Base MetalsInvesting News

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The following assay results are from drill Hole DD-22-05 which was drilled on Zone 1 of the Company's 14 kilometer long Deep Purple target. XRF results for the hole were originally reported on in a press release dated June 27, 2022. The assay results for nickel and chromium are relatively consistent with the XRF results reported earlier. Those XRF results showed nickel averaging 0.197% and chromium averaging 0.136%. However, The XRF scanner does not pick up the significant magnesium content which continues to show up in the assays. Per the assay, the magnesium content in Drill Hole DD-22-05 is the highest encountered to date at 20.3%. As with all holes drilled in Zone 1 and Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target, drill Hole

DD-22-05 encountered nickel, chromium and magnesium beginning at surface.

 Hole DepthMagnesium (%) Nickel (%) Chromium (%) 
    
0.0-1.019.40.1920.185
1.1-2.019.30.1850.178
2.1-3.020.80.1870.089
3.1-4.020.40.2010.170
4.1-5.020.00.1780.157
5.1-6.020,00.1840.115
6.1-7.020.40.1870.116
7.1-8.021.30.1930.134
8.1-9.020.60.2000.101
9.1-10.020.60.1890.146
10.1-11.020.50.1810.189
11.1-12.020,00.1750.151
    
Average of hole20.30.1880.144

 

Figure 1. Drill Hole DD-22-05 Notable Mineralization

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River Gold Corp., comments "We are excited to see assay results showing the highest magnesium grades to date, along with confirmation of the relative accuracy of the XRF scanner regarding the nickel and chromium results. We continue to be pleased with the consistency of the drill results on Zone 2, especially considering the difference in elevation between the first and second batch of drill holes."

Exploration drilling continues with backpack drilling on Zone 2 of the Deep Purple Target. Zone 2 is located approximately 8 kilometers southeast of Zone 1. Zone 2 consists of a large ultramafic bedrock outcropping covering an area of over 1.2 square kilometers. Both Zone 1 and Zone 2 are located along the 14 kilometer long Deep Purple magnetic anomaly.

The most recent holes (FCD-22-06 to FCD-22-10) of Zone 2 are shown on the following map. This second batch of five drill holes were drilled at an elevation that is approximately 170 meters lower than the first five Holes (FCD-22-01 to FCD-22-05). Results from the first five holes were reported in a news release on August 31, 2022. Access has been established along the lower portion of this outcropping where drilling is currently underway at 1130 meters in elevation. The first five holes were drilled closer to the top of the outcropping at 1250-1300 meters elevation.

The following topographic map shows the locations of all ten drill holes drilled to date on Zone 2.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/136771_874e396bf4c4c8df_002.jpg

Figure 2 Zone 2 Drill Collars

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/136771_874e396bf4c4c8df_002full.jpg

The following map shows the locations of Zone 1 and Zone 2 on the 14 kilometer long Deep Purple magnetic anomaly.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/136771_874e396bf4c4c8df_003.jpg

Figure 3 The Deep Purple Target with Zone 1 and Zone 2 highlighted

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/136771_874e396bf4c4c8df_003full.jpg

The drill core was delivered to the Company's facility in Quesnel and was scanned with an XRF analyzer. The following tables show the meter-by-meter XRF results of drill hole FCD-22-06 to a depth of 4.7 meters, FCD-22-07 to a depth of 5.9 meters, drill Hole FCD-22-08 to a depth of 4.2 meters, drill Hole FCD-22-09 to a depth of 4.9 meters and drill Hole FCD-22-10 to a depth of 5.2 meters. As was the case with all previous drill holes, mineralization was present from surface in all five drill holes.

 Hole IDFCD-22-06   
   
 Measurement UnitAverage Grade %  
Depth (M)NiCr
0 to 1.0 meter0.2240.164
1.1 to 2.0 meters0.1610.159
2.1 to 3.0 meters0,1810.938
3.1 to 4.0 meters0,1750.273
4.1 to EOH0.2200.184
Grade Average0.1910.174

 

 Hole IDFCD-22-07   
   
 Measurement Unit Average Grade %  
Depth (M)NiCr
0 to 1.0 meter0.2330.138
1.1 to 2.0 meters0.2190.079
2.1 to 3.0 meters0.2100.113
3.1 to 4.0 meters0.2370.126
4.1 to 5.0 meters0.1840.228
5.1 to EOH0.1880.110
Grade Average0.2130.133
   
