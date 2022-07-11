Resource News Investing News

  • Achieved Total Average Production of 30,607 BOPD During Second Quarter 2022, The Highest Since 2019
  • Second Quarter 2022 Total Average Production Up 4% from First Quarter 2022 and 25% from Second Quarter 2021
  • Ecuador and Colombia 2022 Exploration Programs Remain On-Track
  • As of June 30, 2022, Cash on Balance Sheet of $109 Million and Credit Facility Fully Repaid

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced an operations and financial update. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties (" WI ") basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (" bbl ") and bbl per day (" BOPD ") amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.

Message to Shareholders

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented: "Gran Tierra remains on track and on budget with our development and exploration drilling programs for 2022. The positive results from our Acordionero and Costayaco infill development well programs have been key to our ability to steadily increase oil production during 2022.

At the same time, we have achieved a major milestone for the Company by completely paying off our credit. We have significantly strengthened our balance sheet by steadily reducing our credit facility balance from $207 million as of June 30, 2020, to $0 as of June 2, 2022. Gran Tierra has a strong balance sheet with cash of $109 million as of June 30, 2022. We have also terminated our current credit facility and plan to replace it with a smaller facility which aligns with our current business objectives. The material strengthening of Gran Tierra's balance sheet over the past two years is a testament to the Company's commitment to capital discipline, high quality oil and low-cost oil assets and higher commodity prices.

After a two-year pause during the low and volatile oil price environment of 2020 and 2021, we are excited to once again be drilling high-impact exploration wells. In Ecuador, we remain on-track to spud our first planned exploration well in that country on the Chanangue Block during third quarter 2022. In Colombia, we are progressing our exploration activities and we look forward to the planned drilling during second half 2022 of the Rose exploration well in the Putumayo Basin and the Gaitas exploration well in the Middle Magdalena Valley Basin.

We believe Gran Tierra is well positioned to optimize value from each of our assets through continued development and enhanced oil recovery activities in 2022. Our waterflood programs across all our assets continue to perform well, as demonstrated by our second quarter 2022 total average production of 30,607 BOPD, up 25% from second quarter 2021."

Operations Update:

  • Production:
    • Gran Tierra's total average production during second quarter 2022 was 30,607 BOPD, which was in-line with management expectations, and up 4% from first quarter 2022 and up 33% from second quarter 2021. This was the Company's highest quarterly total average production since fourth quarter 2019.
    • Gran Tierra was able to consistently increase production during second quarter 2022 despite the temporary impact of brief intermittent farmers' blockades in the southern Putumayo Basin. The Company believes that these blockades, since resolved, reduced the Company's second quarter 2022 total average production by approximately 1,100 BOPD or 3.5%.
  • Acordionero:
    • During first half 2022, Gran Tierra successfully drilled 16 wells (10 oil producers and 6 water injectors) in the Acordionero field.
    • The successful results of the 10 new oil wells contributed to the Company's ability to steadily increase oil production during first half 2022.
    • The Company continues to make progress with its planned polymer flood pilot project in this field, with polymer injection planned to begin in the newly drilled AC-95i injection well during third quarter 2022.
  • Costayaco and Moqueta:
    • All 5 of the 2022 planned Costayaco infill development oil wells have been drilled and are on production.
    • The Moqueta work program of 3 infill development wells is expected to begin in fourth quarter 2022 and is planned to continue into 2023.
  • Exploration:
    • Ecuador
      • Gran Tierra is in the final stages of wellsite construction for the planned Bocachico-1 exploration well in the Chanangue Block and expects to start drilling this well during third quarter 2022.
      • The Company has also started construction of the Charapa-B drilling pad in the Charapa Block.
      • Environmental licenses are in place for Gran Tierra's multi-well exploration program in both the Chanangue and Charapa Blocks.
      • Significant progress has also been made with Gran Tierra's environmental licensing for exploration drilling in the Iguana Block with approval expected during second half 2022.
    • Colombia
      • Gran Tierra plans to spud the Gaitas exploration well in the Middle Magdalena Valley Basin, which is designed to target the Lisama Formation, which is the producing formation at the Acordionero oil field. The Gaitas location is approximately 7 kilometers south-southwest of Acordionero's Southwest Pad and is expected spud in late July 2022.
      • In the Putumayo Basin, Gran Tierra continues progressing its exploration activities. The wellsite construction has started for the planned Rose-1 exploration well in the ALEA-1848A Block, which has a planned spud date in third quarter 2022.
      • Gran Tierra spud the Churuco exploration well in the Chaza Block on June 2, 2022, which targeted a potential, separate reservoir located between the Company's Costayaco and Moqueta oil fields. While Churuco found the target reservoir, well log evaluation indicated that the reservoir was water-bearing. The Company plans to plug and abandon the well in accordance with government regulations.

