Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4) a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the company's lithium carbonate regenerated from recycled battery waste has successfully been qualified by C4V's Phase 1 Supply Chain Qualification program through testing in battery cells.

The qualification program conducted by New York based C4V, a lithium ion battery technology company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in Gigafactory solutions, has yielded exceptional test results. The lithium carbonate, derived from battery waste using RecycLiCo's patented process, has been converted to cathode material and assembled into battery cells. The battery cell tests demonstrated good capacity and stability throughout cycle testing. These tests meet C4V's rigorous benchmarks and affirms that the quality of RecycLiCo's recycled lithium rivals that of mined lithium, positioning RecycLiCo at the forefront of sustainable battery material production.

Given the escalating demand for lithium and the limitations of mining to meet future needs, the Company anticipates a shift in the market. "As demand for lithium soars, it's becoming increasingly clear that mining alone cannot sustainably meet global needs. This test confirms that our recycled lithium is not just a viable alternative, but we believe it will soon be considered more valuable than mined lithium," stated Zarko Meseldzija, CEO and Director of RecycLiCo.

This paradigm shift underscores the importance of RecycLiCo's mission to innovate within the recycling space, ensuring a greener and more efficient battery supply chain for the future. This development is poised to attract new partnerships, drive industry change, and deliver tangible benefits.

Prior to the qualification of RecycLiCo's lithium carbonate, C4V also qualified RecycLiCo's NMC811 precursor cathode active material ("pCAM") in cell production and performance evaluations. RecycLiCo's lithium carbonate and pCAM will both undergo phase 2 testing, which will focus on producing pouch cells and commercial size prismatic cells.

"We are pleased to announce the successful qualification of lithium carbonate in Phase 1 process. As being the key component in battery value chain, this milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable solutions and the industry forward," Commented Baasit Ali, Engineering Manager, Supply Chain of C4V.

Meseldzija emphasizes the broader vision: "Securing this validation drives us towards a future where our closed-loop process not only recycles but revolutionizes battery production, supporting a fully integrated, on-site battery lifecycle."

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About C4V

C4V™ is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insight related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactory designs. C4V's discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance, however more important is the Gigafactory offering that allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate "best in class" performance for various applications and end-to-end solutions to produce them on a Gigawatt hour scale.

For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting. Shareholders approved of all matters put before them, including: (a) the reappointment of DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the next fiscal year; (b) the adoption of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; and (c) the Change of Business, whereby the Company will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Technology Issuer instead of a Mining Issuer.

The motion to increase the board of directors to six members was not approved by shareholders.

The motion to increase the board of directors to six members was not approved by shareholders.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Two Additional Patents in Japan and Australia for Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Two Additional Patents in Japan and Australia for Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Australian Patent Office and Japanese Patent Office have issued patent No. 2020237451, and No. 7341598 for the RecycLiCo's lithium-ion battery recycling process. The two patents issued bring RecycLiCo's patent portfolio to ten granted patents and an additional six applications for battery recycling around the globe. This is RecycLiCo's second patent granted in both regions.

Securing patents for our innovative technology on a global scale is pivotal to fortifying our commercial business model and facilitating the widespread deployment of our RecycLiCo solution. These patents not only provide legal protection for our intellectual property but also create a formidable moat of knowledge and expertise in our field. This strategic emphasis on intellectual property and technological know-how ensures that we maintain a competitive advantage, fostering sustained growth and allowing us to stay at the forefront of our industry as we commercialize our process.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Corporation Provide Commercial Joint Venture Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Corporation Provide Commercial Joint Venture Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to provide an update on its commercial joint venture in Taiwan with Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith").

RecycLiCo and Zenith have signed an amended and restated joint venture agreement (the "Amended Agreement") in order to expedite the set-up of the joint venture. Under the Amended Agreement, the parties will make cash contributions to the joint venture vehicle in accordance with a revised schedule which will facilitate approval by the Taiwanese regulatory authorities. The Amended Agreement will not alter the economic substance of the original agreement as all other terms will remain the same, including the 50/50 ownership of the joint venture by the parties.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Engagement with Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Engagement with Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce its engagement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to bolster its investor relations and capital markets advisory services.

RecycLiCo has selected Oak Hill to enhance its market presence, targeting investment community channels, and identifying potential and existing investors, as the Company continues to execute its business plan.

Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023, View From The C-Suite

Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023, View From The C-Suite

During the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference, representatives from TSX and TSXV-listed companies shared their unique perspectives and company stories with TMX Group.

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting on a panel on the opening day of Benchmark Week 2023, a flagship event hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, in Los Angeles on 14 November (PST) or 15 November (AEDT).

Benchmark Week is a premier gathering for the world's lithium-ion battery supply chain and the wider energy transition.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE will be participating on a panel on Tuesday 1:00 pm (PST) or Wednesday 8:00 am (AEDT), addressing the topic of whether lithium will replace oil as the key critical commodity of the new energy economy.

Joining him on the panel will be Salah Gamoudi, CFO of Standard Lithium and Roger Atkins, Founder of Electric Vehicles Outlook Ltd.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, acknowledged the passing on Saturday of Dominic Bassani, the company's former Chief Executive Officer, after an extended illness. The Bion team extends its condolences and best wishes to the Bassani family.

Mr. Bassani's association with Bion began as a consultant in 2000, with a focus on strategic planning and special projects. In 2006, he assumed the role of CEO. As the driving force behind the development of Bion's second and third generation technologies, his legacy will be pioneering solutions to one of the greatest environmental problems in the world today: the air and water quality impacts from livestock production. He was a co-inventor of Bion's third generation technology platform – our Gen3Tech and patented Ammonia Recovery System – that represents the state-of-the-art in comprehensive waste treatment and nutrient recovery for livestock and other concentrated organic waste streams.

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Q3 2023 Highlights and Headlines

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Appointed Silicon Anode & All-Solid-State Battery Expert, Dr. Jae Ha Woo, as New Chief Science Officer
    • High-Impact Research Leading to Major NASDAQ-Listed Battery Materials Company Licensing Dr. Woo's Patented Technology
  • Former Scientific Research Engineer at General Motors Global R&D Centre
    • Development in Nanostructured Silicon Anode Materials with Artificial Solid Electrolyte Interphase, Battery Performance Optimization, and Electrode Synthesis

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is highly pleased to announce Dr. Jae Ha Woo as NEO's newly appointed Chief Science Officer (" CSO ").

BLOCKMATE - BESS Webinar Replay

BLOCKMATE - BESS Webinar Replay

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") has published a replay of the special webinar briefing hosted on November 1, 2023, to its website.

The webinar included a presentation from Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg, who presented on the strategic direction of Blockmate, should the acquisition of BESS Power Innovation Corp ("BESS") be approved by the TSX. BESS is a company focused on the sales, distribution, and manufacturing of lithium batteries. After his presentation, Mr Rosenberg fielded questions from investors.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWTC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWTC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Forward Water Technologies Corp.

