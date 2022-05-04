Market NewsInvesting News

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022:

  • Revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $243 million, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Seventh consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income, delivering $29 million or $0.12 per basic and diluted share
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA was $67 million or 28% of revenue
  • Ninth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations, generating $55 million in the first quarter
  • Cash at quarter end totaled $175 million
  • Subsequent to quarter end, New Jersey's Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved seven medical marijuana operators, including Green Thumb, to begin selling adult-use cannabis on April 21; RISE Bloomfield and RISE Paterson were among the first stores to begin adult-use sales on Day One.

See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.

Management Commentary

"Our team delivered solid first quarter results with revenue increasing 25% over the prior year quarter. We generated our seventh consecutive quarter of positive net income of $29 million, or $0.12 per share, and Adjusted Operating EBITDA of $67 million. For the ninth consecutive quarter, we delivered positive cash flow from operations, which was $55 million in the first quarter," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "We continue to have strong conviction in our core thesis and given the opportunity ahead, we will invest in markets where we know demand is coming. As I have said before, growth is not linear and there will be quarter-to-quarter fluctuations depending on when new markets open to adult-use sales as well as the timing of our infrastructure investments. Our preparations in New Jersey positioned us well for demand on Day One, and we feel confident in our playbook for future adult-use transitions."

"We believe that all our markets will eventually open to adult-use sales—we don't know exactly when—but we do know that Americans are choosing cannabis for well-being and our trusted family of brands are well-positioned for the future. There is tremendous opportunity in this Great American Growth story, and we believe that the approximately $25 billion legal U.S. cannabis market will have significant growth over the next decade," concluded Kovler.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Review

Total revenue increased 25% to $242.6 million from $194.4 million in the prior year period, driven by contributions from both the Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods businesses. On a sequential basis, revenue was essentially flat compared to $243.6 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Year-over-year revenue growth was driven by expanded distribution of Green Thumb's branded products, 20 new stores and increased traffic in the Company's 76 retail stores open and operating at quarter end.

All 15 of Green Thumb's state markets contributed to first quarter revenue: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia. The Company also continued to invest in the expansion of its cultivation and manufacturing capabilities across its footprint.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2022 was $122.9 million or 51% of revenue compared to $110.9 million or 57% of revenue for the comparable period.

Total selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter were $68.4 million or 28% of revenue, compared to $59.3 million or 31% of revenue for the first quarter 2021. Improved operating costs as a percentage of revenue reflected increased operating leverage.

Net income attributable to the Company for the first quarter 2022 was $28.9 million or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $10.4 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share in the prior year.

EBITDA for the first quarter 2022 was $77.5 million or 32% of revenue compared to $66.5 million or 34% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted Operating EBITDA, which excluded non-cash stock-based compensation of $4.7 million and $15.2 million of other non-operating income, was $67.0 million or 28% of revenue as compared to $71.4 million or 37% of revenue in the comparable period. The decrease in Adjusted Operating EBITDA largely reflected inflation on raw material inputs and additional compensation for talent throughout the organization. The Company continues to invest in its infrastructure to prepare for future demand in key markets. The decrease also reflected pricing headwinds in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Massachusetts.

For additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see below under "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, current assets were $328.4 million including cash and cash equivalents of $174.5 million. Total debt outstanding was $244.2 million.

Total basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were 235.8 million and 238.2 million, respectively.

Consumer Packaged Goods Business

  • As of March 31, 2022, Green Thumb's family of consumer brands including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, Doctor Solomon's and Good Green were produced, distributed, and available in retail locations across the country.
  • Our newest brand, Good Green, has expanded to six total markets with additional markets coming later this year.
  • In March, Green Thumb began sales of flower products in Minnesota.
  • The incredibles Snoozzzeberry product continues to perform well and subsequent to the quarter, the Company introduced Snoozzzierberry to build on the brand's success.