Financial Update:

  • As previously announced, Gran Tierra had completely paid off its bank-syndicated credit facility as of June 2, 2022.
  • As part of a focus on significant debt reduction, the Company steadily reduced its credit facility balance from $207 million as of June 30, 2020, to $0 as of June 2, 2022.
  • Over the same time period, the Company built its cash position from $17 million as of June 30, 2020, to $109 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • Gran Tierra has terminated its current credit facility and plans to replace it with a new, smaller credit facility once all securities pledges against the current facility are released.
  • At present, the Company has no oil price hedges in place for second half 2022. Therefore, all of Gran Tierra's oil production is receiving the full benefit of the Brent oil price which is currently above $100 per bbl.

Corporate Presentation:

Gran Tierra's Corporate Presentation has been updated and is available on the Company website at www.grantierra.com.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble
Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website (including the Corporate Presentation referenced above) does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism ("the NSM") website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Gran Tierra's filings on the SEC, SEDAR and the NSM websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward Looking Statements and Legal Advisories:

This press release contains opinions, forecasts, projections, and other statements about future events or results that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and financial outlook and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "expect," "plan," "can," "will," "should," "guidance," "forecast," "signal," "progress" and "believes", derivations thereof and similar terms identify forward-looking statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the Company's expected future production, drilling program, well results, exploration results, new credit facility, and benefits of the balance sheet and commodity prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Gran Tierra including, without limitation, that Gran Tierra will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with its current expectations, pricing and cost estimates (including with respect to commodity pricing and exchange rates), and the general continuance of assumed operational, regulatory and industry conditions in Colombia and Ecuador, and the ability of Gran Tierra to execute its business and operational plans in the manner currently planned.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release are: Gran Tierra's operations are located in South America and unexpected problems can arise due to guerilla activity, strikes, local blockades or protests; technical difficulties and operational difficulties may arise which impact the production, transport or sale of our products; other disruptions to local operations; global health events (including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic); global and regional changes in the demand, supply, prices, differentials or other market conditions affecting oil and gas, including inflation and changes resulting from a global health crisis, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or from the imposition or lifting of crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by OPEC and other producing countries and the resulting company or third-party actions in response to such changes; changes in commodity prices, including volatility or a decline in these prices relative to historical or future expected levels; the risk that current global economic and credit conditions may impact oil prices and oil consumption more than Gran Tierra currently predicts, which could cause Gran Tierra to further modify its strategy and capital spending program; prices and markets for oil and natural gas are unpredictable and volatile; the effect of hedges; the accuracy of productive capacity of any particular field; geographic, political and weather conditions can impact the production, transport or sale of our products; the ability of Gran Tierra to execute its business plan and realize expected benefits from current initiatives; the risk that unexpected delays and difficulties in developing currently owned properties may occur; the ability to replace reserves and production and develop and manage reserves on an economically viable basis; the accuracy of testing and production results and seismic data, pricing and cost estimates (including with respect to commodity pricing and exchange rates); the risk profile of planned exploration activities; the effects of drilling down-dip; the effects of waterflood and multi-stage fracture stimulation operations; the extent and effect of delivery disruptions, equipment performance and costs; actions by third parties; the timely receipt of regulatory or other required approvals for our operating activities; the failure of exploratory drilling to result in commercial wells; unexpected delays due to the limited availability of drilling equipment and personnel; volatility or declines in the trading price of our common stock or bonds; the risk that Gran Tierra does not receive the anticipated benefits of government programs, including government tax refunds; Gran Tierra's ability to obtain a new credit agreement and comply with financial covenants in its credit agreement and indentures and make borrowings under any credit agreement; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Gran Tierra's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including, without limitation, under the caption "Risk Factors" in Gran Tierra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its other filings with the SEC. These filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions made by Gran Tierra based on management's experience and other factors believed to be appropriate. Gran Tierra believes these assumptions to be reasonable at this time, but the forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Gran Tierra's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. In particular, the unprecedented nature of the current economic downturn, pandemic and industry decline may make it particularly difficult to identify risks or predict the degree to which identified risks will impact Gran Tierra's business and financial condition. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by Gran Tierra that Gran Tierra believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Actual results may vary materially from the expected results expressed in forward-looking statements. Gran Tierra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Presentation of Oil and Gas Information

