Granite Ridge Resources Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. ("Granite Ridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: GRNT) today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2026 on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. central time to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results.
The details are as follows:
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When:
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Friday, August 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT
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Where:
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Webcast:
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To access the live webcast, please click the webcast link
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Dial-in / Q&A Participation:
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1. Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.
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2. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.
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3. Select method for joining the call:
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a. Dial-in: A dial-in number and unique PIN will be displayed to connect directly from your phone.
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b. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click "Call Me" for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.
About Granite Ridge
Granite Ridge is a scaled energy company which aims to provide shareholders with exposure similar to energy private equity through operated partnerships and traditional non-operated assets. We own assets in six prolific unconventional basins across the United States. We aim to deliver a diversified portfolio with best-in-class full cycle returns by investing in a large number of high-graded deals developed by proven public and private operators. We focus on success as measured by total shareholder returns, which we seek to balance with a low leverage profile. Learn more at www.graniteridge.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706275890/en/
For more information, please contact:
James Masters
Investor Relations
IR@graniteridge.com