Retail Distribution Business

  • Green Thumb's first quarter revenue included sales from 76 retail stores in the following states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia. The Company acquired one and opened two new stores during the first quarter of 2022.
  • Retail revenue decreased by less than 1% quarter-over-quarter. Comparable sales growth (stores opened at least 12 months) were down 3% on a base of 51 stores. Sequential quarter-over-quarter comparable sales were down 6% on a base of 65 stores.
  • During and subsequent to the first quarter, Green Thumb expanded its retail service in:
    • Virginia: Green Thumb opened two new retail locations in Virginia, RISE Lynchburg and RISE Christiansburg during the first quarter. Profits from the first day of sales were donated to local organizations for each store opening: RISE Lynchburg donated to Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation (SWAG Foundation) and RISE Christiansburg donated to Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (MCEAP).
    • Illinois: Green Thumb acquired the remaining ownership interest in the entity that operates two Illinois retail stores located in Effingham and Charleston during the first quarter.
    • Minnesota: Green Thumb opened RISE Mankato subsequent to quarter end. Profits from the first day of sales were donated to Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota (Habitat Minnesota).

Other Developments

On April 11, 2022, New Jersey's Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved seven medical dispensary operators, including Green Thumb, to begin selling cannabis in the recreational market. The Company began sales on April 21 in its RISE Paterson and RISE Bloomfield locations.

Green Thumb in the Community

On March 24, 2022, Green Thumb announced it expanded its partnership with Olive-Harvey College, a community college located on the southeast side of Chicago, by donating $200,000 to support the school's cannabis education program. The program provides training, scholarships, equipment, staffing and industry access to help create a more diverse workforce within the cannabis industry.

On April 27, 2022, the Company announced its second round of grants to five non-profits through its Good Green grant program that supports organizations doing vital work in communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs. Each organization selected encompasses one or more of Good Green's three core pillars: education, employment and expungement. The five recipients: Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change of Chicago; Growing Home of Chicago; Greyston Foundation of Yonkers, NY; i.c.stars of Chicago; and TakeRoot Justice of New York received unrestricted grants of $60,000 each to help advance their organization's mission. Applications and additional information are available at www.good.green .

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included in the financial schedules attached to this press release. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions

EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is a measurement of financial performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

Adjusted Operating EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash share-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs.

Conference Call and Webcast

Green Thumb will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its first quarter financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-883-3895 (Toll-Free) or 412-317-5797 (International) with conference ID: 10165081. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb's website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb" or the "Company"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The Company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The Company was named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that we believe are, or may be considered to be, "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this document regarding the prospects of our industry or our prospects, plans, financial position or business strategy may constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "foresee," "opportunity," "project," "potential," "risk," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "forecast," "continue," "suggests" or "could" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terms or expressions of similar meaning. Furthermore, forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of our authorized executive officers. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. These known and unknown risks include, without limitation: cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal law, and enforcement of cannabis laws could change; the Company may be subject to action by the U.S. federal government; state regulation of cannabis is uncertain; the Company may be subject to heightened scrutiny by Canadian regulatory authorities; the Company may face limitations on ownership of cannabis licenses; the Company may become subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; cannabis businesses are subject to applicable anti-money laundering laws and regulations and have restricted access to banking and other financial services; the Company lacks access to U.S. bankruptcy protections; the Company may face difficulties acquiring additional financing; the Company operates in a highly regulated sector and may not always succeed in complying fully with applicable regulatory requirements in all jurisdictions where it carries on business; the Company has limited trademark protections; the Company may face difficulties in enforcing its contracts; cannabis businesses are subject to unfavorable tax treatment; cannabis businesses may be subject to civil asset forfeiture; the Company is subject to proceeds of crime statutes; the Company faces exposure to fraudulent or illegal activity; the Company's use of joint ventures may expose it to risks associated with jointly owned investments; the Company faces risks related to its products; the Company is dependent on the popularity of consumer acceptance of the Company's brand portfolio; the Company's business is subject to the risks inherent in agricultural operations; the Company faces risks related to its information technology systems and potential cyber-attacks and security breaches; the Company faces an inherent risk of product liability and similar claims; the Company's products may be subject to product recalls; the Company may face unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; the Company faces intense competition; the Company's voting control is concentrated; the Company's capital structure and voting control may cause unpredictability; sales of substantial amounts of the Company's Subordinate Voting Shares by our shareholders in the public market may have an adverse effect on the market price of the Subordinate Voting Shares; and the Company is governed by the corporate laws of British Columbia, Canada which in some cases have a different effect on shareholders than the laws in Delaware, United States. Further information on these and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial condition and the results of operations are included in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website or at https://investors.gtigrows.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements. You are advised, however, to consult any additional disclosures we make in our reports to the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this document.