References to a formation where evidence of hydrocarbons has been encountered is not necessarily an indicator that hydrocarbons will be recoverable in commercial quantities or in any estimated volume. Gran Tierra's reported production is a mix of light crude oil and medium and heavy crude oil for which there is not a precise breakdown since the Company's oil sales volumes typically represent blends of more than one type of crude oil. Well test results should be considered as preliminary and not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Well log interpretations indicating oil and gas accumulations are not necessarily indicative of future production or ultimate recovery. If it is indicated that a pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out, any data disclosed in that respect should be considered preliminary until such analysis has been completed. References to thickness of "oil pay" or of a formation where evidence of hydrocarbons has been encountered is not necessarily an indicator that hydrocarbons will be recoverable in commercial quantities or in any estimated volume.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gran Tierra EnergyTSX:GTEResource Investing
GTE:CA
Gran Tierra Energy Logo

Gran Tierra Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Termination of the Previously Announced Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Termination of the Previously Announced Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the termination, effective immediately, of its previously announced offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (such offers, the " Exchange Offers ") (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (" GTEIH ") on February 15, 2018 (CUSIP: 38502HAA3 G4066TAA0; ISIN: US38502HAA32 USG4066TAA00) (the " 2025 Notes "), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (CUSIP: 38502JAA9 U37016AA7; ISIN: US38502JAA97 USU37016AA70) (the " 2027 Notes " and, together with the 2025 Notes, the " Existing Notes ") for newly issued 8.750% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 (the " New Notes "), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 24, 2022 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Solicitations of Consents (as defined below) (as amended or supplemented prior to the date hereof, the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "). The Company and GTEIH are also terminating, effectively immediately, (i) the solicitation (the " 2025 Solicitation ") by GTEIH of consents (the " 2025 Consents ") from Eligible Holders of 2025 Notes to effect certain proposed amendments (the " 2025 Proposed Amendments ") to the indenture dated as of February 15, 2018, under which the 2025 Notes were issued (the " 2025 Existing Indenture "), and (ii) the solicitation (the " 2027 Solicitation " and, together with the 2025 Solicitation, the " Solicitations ") by the Company of consents (the " 2027 Consents " and, together with the 2025 Consents, the " Consents ") from Eligible Holders of 2027 Notes to effect certain proposed amendments (the " 2027 Proposed Amendments " and, together with the 2025 Proposed Amendments, the " Proposed Amendments ") to the indenture dated as of May 23, 2019, under which the 2027 Notes were issued (the " 2027 Existing Indenture " and, together with the 2025 Existing Indenture, the " Existing Indentures "). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

As a result of the termination of the Exchange Offers, none of the Existing Notes that have been tendered in the Exchange Offers will be accepted for exchange for New Notes, and no New Notes will be issued to holders of Existing Notes who have validly tendered their Existing Notes in the Exchange Offers. In addition, as a result of the termination of the Solicitations of Consents, the Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures will not be adopted, and the Existing Notes will remain outstanding and subject to the terms of the Existing Indentures. All Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn will be promptly returned or credited back to their respective holders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update

  • Achieved Total Average Production (1) of 30,556 BOPD During Second Quarter-to-Date 2022
  • Total Current Average Production (2) of 33,140 BOPD
  • Paid Down Credit Facility Balance to $0
  • Acordionero and Costayaco Infill Development Drilling Campaigns Yielding Encouraging Results
  • Spud the Company's First Exploration Well of 2022 in the Putumayo Basin of Colombia on June 2, 2022
  • Secured Drilling Rig to Begin Planned Ecuador Exploration Program During Third Quarter 2022

Gran Tierra Energy Inc . ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced an operational and financial update. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties (" WI ") basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (" bbl ") and bbl of oil per day (" BOPD ") amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.

