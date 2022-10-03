Base MetalsInvesting News

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/139210_4b006c8604f7e896_002.jpg

Figure 1. Drill Collar Locations Zone 1 and Zone 2 and two additional holes

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/139210_4b006c8604f7e896_002full.jpg

The Company has intercepted nickel and chromium in seven additional backpack Drill Holes in Zone 2 (Drill Holes FCD-22-11 to FCD-22-17). The Company also extended the depth of Drill Hole FCD-22-08. This brings the total number of holes drilled in Zone 2 to seventeen. Every hole drilled in Zone 2, as well as all holes drilled previously in Zone 1, have intercepted nickel and chromium from surface.

The drill core for all Drill Holes was delivered to the Company's facility in Quesnel and scanned with an XRF analyzer. The XRF results for nickel and chromium for each of the seventeen Drill Holes in Zone 2 are reported in the following table.

Zone 2 Hole Averages

Hole #Meters drilledNi Hole Average %Cr Hole Average %
FCD-22-015.90.2080.141
FCD-22-022.00.2030.171
FCD-22-033.00.2450.139
FCD-22-045.30.2140.165
FCD-22-055.20.1950.141
FCD-22-064.70.1910.174
FCD-22-076.00.2130.133
FCD-22-087.00.1730.125
FCD-22-094.90.1610.169
FCD-22-105.20.1850.128
FCD-22-116.00.1920.162
FCD-22-123.90.2290.199
FCD-22-132.30.1750.150
FCD-22-144.40.2100.120
FCD-22-156.00.1870.147
FCD-22-167.30.2180.166
FCD-22-174.50.2160.154
Total Meters Drilled83.6

XRF Average Grade over 17 Holes
0.2000.152

 

Note: The XRF data is taken as point values and will not represent the true grade of the samples assayed. The elemental data is highly dependent on the location of which the beam intersects the rock. The device used to take the data points is an Olympus Vanta C Series handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and produces a beam spot diameter of up to 3mm. It is designed to achieve laboratory-quality results in the field and provides rapid and accurate elemental analysis and testing.

Zone 2 is located approximately 8 kilometers southeast of Zone 1 which is known to contain nickel, chromium, magnesium, and talc, based on previous drilling. Zone 2 consists of a bedrock outcrop covering an area of over 1.2 square kilometers. Both Zone 1 and Zone 2 are located along the 14 kilometer long Deep Purple magnetic anomaly.

The Company has also drilled two holes outside of the previously drilled Zones 1 and 2 and intersected nickel and chromium from surface in each of the holes. Drill Hole DD-22-11 was drilled from a small outcrop southeast of Zone 1, and in between the two larger outcrops known as Zone 1 and Zone 2. Drill Hole DD-22-11 averaged 0.223% nickel and 0.119% chromium over 2.5 meters. Drill Hole DD-22-12 was drilled from a small outcrop northwest of Zone 1 and averaged 0.178% nickel and 0.140% chromium over 6.6 meters. The distance between Drill Hole DD-22-12 which is the furthest hole drilled toward the northwest of the property, and Drill Hole FCD-22-13 which is toward the southeast portion of Zone 2, is approximately 10 kilometers.

The drill core for these two new Drill Holes was delivered to the Company's facility in Quesnel and was scanned with an XRF analyzer. The following tables show the meter-by-meter XRF results of Drill Holes DD-22-11 and DD-22-12. As with all the previous drill holes mineralization was present from surface.

Hole IDDD-22-11


Measurement UnitAverage
Grade %

 

Depth (M)NiCr
0 to 1.0 meter0.2190.137
1.1 to 2.0 meters0.2300.090
2.1 to EOH0.2170.139
Grade Average0.2230.119

 

Hole IDDD-22-11


Measurement UnitAverage
Grade %

 

Depth (M)NiCr
0 to 1.0 meter0.1700.185
1.1 to 2.0 meters0.2020.146
2.1 to 3.0 meters0.1440.122
3.1 to 4.0 meters0.1790.130
4.1 to 5.0 meters0.1970.131
5.1 to 6.o meters0.1760.120
6.1 to EOH0.1770.147
Grade Average0.1780.140

 

Magnesium values are not recorded with the XRF scanner so any magnesium values will have to await assay.

