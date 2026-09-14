Grayscale Investments Launches Grayscale Model Portfolios to Help Advisors Deliver Digital Asset Allocations at Scale

Grayscale Investments®, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced the launch of Grayscale Model Portfolios, a new suite of professionally constructed model portfolios that provide suggested allocations across the digital asset ecosystem, with each model designed around a distinct investment objective. The launch expands Grayscale's advisor-focused offering with a portfolio-based approach to digital asset investing.
"Advisors are increasingly looking for ways to bring digital assets into client portfolios without having to build and maintain allocations asset by asset," said Laurie Katz, Global Head of Distribution at Grayscale. "Grayscale Model Portfolios are designed to meet that need, combining our portfolio construction expertise with more than a decade of digital asset experience so advisors can offer clients thoughtfully constructed digital asset exposure through a single, familiar framework."
Each Grayscale Model Portfolio combines multiple digital asset exchange traded products within a single strategy, giving advisors a more efficient way to access the breadth of the asset class than constructing and managing individual positions. Asset selection, position sizing, diversification, and rebalancing are incorporated into each model's methodology, helping advisors implement and maintain digital asset exposure within a consistent portfolio framework.
Grayscale Model Portfolios launch with four strategies, each designed around a distinct investment objective:
- Digital Assets Core Plus: Build a foundational digital asset allocation. Core Plus is designed to provide broad exposure to established digital assets, combining Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with select leading assets such as Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK). The portfolio is market-cap weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and subject to a 40% weighting cap per asset.
- Digital Assets Leaders: Access the leaders of the digital asset market. Digital Assets Leaders is designed to provide exposure to the five largest eligible digital assets held in single-asset Grayscale ETPs. As market leadership evolves, the portfolio adjusts to maintain exposure to leading assets. The portfolio is market-cap weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and subject to a 40% weighting cap per asset.
- Digital Assets Next Gen: Expand beyond core digital assets. Digital Assets Next Gen is a portfolio of crypto assets providing exposure to established and emerging digital assets, excluding Bitcoin, across the broader digital asset economy. The portfolio holds up to 10 eligible assets, is market-cap weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and subject to a 40% weighting cap per asset.
- Digital Assets Infrastructure: Access the protocols powering digital asset innovation. Digital Assets Infrastructure provides exposure to digital assets underlying protocols supporting smart contracts, tokenization, and other foundational applications across the digital asset economy. The portfolio is market-cap weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and subject to a 40% weighting cap per asset.
Grayscale Advisors, LLC will deliver Grayscale Model Portfolios directly to financial platforms, which make the models available to advisors for implementation in client accounts. Advisors implementing the models retain full discretion over how allocations are applied to their clients' accounts, allowing digital asset exposure to be managed alongside the rest of a client's portfolio. For additional information about Grayscale Model Portfolios, please visit: https://www.grayscale.com/model-portfolios
About Grayscale
Grayscale is the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform with a mission to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream. The firm has a long history of firsts, including launching the first Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange traded products in the United States. Grayscale continues to pioneer the asset class by providing investors, advisors, and institutional allocators with access to a broad range of digital assets through a comprehensive suite of investment products spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.
Media Contact
press@grayscale.com
Client Contact
866-775-0313
info@grayscale.com
*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on assets under management ("AUM") as of 6/30/2026. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.
This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation by Grayscale regarding (i) the funds, (ii) the use or suitability of the model portfolios or (iii) any security in particular. Only an investor and their financial professional know enough about their circumstances to make an investment decision.
Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting Grayscale.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves a high degree of risk and heightened volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investment is not suitable for all investors, may be deemed speculative and is not intended as a complete investment program. An investment should be considered only by persons who can bear the risk of total loss associated with an investment. An investment in any Grayscale product is not a direct investment in any cryptocurrency.
The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.
Grayscale Advisors, LLC ("Grayscale Advisors" or the "Firm") also provides model portfolios to financial intermediaries ("Model Recipients"), which determine whether the models are appropriate for their clients and implement them at their own discretion. Grayscale Advisors does not exercise investment discretion over Model Recipient client accounts, charge Model Recipients or their clients a direct advisory fee, have a direct advisory relationship with those clients, or owe them a fiduciary duty. Model Recipients are responsible for suitability and best-interest determinations, implementation, trade execution and client reporting. The models are not tailored to individual Model Recipients or their clients.
Grayscale Advisors, a registered investment adviser, manages Model Portfolio Strategies that invest in digital asset exchange-traded products ("ETPs"), including ETPs sponsored by its affiliate, Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC ("GSIS"). Initial capital for the Model Portfolio Strategies was provided by Grayscale Operating, LLC ("GSO"), the Firm's parent company. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the marketing agent for Grayscale ETPs. In connection with the Grayscale ETPs, which may be included in the Model Portfolio Strategies, GSIS, an affiliate, receives Sponsor's Fees and certain fees related to staking.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor and Grayscale Advisors, LLC ("GSA") is the adviser of Grayscale ETFs. Foreside is not related to GSA or its affiliates.
© 2026 Grayscale. All trademarks, service marks and/or trade names (e.g., G™, GRAYSCALE®, GRAYSCALE CRYPTO SECTORS™, and GRAYSCALE INVESTMENTS®) are owned and/or registered by Grayscale.