GoviEx Uranium Receives Final Order Approving Arrangement with Tombador Iron

GoviEx Uranium Receives Final Order Approving Arrangement with Tombador Iron

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU,OTC:GVXXF) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on November 5, 2025 the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the Final Order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Tombador Iron Limited (ASX: TI1) ("Tombador") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), which will result in GoviEx becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tombador on closing of the Arrangement. As previously announced, the Arrangement was approved by GoviEx shareholders, warrantholders, and optionholders (collectively, the "GoviEx Securityholders") at a special meeting of GoviEx Securityholders held on October 24, 2025.

Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions set forth in the amended and restated arrangement agreement between GoviEx and Tombador dated as of September 5, 2025. Assuming that the conditions to closing are satisfied or waived, it is currently expected that the Arrangement will be completed and closed on or about November 12, 2025. Accordingly, it is expected that GoviEx's last trading day on the TSXV will be November 10, 2025 and on the OTCQB on November 11, 2025, with trading on the ASX as Atomic Eagle forecast to commence on November 18, 2025.

Further information about the Arrangement can be found in GoviEx's management information circular dated September 10, 2025 and related continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx (TSXV: GXU,OTC:GVXXF) (OTCQB: GVXXF), is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia.

Contact Information

Isabel Vilela, Head of Corporate Communications
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1-604-681-5529 Email: info@goviex.com Web: www.goviex.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements in this announcement include but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected timetable and the outcome and effects of the Arrangement. Although GoviEx believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) that GoviEx and Tombador will obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, the conditions to the closing of the Arrangement; (ii) the ability of GoviEx and Tombador to complete the Arrangement on the terms described herein or at all; (iii)Tombador will be able to satisfy ASX requirements for re-admission to the official list on the ASX; (iv) Tombador will change its name to Atomic Eagle Ltd.; (v) the plans and strategies of GoviEx and Tombador; (v) the future performance of Atomic Eagle Ltd; (vi) that the current uranium upcycle will continue and expand; (vii) that the integration of nuclear power into power grids worldwide will continue as a clean energy alternative; and (viii) that the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing GoviEx's mining projects will remain sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include: (i) the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, or may not be completed at all, due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, conditions to the closing of the Arrangement; (ii) the possibility that Tombador's ordinary shares are not re-admitted to the official list of the ASX, under the name Atomic Eagle Ltd or at all; (iii) the failure to realize the expected benefits of the Arrangement; (iv) the inability of the Company to conduct its planned exploration program for any reason; (v) the inability of the Company to raise financing for Muntanga for any reason; (vi) a regression in the uranium market price; (vii) an inability or unwillingness to include or increase nuclear power generation by major markets; (viii) potential delays due to new or ongoing health or environmental restrictions; (ix) the failure of GoviEx's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, political, or other reasons; (x) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain GoviEx's or Tombador's operations; (xi) an increase in GoviEx's or Tombador's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain their operations; (xii) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (xiii) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents GoviEx or Tombador from raising the funds they require on a timely basis; (xiv) political instability in the jurisdictions where GoviEx operates; and (xv) generally, GoviEx's or Tombador's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason. In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, of GoviEx, which are available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release. Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to United States Persons:

The disclosure contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of GoviEx.

Safe Harbor Statement under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements including but not limited to those referenced above collectively as "forward-looking statements" under the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, the performance or achievements of GoviEx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273423

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoviEx Uranium Inc.GXU:CATSXV:GXUEnergy Investing
GXU:CA
The Conversation (0)
GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx Uranium Inc.

Keep Reading...
GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

In light of the recent coup d'état in Niger, GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) wishes to assure its stakeholders, partners, and the people of Niger of the following:GoviEx's operations in Niger remain unaffected by the current situation. We are committed to ensuring that our... Keep Reading...
GoviEx Announces Substantial Increase of Open-Pit Mineral Resources at Its 100% Owned Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia

GoviEx Announces Substantial Increase of Open-Pit Mineral Resources at Its 100% Owned Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia

Measured & Indicated resources nearly tripled, now representing 74% from 29% of total resources. Total in-pit constrained resources increased 18%. Grade improvement in all mineral categories. Current drilling targeting further potential in pit resource upgrade to measured and/or indicated.... Keep Reading...
GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that further to the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for... Keep Reading...
GoviEx Sponsors Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger to Support Local Communities

GoviEx Sponsors Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger to Support Local Communities

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is proud to announce its sponsorship of Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger.This groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to empowering rural women without formal education through comprehensive training... Keep Reading...
GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that the agreement with African Energy Metals Inc. ("AEM") for AEM's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that partner company Mustang Energy Corp. ("Mustang") received the results of a high resolution HTDEM survey at the 914W Uranium Project (the "Project"), totaling... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to outline extensive exploration plans for 2026 and present a summary of successful 2025 exploration activities. Exploration plans in 2026 will include high-resolution... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of... Keep Reading...
TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

TERRA CLEAN CLOSES $2.5 MILLION LIFE OFFERING

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce, that further to its news release dated October 20, 2025, the Company... Keep Reading...
Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targetsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (OTCQB: BKUCF), Advanced Exploration UraniumVanadium District in Argentina, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

Tech Investing

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Transaction

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling Advances at the Wagyu Gold Project