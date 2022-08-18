Energy Investing News

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced that it has, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Gran Tierra Energy Colombia, LLC and Gran Tierra Colombia Inc., entered into a credit facility of up to US$150 million. The facility replaces Gran Tierra's previous credit facility that had a borrowing base of US$150 million. The new facility is with Trafigura, a market leader in the global commodities industry, and has a final maturity date of August 15, 2024, which may be extended to February 18, 2025 if certain conditions are met.

Highlights of the new facility include:

  • An initial commitment of US$100 million with a potential option of up to an additional US$50 million;
  • The loan is secured by the economic rights over certain contracts together with Gran Tierra's Colombian commercial establishment; and
  • Interest payable on the facility is based on a SOFR risk-free rate plus a margin of 6.00% per annum.

In connection with the new facility, certain of Gran Tierra's wholly owned subsidiaries have also entered into commercial contracts for the purchase by Trafigura of crude oil from Gran Tierra's producing fields located in Colombia. The repayment of the new facility will be made by way of deductions of the price payable by Trafigura for the crude oil delivered under such contracts.

Ryan Ellson, Chief Financial Officer of Gran Tierra, commented today:

"We are very pleased to have successfully closed a new credit facility with Trafigura. In conjunction with our strong operating cash flows and $109 million of cash on hand at June 30, 2022, the new facility will provide the Company with additional liquidity and financial flexibility."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "will," "would," "could," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "target," "goal," "guidance," "budget," "plan," "objective," "potential," or similar expressions or variations on these expressions are forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurances that the assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements are based will prove to be correct or that, even if correct, intervening circumstances will not occur to cause actual results to be different than expected. Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact and benefits of the new credit facility and the crude oil sales contracts; the nature of the Company's relationship with Trafigura; the Company's cash flows and liquidity; and those factors set out in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The information included herein is given as of the date of this press release and, except as otherwise required by the securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to, or to withdraw, any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

ABOUT Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com.

Gran Tierra's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Gran Tierra's filings on the SEC website and SEDAR are not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Gary Guidry, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Ellson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Rodger Trimble, Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-403-265-3221
info@grantierra.com

