscal 2021, up from $3,605,182 in Fiscal 2020.

"Fiscal 2021 has been a year of strong revenue growth while building a strong platform to further scale the Company in revenues and operations. We have built an organization in which we can scale our revenues in 2022 and beyond without having to increase our costs at the same rate. Our results also show the continued growth and adoption of our platform.. Our emphasis on data and analytics will be strategically  important to our offerings, as it will be key to expanding and growing our market share. With our recent financings we have a well capitalized Company, and our focus in 2022 will be to leverage our platform and grow revenues year over year," said Chief Executive Officer Suman Pushparajah .

For detailed information please refer to Facedrive's 2021 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and its Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (the " 2021 Annual MD&A "), filed on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com . The following table provides a summary of the Company's financial results for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Selected Financial Highlights

For the years ended December 31,



2021


2020
(Restated –
Note 38)


REVENUE


$

25,416,461

$

3,934,354


COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES







Cost of revenue



27,428,288


3,228,263


General and administration



7,352,384


3,605,182


Operational support



11,754,957


3,764,360


Research and development



2,079,063


1,444,153


Sales and marketing



2,999,199


8,933,587


Amortization



2,721,518


1,010,239


Depreciation



413,526


76,130


Total costs and operating expenses


$

54,748,935


22,061,914


OPERATING LOSS


$

(29,332,474)


(18,127,560)









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)







Government and other grants



4,104,361


1,127,130


Foreign exchange loss



(17,166)


(217,610)


Interest expenses



(811,256)


(252,680)


Interest income



38,077


41,663


Gain on lease terminations



42,300


23,014


Deemed disposal of investment



(3,489,916)


-


Fair value gain on investment



13,671


-


Impairment of intangible assets



(67,803)


(350,000)


LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES


$

(29,520,206)

$

(17,756,043)

Income tax expense


(85,170)


-

Deferred income tax recovery



294,623


437,000

NET LOSS


$

(29,310,753)


(17,319,043)

Cumulative translation adjustment


$

(31,096)


(75,835)

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


$

(29,341,849)

$

(17,394,878)

Loss per share – basic and diluted


$

(0.31)

$

(0.19)

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted



95,251,514


91,952,197










Name Change

The Company anticipates issuing a notice of meeting in early May 2022 to announce a shareholder meeting date for middle of July 2022 , subject to availability and scheduling conflicts. In addition to serving as the Company's annual general meeting, the Company plans to seek approval of its official name change to "STEER Technologies Inc." by way of Articles of Amendment. Until then, the Company will continue its rebranding efforts including launch of its new website and rebranding of all offerings where possible and applicable.

Shares for Debt

The Company intends to settle the outstanding debts owing by the Company to two consultants in the aggregate amount of $69,500 (the " Debt "), pursuant to agreements with effective dates of May 1st, 2022 , through the issuance of 89,025 common shares of the Company (" Shares "). The Shares will be issued at the price of $0.78 per share (" Shares for Debt "). In issuing the Shares for Debt, the Company intends to preserve cash to better fund its operations. Closing of the Shares for Debt remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform offering on-demand and subscription-based mobility and delivery services aimed at bringing people together, through conscientious commerce, and moving the world forward. The Company seeks to execute on its vision by building a one-of-a-kind system that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, Steer EV, and on-demand services incorporating delivery, B2B marketplace and rideshare businesses. The Company's platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyse, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

For more about the Company, visit www.facedrive.com .

STEER
100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400
Scarborough, ON
Canada M1H 3E3
www.facedrive.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to the Company's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, and the company's forward plans to rebrand. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events, such as those pertaining to the Company's planned expansion of its electric vehicle business, may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021 ) and its interim MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on November 29, 2021 ) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 All figures are accurate to the hundreds.

2 " Gross Merchandise Value " (GMV) means the total value of merchandise sold over a given period of time through a customer-to-customer (C2C) exchange site. It is intended to measure of the growth of the business or use of a platform to sell merchandise owned by others. In the Company's case, it includes the value of the food and merchandise ordered and the gross fees charged by the Company to customers on account of rides a substantial portion of which the Company does not recognize as revenue. The most directly comparably GAAP financial measure in the context of our Company is revenue which, for Fiscal Year 2021 was 25,416,461 and for Fiscal Year 2020 was $3,934,354. Note that this is a non-GAAP financial measure, meaning that it is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Company's financial statements and it might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

Kandiyohi Power Cooperative Validates Integration of Tantalus' TUNet Technology with Neptune's R900 System Data

Kandiyohi Power Cooperative Validates Integration of Tantalus' TUNet Technology with Neptune's R900 System Data

Utility generates incremental revenue stream by providing billing data to the neighboring utility operated by the City of Oliva, MN

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities, is pleased to announce that Kandiyohi Power Cooperative has deployed and validated the capability of the Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet®) to capture, integrate and present consumption and flow data from licensed Neptune R900® water endpoints.

Greenlane Renewables Signs $11 Million Contract For New System Sales

Greenlane Renewables Signs $11 Million Contract For New System Sales

  • Greenlane will supply biogas upgrading systems for new RNG projects in the United States

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded an $11.4 million ( US$8.9 million ) contract with a single customer for the supply of its pressure swing adsorption ("PSA") biogas upgrading systems for new food waste-to-renewable natural gas ("RNG") projects across three US states. The customer name has not been disclosed at this time. Order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

"According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply. It is a big problem today that needs solving," said Brad Douville , President and CEO of Greenlane. "We are excited to be part of the solution by supporting an organization's drive to improve the environment through a cost effective decarbonization solution that transforms food waste into RNG. We create innovative and efficient solutions for all types of biogas applications globally, and for this application, Greenlane's PSA biogas upgrading system was a perfect fit."

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the expected immediate commencement of order fulfillment of the $11.4 million contract; the supply and use of Greenlane's PSA biogas upgrading systems to create clean renewable natural gas. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.  Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

