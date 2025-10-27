Gorilla Technology to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference

Gorilla Technology to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Bruce Bower will present at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 30 in New York.

Event details are as follows:
Presentation Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, South Salon II

A webcast of Gorilla Technology's presentation will be available here and on the Investors page of the Company's website.

More information about the ThinkEquity Conference, including registration information, can be found at https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)
1-407-644-4256
GRRR@redchip.com

Public Relations Contact:

Samantha Dowd
Prosek Partners
GRRR@prosek.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272014

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gorilla Technology GroupGRRRNASDAQ:GRRRTech Investing
Stock chart overlay on a laptop keyboard symbolizes rising market trends.

Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Torchlight Innovations Inc. Opens the Market

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Company"), and its executive management team, joined Omar Khafagy, Head Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture... Keep Reading...
Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport" or "The Company") announces that the Company will release Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 20 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...