Coronavirus Pandemic

In March 2020, the World Health Organization categorized coronavirus disease 2019 (together with its variants, "COVID-19") as a global pandemic. COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S. and other countries across the world, and the duration and severity of its effects are currently unknown. The Company continues to implement and evaluate actions to strengthen its financial position and support the continuity of its business and operations. The Company's unaudited interim condensed and consolidated financial statements presented herein reflect estimates and assumptions made by management that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of such financial statements and reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the periods presented. Such estimates and assumptions affect, among other things, the Company's goodwill, long-lived asset and intangible assets; operating lease right of use assets and operating lease liabilities; valuation of deferred income taxes; the allowance for doubtful accounts; assessment of the Company's lease and non-lease contract expenses; and measurement of compensation cost for bonus and other compensation plans. While the Company's revenue, gross profit and operating income were not impacted during the first three months of 2022, the uncertain nature of the spread of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the impact of nationwide vaccine programs may impact the Company's business operations for reasons including the potential quarantine of the Company's employees or those of its supply chain partners.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Andy Grossman Leah Rosenfeld
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations Senior Director, External Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com leah.rosenfeld@gtigrows.com
312-471-6720 847-951-5324

Source: Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc.
Highlights from Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021
(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars, Except for Share Amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenues, net of discounts $ 242,600 $ 243,580 $ 194,431
Cost of Goods Sold, net (119,660 ) (114,946 ) (83,566 )
Gross Profit 122,940 128,634 110,865
Expenses:
Selling, General, and Administrative 68,388 74,250 59,331
Total Expenses 68,388 74,250 59,331
Income (Loss) From Operations 54,552 54,384 51,534
Other Income (Expense):
Other Income (Expense), net 11,435 872 (5,150 )
Interest Income, net 900 758 50
Interest Expense, net (6,070 ) (5,557 ) (4,123 )
Total Other Income (Expense) 6,265 (3,927 ) (9,223 )
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes And Non-Controlling Interest 60,817 50,457 42,311
Provision For Income Taxes 31,131 26,409 30,856
Net Income Before Non-Controlling Interest 29,686 24,048 11,455
Net Income Attributable To Non-Controlling Interest 747 1,242 1,086
Net Income Attributable To Green Thumb Industries Inc. $ 28,939 $ 22,806 $ 10,369
Net Income per share - basic $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.05
Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.05
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 235,838,947 230,916,901 216,210,429
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 238,225,420 233,927,531 221,616,157


Green Thumb Industries Inc.
Highlights from the Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)
March 31,
2022
(Unaudited)
Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 174,539
Other Current Assets 153,821
Property and Equipment, Net 453,114
Right of Use Assets, Net 178,193
Intangible Assets, Net 674,692
Goodwill 640,795
Other Long-term Assets 121,968
Total Assets $ 2,397,122
Total Current Liabilities $ 179,184
Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion and Debt Discount 243,336
Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion 186,080
Other long-Term Liabilities 133,561
Total Equity 1,654,961
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,397,122


Green Thumb Industries Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021
(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars)
EBITDA, and Adjusted Operating EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized definitions under GAAP. We define each term as follows:

(1) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense and depreciation and amortization.
(2) Adjusted Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash share-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs.

