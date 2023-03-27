GamingInvesting News

Govee Elevates the Gaming Experience: Announces the Availability of the First AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and a Brand New Neon Rope Light for Desks

Govee an innovator in the smart home industry, today announced the availability of its AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and an all-new product the RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks both of which are designed for elevated and customizable setups to provide the ultimate gaming experience. To create an immersive environment and for maximum enjoyment, the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit leverages Govee's proprietary CogniGlow AI technology to learn and identify on-screen moments and bring them to life via corresponding real-time lighting effects. In addition, the brand new RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks (available April 10, 2023 ) can work in tandem with the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box and other lights in the Govee ecosystem to make gaming setups even more captivating.

Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit - Buff Your Battlestation with Next-Generation AI-Driven Smart Light Technology

Next-Generation AI-Driven Smart Light Technology Brings Gaming to Life

AI is revolutionizing every aspect of our daily lives. Now, it's entering the game lighting sphere with the first-ever AI-powered gaming lights – the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit. Designed to bring ultimate allure, captivating experiences, and maximum fun, the brand's AI technology uses powerful chips and a custom algorithm to provide never-before-seen lighting effects. Whether you ACED in VOLARANT or get First Blood in League of Legends, the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit will display complementary lighting effects for incredible visual impact.

It's also not just about color matching, it's about the power of AI within the new lighting solution. These AI lighting effects turn standard gameplay into an immersive light show - and perfectly harmonize with on-screen events for an incredible experience. Providing additional real-time excitement, CogniGlow's deep learning algorithm analyzes characteristic gameplay to provide more than 30 customized lighting effects, emphasizing every highlight moment instantaneously with near-zero delay. Other features include:

  • Gorgeous light effects through near-perfect color matching and zero delays – unlike other solutions on the market, which feature weak color-capture accuracy and slow performance
  • Smooth gameplay and real-time content-reactive syncing, as it's the first HDMI box to support an incredibly high refresh rate (up to 240Hz) and beautiful, high-resolution pictures (up to 4K )
  • Seamless functionality with smart controls through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Wide game support including League of Legends, Apex Legends, VALORANT, and Overwatch 2 at launch, with more games to come this year

Unleash Creativity with Customizable DIY AI Lighting Effects and DreamView

Govee is known for lighting customization and has extended that to the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit. To bring games to life like never before, users can hand-pick lighting effects for recognizable in-game actions by changing the lighting movements, speed, and colors for each epic move they make in the game. This can all be done through the Govee Home app .

For additional opportunities for customization, Govee DreamView is also supported via the app. This allows users to sync the kit with Govee strip lights, wall lights, string lights, and more for 360° content-reactive lighting across the entire space. This truly brings the gaming experience next level.

Transform Gaming Stations with the Govee's Newest Neon Rope Light

The next addition to the gaming light lineup is the Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks. It is crafted with silicone material for a smooth, premium touch that's durable and perfect for wrapping around desk edge surfaces and instantly transforms desks with colorful and vibrant lighting. In addition, gamers can maximize the fun in their gameplay with dynamic lighting effects that sync seamlessly. Additional key features of the soon-to-be Matter-compatible RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks include:

  • Immersive customizable RGBIC lighting effects with 42 independent controllable light segments
  • Glare-free game lighting by using back-facing LED light emissions to create uniform luminosity for a truly elevated gaming station
  • Can be easily cut and resized to ensure a perfect fit for even the most complex desk designs

Price and availability

The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box is now available on G ovee.com or Amazon for $299.99 /€299.99/￡299.99, in the US, EU, and UK. Other regions and countries will be available soon.

The Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Light for Desks will be available on April 10, 2023 , for $89.99 . It will also be Matter-compatible for seamless compatibility across several smart home platforms in the summer of 2023.

For additional information and to learn more about Govee's AI technology, please visit Govee.com .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving performance, user benefits, and consumer usability in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com .