   
 Hole IDFCD-22-08  
   
 Measurement UnitAverage Grade % 
Depth (M)Ni Cr
0 to 1.0 meter0.160 0,141
1.1 to 2.0 meters0.192 0.186
2.1 to 3.0 meters0.172 0.089
3.1 to 4.0 meters 0.1360.138
4.1 to EOH0,174 0.059
Grade Average0,168 0.138

 

 Hole IDFCD-22-09   
   
 Measurement UnitAverage Grade %   
Depth (M)NiCr
0 to 1.0 meter0.1600.235
1.1 to 2.0 meters0.1830.140
2.1 to 3.0 meters0.1530.166
3.1 to 4.0 meters0.1580.169
4.1 to EOH0.1500.125
Grade Average0.1610.169
   
   
 Hole IDFCD-22-10  
   
 Measurement UnitAverage Grade %  
Depth (M)NiCr
0 to 1.0 meter0.1610.104
1.1 to 2.0 meters0.1970.133
2.1 to 3.0 meters0.1570.117
3.1 to 4.0 meters0.1900.125
4.1 to 5.0 meters0.2130.157
5.1 to EOH0.2230.150
Grade Average0.1850.128

 

Note: The XRF data is taken as point values and will not represent the true grade of the samples assayed. The elemental data is highly dependent on the location of which the beam intersects the rock. The device used to take the data points is an Olympus Vanta C Series handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and produces a beam spot diameter of up to 3mm. It is designed to achieve laboratory-quality results in the field and provides rapid and accurate elemental analysis and testing.

The maiden 2021 exploration drill program consisted of 9 shallow holes collared over exposed ultramafic rocks. These discovery holes returned broad intervals of Nickel, Chromium, and Magnesium mineralization. Assay results from the first 6 of those holes have been received and are presented in the table below as averages along the entire length of each drill hole.

 Hole NumberDepth (M) Magnesium (%) Nickel (%) Chromium (%) 
Do-21-0115.2415.23%0.14650.1386
Do-21-0214.0015.27%0.14390.1579
Do-21-0316.76 15.27%0.1448 0.1703
Do-21-0418.2915.22% 0.1441 0.1624
Do-21-0517.6815.62% 0.1490 0.1629
Do-21-0616.1517.80% 0.1810 0.1573
     
Average of 6 holes 15.73% 0.15150.1582

 

Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Historical records indicate four widely separated areas of talc alteration along a 1.4- kilometer trend. Having discovered the presence of nickel in the talc mineralization in the area of Do-Do- Creek, the Company will be further investigating the other three known areas of talc alteration for the presence of nickel this season.

Fontaine Lode Gold Exploration Plan:

Last year, the UAV magnetic survey identified many anomalies in the area. In 2022, the exploration crew will collect soil and rock samples from the anomalous locations. Meanwhile, the vein structures, outcroppings, and mineral showings will be recorded and mapped. A backpack drill will be utilized to execute strategic drilling on the outcrops to investigate mineralized occurrences. The project geologist will summarize historical mining activities and previous exploration records. The historical records will be plotted on a map and verified during the 2022 field season.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release,

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer,
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136771

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River GoldCSE:CCRBase Metals Investing
CCR:CNX
Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placements of Flow-Through Shares and Units

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placements of Flow-Through Shares and Units

Further to its news releases dated July 21, 2022 and August 5, 2022, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Offering") and the oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of units (the "Unit Offering").

Final Closing of Flow-Through Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Its Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date at Surface in Zone 2, 8 Kilometers from Its Original Discovery Zone at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc/Magnesium Project

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Its Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date at Surface in Zone 2, 8 Kilometers from Its Original Discovery Zone at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc/Magnesium Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/135482_1368cf7b348e48a8_002.jpg