The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

Three Months Ended
Adjusted Operating EBITDA March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
(Amounts Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars) '(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net Income (Loss) Before Noncontrolling Interest (GAAP) $ 29,686 $ 24,048 $ 11,455
Interest Income, net (900 ) (758 ) (50 )
Interest Expense, net 6,070 5,557 4,123
Income Taxes 31,131 26,409 30,856
Other (Income) Expense, net (11,435 ) (872 ) 5,150
Depreciation and Amortization 22,990 21,218 14,994
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (non-GAAP measure) $ 77,542 $ 75,602 $ 66,528
Share-based Compensation, Non-Cash 4,651 4,902 4,031
Acquisition, Transaction, and Other Non-Operating Costs (15,154 ) (4,491 ) 797
Adjusted Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 67,039 $ 76,013 $ 71,356

Trulieve Announces May 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in May.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Regenerative Cannabis Live, May 5, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a keynote speech and panel discussion. Event details may be found here: https://regenerativecannabislive.com/
About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-may-2022-event-participation-301539180.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c1452.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Adastra Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Corporate Update

Adastra Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Corporate Update

  • Generated record gross revenues of $5.6 million in 2021, representing 124% growth YOY
  • Maintained a strong capital position with $28.8 million of assets, and $6.4 million of liabilities

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 both of which are available at www.sedar.com .

Adastra Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Corporate Update (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "2021 was a transformative year for Adastra. Having joined in May of 2021, I have seen considerable progress being made on many fronts – we acquired Phyto Extractions and PerceiveMD to vertically integrate our product reach; introduced several new, innovative cannabis products; entered new domestic markets; and created marketing and sales initiatives that have raised brand awareness among consumers and retailers. The team has worked diligently in restructuring and reducing costs giving us a solid foundation as we move forward."

"Strategically, our focus remains on the following growth areas: medical product development and formulation; premium branded extraction products; dried flower products; drug formulation; sales force expansion; and global opportunities. One of the fastest growing cannabis product categories in both Canada and the U.S. is infused pre-rolls. We are excited to be launching these types of pre-rolls shortly. As we are succeeding with shatter SKU expansion, we plan to leverage our shelf space to sell to the provincial distributors and anticipate this category being a big contributor to our success."

"Combined, our production rollout and market expansion strategies give us optimism for 2022 and beyond," added Mr. Forbes. "We believe we have established a platform for profitable growth, with multiple revenue streams and differentiation in the marketplace. We look to leverage this momentum over the coming months to create sustainable value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

Key 2021 Annual and Q4 Financial Highlights
  • Achieved record revenues of approximately $5.6 million in 2021, compared to approximately $2.5 million in 2020 - an increase of 124%, demonstrating significant demand for Adastra's in-demand cannabis concentrate brands and products.
  • Achieved revenues of approximately $2.0 million in Q4 2021, compared to approximately $1.2 million in Q4 2020 - an increase of 67%.
  • Achieved gross profit of approximately $1.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to approximately $0.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 - an increase of 138%, noting that the current year included approximately $0.4 million of inventory write-downs.
  • Reduced operating expenses to approximately $4.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 from approximately $7.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 due to a reduction in non-cash share based payment expenses, advertising and promotional costs and professional fees.
Key 2021 Annual and Q4 Corporate and Business Highlights
  • Completed a full corporate rebrand of "Phyto Extractions Inc." to "Adastra Holdings Ltd." to better align the Company's name and image as a comprehensive leader in cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturing.
  • Acquired PerceiveMD, which opened the door for Phyto and Adastra to break new ground as providers of cannabis and psychedelic therapies to Canadians and people around the world.
  • Launched Phyto Extractions Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Line.
  • Completed the acquisition of Phyto Extractions to drive accelerated growth and profitability through a comprehensive strategy of product innovation and enhanced retail engagement.
  • Entered the market with the creation of THC-Free 99% Pure CBD Isolate.
  • Expanded Phyto Extractions product line distribution into Yukon and Northwest Territories .
  • Received licensing by Health Canada that will enable the Company to sell dried cannabis flower products provincially and territorially in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.
  • Refinancing of mortgage facility to provide incremental $1.0 million of liquidity allowing Adastra to expand production capabilities for future growth.
  • Distillate production increased by 134 kg, or 90% in Q4 2021 from Q4 2020.
  • Distillate production increased from 150kg in Q4 2020 to 284kg in Q4 2021.
  • Shatter production increased to 50 kg in Q4 2021 – no shatter was produced in Q4 2020.
Results of Operations