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River Gold Corp. comments; "We are thrilled to see a continuation of the mineralization from surface everywhere we have drilled on Zone 2. We are also very excited to see similar results from two locations outside of Zone 1 and Zone 2. Green River has yet to drill a hole anywhere on the 14 kilometer long Deep Purple anomaly that does not have similar nickel and chromium values from surface and we have drilled various locations over a 10 kilometer stretch of the property so far. We remain hopeful that the mineralization will continue over the entire Deep Purple anomaly."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/139210_4b006c8604f7e896_003.jpg

Figure 2 - Zone 2 with all 17 Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/139210_4b006c8604f7e896_003full.jpg

Future Drilling Plans on Zone 1 and Zone 2

On October 1st, The Company started a new drilling program. Green River plans to drill a total of 10 Drill Holes on Zone 2 using a Winkie drill capable of reaching depths of 100 meters in ideal conditions. The Company will also use a Winkie drill to drill deeper on two Drill Holes that were started in Zone 1 last Spring and will be drilling one additional hole in Zone 1 as well. The backpack drilling completed so far has given Green River information that has been of great assistance in choosing the locations for the deeper holes. Backpack drilling will be continuing.

Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Fontaine Lode Gold Exploration Plan:

Last year, the UAV magnetic survey identified many anomalies in the area. In 2022, the exploration crew will collect soil and rock samples from the anomalous locations. Meanwhile, the vein structures, outcroppings, and mineral showings will be recorded and mapped. A backpack drill will be utilized to execute strategic drilling on the outcrops to investigate mineralized occurrences. The project geologist will summarize historical mining activities and previous exploration records. The historical records will be plotted on a map and verified during the 2022 field season.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little
President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139210

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River GoldCSE:CCRBase Metals Investing
CCR:CNX
Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Assay Confirms 20.30% Magnesium Along with 0.188% Nickel and 0.144% Chromium at Its Wholly Owned Quesnel Nickel Project, and Updates Drilling Progress on Zone 2

Green River Gold Corp. Assay Confirms 20.30% Magnesium Along with 0.188% Nickel and 0.144% Chromium at Its Wholly Owned Quesnel Nickel Project, and Updates Drilling Progress on Zone 2

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The following assay results are from drill Hole DD-22-05 which was drilled on Zone 1 of the Company's 14 kilometer long Deep Purple target. XRF results for the hole were originally reported on in a press release dated June 27, 2022. The assay results for nickel and chromium are relatively consistent with the XRF results reported earlier. Those XRF results showed nickel averaging 0.197% and chromium averaging 0.136%. However, The XRF scanner does not pick up the significant magnesium content which continues to show up in the assays. Per the assay, the magnesium content in Drill Hole DD-22-05 is the highest encountered to date at 20.3%. As with all holes drilled in Zone 1 and Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target, drill Hole

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placements of Flow-Through Shares and Units

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placements of Flow-Through Shares and Units

Further to its news releases dated July 21, 2022 and August 5, 2022, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Offering") and the oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Unit Offering").

Final Closing of Flow-Through Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Its Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date at Surface in Zone 2, 8 Kilometers from Its Original Discovery Zone at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc/Magnesium Project

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Its Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date at Surface in Zone 2, 8 Kilometers from Its Original Discovery Zone at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc/Magnesium Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/135482_1368cf7b348e48a8_002.jpg

Figure 1. Drill Collar Locations Zone 1 and Zone 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/135482_1368cf7b348e48a8_002full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date in Step-Out Drilling at Its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc and Expands Its Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date in Step-Out Drilling at Its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc and Expands Its Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Fargo Exploration conducted a geochemical survey, consisting of soil and rock chip sampling on Grid 1 from July 6 to July 18 (Figure 1). The bedrock outcropping locations were mapped and recorded during the 2.5 square KM soil sampling program. A total of 145 samples, including soil samples and rock chip samples, were taken during the survey.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non- Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non- Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $210,000.00 (the "Unit Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 3 years following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to acceleration provisions (as set out below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale

Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), a large shareholder of the Company and one of Canada's leading mining companies, has elected to exercise its pro-rata equity participation rights and will subscribe for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000 ("Financing"). The Units have identical terms to the financing that closed on September 21, 2022. Each Unit consists of one share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Following the Financing, Teck will hold approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's equity on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stillwater Critical Minerals to Present at the October 5th Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference and Attend the New Orleans Investment Conference October 12 - 15

Stillwater Critical Minerals to Present at the October 5th Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference and Attend the New Orleans Investment Conference October 12 - 15

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference on October 5th, 2022 at 8:15am PT (11:15am ET

Stillwater Critical Minerals, Monday, October 3, 2022, Press release picture

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with President and CEO, Michael Rowley, who will provide an overview of global and domestic markets for critical minerals and upcoming catalysts from America's iconic Stillwater mining district where the Company is advancing the next phase of low-carbon critical mineral supply. Discussion will include a Q&A session.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

World Copper Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Cancels and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0 ("World Copper") reports that its shareholders have approved all matters voted on at the annual general and special meeting held on September 27, 2022 (the "AGSM").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 14.0 Meters Grading 4.3% Copper Included Within 26.8 Meters Grading 2.6% Copper at La Romanera Deposit, Increases Number of Drills at IBW Project to Thirteen

Emerita Intersects 14.0 Meters Grading 4.3% Copper Included Within 26.8 Meters Grading 2.6% Copper at La Romanera Deposit, Increases Number of Drills at IBW Project to Thirteen

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth. The Company also announces that it continues to accelerate drilling at IBW where it has increased the number of drill rigs from 10 to 13. Presently, there are 12 drills on La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at La Infanta. Six drilling companies are engaged in the program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Completes IP-MT Survey on Trek South Target and Reports on 2022 Exploration Programs in The Golden Triangle, BC

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive exploration program on six of the company's projects in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia (see Map 1). Field work by Romios' crew began in early July and continued until mid-September. Assay results are now being received and compiled, and will be reported on when complete. Field observations on some of the claim blocks are very encouraging, particularly those from the Trek South Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag prospect. Many of Romios' projects in the Golden Triangle are close to the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au-Ag project held by a Teck-Newmont JV (GCMC) and currently in the final stages of a pre-feasibility study.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Provides Project Update and Announces US$10 Million Loan Facility

Canada Nickel Provides Project Update and Announces US$10 Million Loan Facility

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or "The Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to provide an update on the Crawford project and its financing activities.

Canada-Nickel-Company-Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"The Company remains on track to deliver the feasibility study for Crawford by year-end. The study work is approximately 85% complete and the company is confident in its outcome.  This financing will allow us to execute post feasibility study work on permitting and detailed engineering that is advantageous for us to complete during the coming winter months and allows us to remain well-funded as we continue to aggressively advance the project" said Mark Selby , Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel.

Loan Facility

The Company has arranged a US$10 million loan facility with Auramet which is expected to close on or before October 14 , 2022.  The loan will be due January 14, 2023 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 325,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.52 per share.   The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.  The closing of the loan facility is subject to customary conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over $20 billion in annual revenues and provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals chain, from extraction and production to manufacturing and consumption. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by a team who had worked previously together since 1989. Their business is comprised of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking and advisory. Auramet has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector.   Auramet purchases tens of millions of ounces of gold, silver and PGMs sourced from a diversified base of mining companies, recycling companies and refineries/smelters.  Auramet has also provided term financing facilities in excess of $900 million to date in the mining sector and is looking to grow its capital investment business in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space.  In 2022, Auramet received a Gold Metal Sustainability Rating from Ecovadis, a global leader in business sustainability ratings.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZeroNickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Contact:
Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study and the timing and completion of the loan facility. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable.

Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions,events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-provides-project-update-and-announces-us10-million-loan-facility-301636152.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c2107.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×