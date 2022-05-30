



Overview Countries and companies worldwide are charging headfirst towards carbon neutrality, but supply issues with common battery metals are already becoming a significant hindrance. Enter graphene — a ‘carbon wonder product’ that may be the solution to storing the clean energy of the future. Graphene has several attributes that earned it its super-material status: a high melting point, hydrophobic, rapid heat diffusivity, lubrication, and high tensile strength. Advancements in nanoscience have helped further explore the applications and extraction of the super-material. However, much of the world’s graphene is mined using a traditional approach that calls for targeting ore with natural deposits, crushing the ore, refining the ore, and processing it to obtain graphene. This process is quite costly and leads to a higher graphene price tag. Fortunately, this creates an opportunity for companies that explore new methods of obtaining and processing the super-material. Graphene Manufacturing Group (TSXV:GMG) is an Australia-based company pioneering a new, sustainable solution for graphene extraction that has led to the development of several disruptive products. The company’s flagship product is a next-generation aluminum-ion battery that completely sidesteps the need for traditional battery metals, such as lithium and copper. Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG) has also developed additional applications for graphene, including HVAC coating and automotive fluids.

The company focuses on developing intellectual property and establishing strategic partnerships to supply the necessary raw materials. Additionally, the company forged a collaborative agreement with Bosch to build a pilot plant for battery production. Another partnership opens up research opportunities, as GMG recently became a member of the Thermal and Fluid Sciences Affiliates Program at Stanford University, which serves as a two-way conduit that facilitates research and engineering. GMG’s extraction process calls for a single step that uses natural gas and electric plasma to break down the base material into hydrogen and graphene powder. The extraction process and resulting graphene powder, known as Graphene G™ Powder, are proprietary. The proprietary process has given GMG a cost-effective alternative to accessing pure graphene powder that eliminates the risk of contaminants that would otherwise lower its grade. Graphene G™ Powder has allowed the company to develop intellectual property targeting clean energy, HVAC and automotive markets. The company’s aluminum-ion battery is made without cobalt, copper, or lithium. The battery also charges up to 70 times faster and offers up to three times more battery life than lithium-ion batteries. Thermal-XR® is a cost-saving HVAC coating that offers improved conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces. Lastly, G™ Lubricant is a concentrated graphene and lubricating oil product, designed for automotive use that provides energy savings and emissions savings and prevents wear.

Graphene Manufacturing is led by an experienced team of managers and scientists. Craig Nicol, CEO, has over 20 years of experience delivering large-scale innovations throughout Australia and Asia and managing sales teams for Shell International. Chris Ohrich, CFO, brings 20 years of commercial, finance, and corporate transaction experience to the company. Jeff Morris, CTO, has over 25 years of experience in project management and engineering throughout natural resources and renewable energy industries. Dr. Ashok Kumar Nanjundan has 20 years of academic and commercial experience in chemical and material engineering. Other directors and advisors bring diverse backgrounds to create a well-rounded management team.

Company Highlights Graphene Manufacturing Group is an Australia-based company pioneering graphene extraction methods and using the resulting pure graphene powder to develop industry-disrupting products.

The company has a proprietary single-step extraction process that creates pure graphene without the risk of contaminants that would decrease its grade and usage potential.

GMG’s flagship product is its aluminum-ion battery. It does not use lithium or other battery metals and provides distinct advantages over lithium-ion batteries, such as faster charge times and extended battery life.

The company’s other products improve existing products in the HVAC and automotive industries, offering cost savings and superior quality to the current solutions.

GMG has strategic partnerships with manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and research facilities to support its endeavors.

Key Projects Aluminum-Ion Battery

GMG is pioneering new battery technologies to store the clean energy of the future. A partnership with the University of Queensland Research and UniQuest has assisted GMG in creating an aluminum-ion battery. The world-exclusive battery technology has been laboratory tested and currently illustrates distinct advantages over lithium-ion batteries, such as improved charge time and energy storage. Project Highlights: Potentially Superior to Lithium-Ion Batteries : Current testing demonstrates that the company’s aluminum-ion battery has a battery life up to three times greater than lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, testing has shown charging speeds up to 70-times faster.

Current testing demonstrates that the company’s aluminum-ion battery has a battery life up to three times greater than lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, testing has shown charging speeds up to 70-times faster. No Need for In-Demand Battery Metals: Lithium faces a worldwide shortage, as are other metals necessary in manufacturing high-capacity batteries. GMG’s battery has an uncomplicated supply chain that does not require any in-demand battery metals.

Lithium faces a worldwide shortage, as are other metals necessary in manufacturing high-capacity batteries. GMG’s battery has an uncomplicated supply chain that does not require any in-demand battery metals. Applicable in Multiple Industries: The company’s batteries can be used in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, personal electronics, smart devices, grid storage and electric vehicles. Thanks to the battery’s wide and varied performance range, these applications are possible. Thermal-XR

Thermal-XR is an HVAC-R coating system that provides improved conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces. The product coats and protects damaged surfaces while also rebuilding lost thermal conductivity. Project Highlights: Increased HVAC Energy Efficiency: Thermal-XR improves the heat transfer rate due to using the company’s proprietary Graphene G™ Powder in its formulation. As a result, the HVAC system will require less power to operate.

Thermal-XR improves the heat transfer rate due to using the company’s proprietary Graphene G™ Powder in its formulation. As a result, the HVAC system will require less power to operate. Protects RTPF and MCHC Coils: Both types of coils are standard components in HVAC systems subject to corrosion. Thermal-XR protects these coils from corrosion, extending their lifespan and reducing energy consumption.

Both types of coils are standard components in HVAC systems subject to corrosion. Thermal-XR protects these coils from corrosion, extending their lifespan and reducing energy consumption. Increased Longevity of HVAC Systems: Thermal-XR extends the lifespan of HVAC units by protecting them against corrosion and decreasing energy consumption. G™ Lubricant

GMG’s revolutionary lubricant uses roughly one percent lubricating oil and can be added to existing formulated lubricants. It can also be tailored by GMG to satisfy specific client needs. In addition, the product protects surfaces by reducing the friction coefficient and providing a protective layer between metal surfaces. Project Highlights: Current Tests Indicate Energy Savings: The lubricants advanced properties indicate up to 12 percent energy savings.

The lubricants advanced properties indicate up to 12 percent energy savings. Significant Coefficient of Friction Reduction: G™ Lubricant provides a friction reduction of up to 30 percent as compared to existing products.

G™ Lubricant provides a friction reduction of up to 30 percent as compared to existing products. Wear Prevention and Pressure Reduction. Tests indicate up to 10 percent wear reduction and up to 20 percent reduction in pressure.