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020


Q4 2021

Q4 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Revenue

$

$

$

$

Cost of sales

1,989,604

1,245,097

5,628,616

2,499,355

Gross profit

(1,712,154)

(625,053)

(3,684,925)

(1,713,77)

Operating expenses

277,450

620,044

1,943,691

785,581

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

(2,292,255)

(426,180)

(4,335,429)

(7,950,595)


(1,668,673)

90,473

(2,749,939)

(7,615,864)

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020




2021

2020




$

$




28,775,450

13,736,950




1,041,467

60,000

The above number have been subject to audit and reflect the consolidated results of the Company.

Share Cancellation and Return to Treasury

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has cancelled 10 million shares that were voluntarily returned to treasury for no valuable consideration by certain founders of the Company.  The share cancellation was effective April 29, 2022 .

As a select number of founders voluntarily surrendered the shares for no valuable consideration, the share cancellation did not constitute an "issuer bid" or an "offer to acquire" as defined in National Instrument 62‐104 – Take‐Over Bids and Issuer Bids .  The total number of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adastra has been reduced from 65,970,547 to 55,970,547, or a decrease of approximately 15%.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company's plans to grow in the following areas: medical product development and formulation, premium branded extraction products, dried flower products, drug formulation, sales force expansion and global opportunities; the expected benefits of the Company's plan to leverage its shelf space to sell its pre-rolls to the provincial distributors and any expected revenue growth therefrom; and other general statements regarding the Company's platform for profitable growth and creation of sustainable value for customers, partners and shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in

regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c4032.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cresco Labs Announces Conference Participation for May 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in May 2022:

Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference, May 11, 2022: Chief Executive Officer Charles Bachtell will participate in a fireside chat with analyst Derek Dley and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurora Cannabis to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Investor Conference Call

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 after the close of markets that same day.

Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Conference Call Details

DATE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

TIME:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

WEBCAST:

Click here

Miguel Martin , Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott , Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and question and answer period. This weblink has also been posted to the Company's "Investor Info" link at https://investor.auroramj.com/ under "News & Events".

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, and Whistler, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, and Pedanios. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding timing of the release of the Company's financial statements for third quarter ended March 31, 2022 and scheduling of the conference call to discuss results.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions managements considers to be reasonable.  Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer  sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 27, 2021 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .  The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-to-host-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-investor-conference-call-301538965.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c0073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf Announces May Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during May 2022 .

  • AGP Virtual Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference
    May 3, 2022
    Joe Bayern , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf , will be participating in a panel titled, "Evaluating MSO Opportunities in The Northeast" hosted by Aaron Grey , AGP Equity Analyst, on May 3 at 12pm 1pm ET .
  • Canaccord Genuity 6 th Annual Cannabis Conference
    May 11, 2022
    Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf , will be participating in a fireside chat with Matt Bottomley , Canaccord Genuity Equity Analyst, on May 11 at 10:30am 10:55am ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.
  • Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference
    May 13, 2022
    Joe Bayern , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf , will be participating in a panel titled, "Cannabis MSOs Panel" hosted by Greg Badishkanian , Wolfe Research Equity Analyst, on May 13 at 12:55pm 1:25pm ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on May 12, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Participants are asked to request the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

U.S. toll free: 1-844-824-3830
Canada toll free: 1-855-669-9657
International dial in: 1-412-542-4136

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/G3El4rJ48b0

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-first-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-on-may-12-2022-301537946.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c2481.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

