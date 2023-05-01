Placement To Raise $4 Million And Exercise Of The Lake Hope Option

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for May 2023

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced its executive team will participate in the following conference in May 2023:

Wolfe Research Consumer Conference (Virtual) , May 12, 2023 : Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 79 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com .

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
GTI@mattio.com


Green Thumb Industries Announces Appointment of Ethan Nadelmann to Board of Directors

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced that Ethan Nadelmann has been appointed to its board of directors. Nadelmann will join the board as an independent director and member of the compensation committee.

Nadelmann brings over 35 years of experience in cannabis policy reform and has a proven track record of transforming state, federal and foreign cannabis and other drug policies through assorted advocacy efforts. He is the founder of both the Drug Policy Alliance, where he served as executive director from 2000 to 2017, and prior to that, The Lindesmith Center, an Open Society Institute project that he directed from 1994 to 2000. Additionally, Nadelmann co-founded the International Harm Reduction Development Program of the Open Society Foundations ("OSF") and served on its advisory board as well as that of the OSF's Global Drug Policy Program.

RYTHM Cannabis Brings LP Giobbi's "Dead House" After-Party to Chicago

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a national cannabis company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced the upcoming official Dead & Company after-party in Chicago, featuring rising artist LP Giobbi. Presented by RYTHM the nation's leading premium cannabis brand, the after-party will take place on Friday, June 9 th at the Metro on Clark Street, which is close to Wrigley Field in Chicago. Tickets can be purchased at lpgiobbi.com .

The after-party will follow Dead & Company's Friday night performance at Wrigley Field, with a portion of proceeds from the event supporting Femme House . Femme House was co-founded by Giobbi to help foster more equitable opportunities in the music industry for women and gender-expansive individuals.

