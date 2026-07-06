Granite Ridge Resources Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ("Granite Ridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: GRNT) today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2026 on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. central time to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

The details are as follows:

When:

Friday, August 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT

Where:

https://ir.graniteridge.com

Webcast:

To access the live webcast, please click the webcast link

Dial-in / Q&A Participation:

1. Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.

2. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

3. Select method for joining the call:

a. Dial-in: A dial-in number and unique PIN will be displayed to connect directly from your phone.

b. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click "Call Me" for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.

About Granite Ridge

Granite Ridge is a scaled energy company which aims to provide shareholders with exposure similar to energy private equity through operated partnerships and traditional non-operated assets. We own assets in six prolific unconventional basins across the United States. We aim to deliver a diversified portfolio with best-in-class full cycle returns by investing in a large number of high-graded deals developed by proven public and private operators. We focus on success as measured by total shareholder returns, which we seek to balance with a low leverage profile. Learn more at www.graniteridge.com .

For more information, please contact:
James Masters
Investor Relations
IR@graniteridge.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Granite Ridge Resources GRNT NYSE:GRNT
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