Figure 1. Drill Collar Locations Zone 1 and Zone 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/135482_1368cf7b348e48a8_002full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date in Step-Out Drilling at Its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc and Expands Its Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date in Step-Out Drilling at Its Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc and Expands Its Oversubscribed Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Fargo Exploration conducted a geochemical survey, consisting of soil and rock chip sampling on Grid 1 from July 6 to July 18 (Figure 1). The bedrock outcropping locations were mapped and recorded during the 2.5 square KM soil sampling program. A total of 145 samples, including soil samples and rock chip samples, were taken during the survey.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non- Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non- Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $210,000.00 (the "Unit Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 3 years following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to acceleration provisions (as set out below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Achieves XRF Results Averaging 0.197% Nickel Beginning at Surface in the Initial Hole Drilled on the Deep Purple Target at Quesnel

Green River Gold Corp. Achieves XRF Results Averaging 0.197% Nickel Beginning at Surface in the Initial Hole Drilled on the Deep Purple Target at Quesnel

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress at the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

Backpack diamond core drilling is underway at the one square kilometer outcropping known as the Deep Purple Target at the Company's Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc project. This drilling program will focus on the expansion of mineralization at the Deep Purple Target, near to where the 2021 maiden exploration drilling discovered broad intervals of elevated Nickel concentrations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Intersects 309.0 Metres at 0.44% Copper and 0.33 g/t Gold in First Assays from Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

C3 Metals Intersects 309.0 Metres at 0.44% Copper and 0.33 g/t Gold in First Assays from Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has intersected 309 metres at 0.44% Cu and 0.33 gt Au beginning 15 metres down hole. This result is from 330 metres of a 703 metre drill hole at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate Project in Jamaica. Two additional holes have been completed at the Epidote Ridge target (assays pending) within Bellas Gate. The total program is anticipated to be 5,000 metres. Bellas Gate, as well as C3 Metals' other projects in Jamaica, sit within the highly prospective Crawle River-Rio Minho Fault Porphyry and Epithermal District ("CRF District").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Jackpot Lake Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Receives Approval of Notice of Intent to Drill Jackpot Lake Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has received a letter of approval under a "Notice of Intent" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for USHA's near term drill program at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine project. A US$45,985 bond has now been submitted to the BLM to cover reclamation of up to 1.27 acres of permitted disturbance

The NOI covers a 6-hole, 2,700-metre program with a maximum depth of approximately 600 metres and focuses on the most prospective lithium brine targets as defined by geophysical work, in addition to drill road access and site preparation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Intersects 2.79% Copper and 0.59 g/t Gold over 21 Metres, Extending Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals Intersects 2.79% Copper and 0.59 g/t Gold over 21 Metres, Extending Jasperoide Project, Peru

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further outstanding results from its Phase 2 drilling program at the Jasperoide copper-gold skarnporphyry project in Peru. The recently completed Phase 2 drill program comprising a total 6,811m in 20 drill holes has delineated a near surface, high-grade oxide copper-gold deposit at the Montaña de Cobre Zone ("MCZ") and tested copper-sulphide mineralization at the nearby Cresta Verde Zone ("CVZ").

Phase 2 Drilling Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Provides Exploration Update

Xander Resources Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to provide an exploration update at its Timmins Nickel Project located near Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Announces Drill Results and Increases Number of Drills to 10 Rigs at the Iberia Belt West Project

Emerita Announces Drill Results and Increases Number of Drills to 10 Rigs at the Iberia Belt West Project

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce that it continues to accelerate drilling at its wholly owned Iberia Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). Presently there are 9 drills on the La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at Infanta. Assay results have been received from drill holes at the La Romanera deposit (3 drill holes) and the La Infanta deposit (2 drill holes) reported below. To date, 23 drill holes have been completed on the La Romanera deposit which is the main focus of the IBW program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Announces Plans to Commence Phase I Activities at Van Dyke Copper Project

Copper Fox Announces Plans to Commence Phase I Activities at Van Dyke Copper Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ('Copper Fox' or the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Desert Fox Copper Inc., are pleased to announce the results of an early-stage Biological Evaluation ("BE") of certain parts of the Van Dyke project prepared by WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services, Tucson, Arizona.

Van Dyke is an in-situ copper recovery ('ISCR') project, located in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Arizona, USA. In early 2021, a Preliminary Economic Assessment, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, (click here for the News Release) indicated an after tax Net Present Value of US$644.7 million and Internal Rate of Return of 43.4%. The PEA recommended that the project should be advanced to the Preliminary Feasibility Stage and concluded that the project has the potential to become a mid-tier copper mine producing in the order of 85 million pounds (approximately 39kt) of copper per year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×