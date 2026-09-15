Graphene Manufacturing Group to Host Live Fireside Chat on GCELLS Battery Milestones and GFLUID Launch

Graphene Manufacturing Group to Host Live Fireside Chat on GCELLS Battery Milestones and GFLUID Launch

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG,OTC:GMGMF) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Craig Nicol will participate in a live fireside chat hosted by Cory Fleck of the KE Report. The event will take place on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (Friday, September 18, 2026).

The discussion will focus on the latest progress with GMG's G®CELLS graphene battery technology, including recently announced long-life cycling data, as well as several other key developments and product launches since the Company's last fireside chat. This will be a live event, and attendees are encouraged to ask questions throughout the discussion.

Register for the live event: https://event.webinarjam.com/gykm4/register/ww96mtok

Topics expected to be discussed include:

  • Long-Life Battery Cycling Data: On September 9, 2026, GMG announced that its 1 Ah G®CELLS had completed 489 charge-and-discharge cycles with no measurable performance reduction, as at September 4, 2026, with each cell fully charged and discharged in six minutes (10C rate). Testing was conducted by the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana under GMG's Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto. Under the same profile, a benchmark Lithium Titanate Oxide cell declined to 86% of its original capacity after 64 cycles.

  • Advancing the G®CELLS Program: What the data indicates for fast charging, cycle life and thermal performance, and the work ahead on energy-density optimization, larger cell formats and the pathway toward commercialization.

  • G®FLUID Launch: On August 24, 2026, GMG launched G®FLUID, a patent-pending graphene water-based additive for data centre and industrial cooling circuits. Preliminary internal testing showed approximately 20% higher heat transfer, and independent laboratory testing under EN 1276 showed up to 87% anti-microbial performance.

  • Asia Pacific Sales Team: On September 8, 2026, GMG announced the launch of a dedicated Asia Pacific Sales Team based in India, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, in addition to Australia, to advance commercial opportunities across the region.

  • Blackwoods Distribution Agreement: On July 27, 2026, GMG announced that Blackwoods, Australia's leading industrial and safety solutions supplier, will distribute G®LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR® across Australia.

  • Recent Company Progress: An update on GMG's broader commercial and operational developments and how its growing portfolio of graphene-enabled energy-saving and energy-storage products is positioning the Company for its next stage of growth.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian-based clean-technology company that develops, manufactures and sells energy-saving and energy-storage solutions, enabled by graphene produced via its in-house production process. GMG uses its proprietary process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its natural elements - carbon (as graphene), hydrogen, and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high-quality, low-cost, scalable, tuneable, and low- to no-contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities and to secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on a graphene-enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants, and data centres. GMG has also developed a graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels, initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG is working collaboratively, with financial support from the Australian Government, to progress R&D and commercialisation of graphene ion batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

  1.  Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes
  2. Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products
  3. Develop Next-Generation Battery
  4. Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

  • Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223
  • Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314401

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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