Message to Shareholders

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Early Participation Deadline Results for the Previously Announced Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures and Extension of the Early Participation Deadline

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Early Participation Deadline Results for the Previously Announced Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures and Extension of the Early Participation Deadline

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the early participation results of its previously announced offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (such offers, the " Exchange Offers ") (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (" GTEIH ") on February 15, 2018 (CUSIP: 38502HAA3 G4066TAA0; ISIN: US38502HAA32 USG4066TAA00) (the " 2025 Notes "), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (CUSIP: 38502JAA9 U37016AA7; ISIN: US38502JAA97 USU37016AA70) (the " 2027 Notes " and, together with the 2025 Notes, the " Existing Notes ") for newly issued 8.750% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 (the " New Notes "), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 24, 2022 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations (as defined below) (as amended or supplemented prior to the date hereof, the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Existing Notes CUSIP/ISIN Numbers Principal Amount
Outstanding 		Principal Amount Tendered Percentage of the Principal
Amount Outstanding
6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 38502HAA3 / G4066TAA0
US38502HAA32 / USG4066TAA00 		US$300,000,000 US$110,705,000 36.90%
7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 38502JAA9 / U37016AA7
US38502JAA97 / USU37016AA70 		US$300,000,000 US$122,384,000 40.79%

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 7, 2022 (the " Early Participation Deadline "), (i) US$110,705,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2025 Notes, representing approximately 36.90% of the total principal amount outstanding of the 2025 Notes, and (ii) US$122,384,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2027 Notes, representing approximately 40.79% of the total principal amount outstanding of the 2027 Notes, had been validly tendered for exchange and not validly withdrawn, as confirmed by the Information Agent for the Exchange Offers.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the commencement of offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (such offers, the " Exchange Offers ") (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (" GTEIH ") on February 15, 2018 (CUSIP: 38502HAA3 G4066TAA0; ISIN: US38502HAA32 USG4066TAA00) (the " 2025 Notes "), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (CUSIP: 38502JAA9 U37016AA7; ISIN: US38502JAA97 USU37016AA70) (the " 2027 Notes " and, together with the 2025 Notes, the " Existing Notes ") for newly issued 8.750% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 (the " New Notes "), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 24, 2022 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations (as defined below) (the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Existing Notes CUSIP/ISIN Numbers Principal Amount Outstanding Early Participation Premium ( 1) Exchange Consideration ( 2) Total Consideration ( 3 )
6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 38502HAA3 / G4066TAA0
US38502HAA32 / USG4066TAA00 		US$300,000,000 US$50 US$950 US$1,000
7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 38502JAA9 / U37016AA7
US38502JAA97 / USU37016AA70 		US$300,000,000 US$50 US$950 US$1,000

(1)  Premium payable in principal amount of New Notes on the Settlement Date (as defined below) per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Early Participation Deadline (as defined below).
(2)  Principal amount of New Notes per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Expiration Deadline (as defined below). Does not include the Early Participation Premium or the applicable Accrued Interest (as defined below). Accrued Interest will be paid in cash on the Settlement Date. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration (and Accrued Interest).
(3)  Total Consideration includes the Early Participation Premium. Total Consideration payable in principal amount of New Notes on the Settlement Date per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Early Participation Deadline. Does not include the applicable Accrued Interest, which will be paid in cash on the Settlement Date. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from the Company's annual meeting of stockholders held on May 4, 2022.

Final Voting Results of Gran Tierra's Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Stockholders elected all nine individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted "FOR" the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, "FOR" the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra's named executive officers, "EVERY YEAR" as the preferred frequency of solicitation of stockholder advisory votes on the compensation of Gran Tierra's Named Executive Officers, and "FOR" the approval of the 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms Plans to Spud Second Well Following Casing of First Well

Helium Evolution Confirms Plans to Spud Second Well Following Casing of First Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to confirm that we have mobilized a rig to commence drilling our second helium well, HEI 06-2-006-06W3M (" HEI-2 ") at the Company's 100% owned and operated McCord property in southern Saskatchewan. This is HEVI's second well of up to six licensed wells in our program, and is expected to spud on or around July 15 th 2022. Drilling of HEI-2 follows closely after HEI-1, which has been cased for further evaluation.

Second Helium Well to be Spud at McCord

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Licenses Third Exploration Well at Worsley

First Helium Licenses Third Exploration Well at Worsley

TSXV: HELI    OTCQB: FHELF    FRA: 2MC

Drilling of the "14-23" Helium Target Well Planned for Mid-July

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Announces Private Placement

Aben Resources Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.035 per Unit and up to 4,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of CAD $0.05 per FT Unit, for combined total gross proceeds of up to CAD $340,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Drilling of Mississippian Unit at Long Canyon No. 2 Delivers 25% Increase in Lithium Assay Results

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC) (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce that drilling of the targeted Mississippian Units at the Long Canyon No. 2 well at the Paradox Lithium Project (the Project) in Utah, USA, has delivered a 25% increase in lithium grade over previously reported assays at the Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Lithium

Infinity Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×