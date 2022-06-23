Life Science NewsInvesting News

HiColor™ Cannabis-infused chews are now available in five flavors

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the launch of HiColor™ cannabis-infused chews in New York which are now available through the Company's retail and wholesale channels in the New York market. The new line of cannabis-infused edibles is now available in five gourmet flavors and two formulations.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

"We are excited to expand our HiColor™ chews to the New York market," said Harris Rabin , Chief Marketing Officer for Goodness Growth. "These chews come in several formulations, including 10 mg of THC and formulations with balanced levels of THC and CBD, offering multiple options for our patients to choose from depending on their needs. The delectable premium flavors were developed by Chef Michelle Mango and our edibles R&D team. These chews are a great addition to our other existing brands in New York ."

HiColor™ chews were designed to meet the needs of a variety of cannabis consumers, with product offerings in 10 mg THC and 10:10 CBD:THC formulations. At launch, the chews are available to New York patients in Key Lime, Concord Grape, Hawaiian Pineapple, Oxnard Strawberry and Alfonso Mango flavors. The chews are vegan, gluten-free, Kosher, non-GMO and use only natural flavors.

HiColor™ chews are currently available in all four of the Company's Vireo Health dispensaries in New York , as well as in select licensed dispensaries across the state with additional licensed dispensaries expected to add HiColor™ to their product assortment over the coming months. The New York launch of HiColor™ follows the brand's debut in Maryland in late 2021, where it continues to see great success and expanded flavor and formulation options, including seasonal flavors and a new formulation combining THC and CBN.

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company plans to launch the HiColor™ brand in its Minnesota market later this year when the state's medical cannabis program expands to allow cannabis-infused edibles, expected to begin in August.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods ® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees is focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in six markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Cronos Group and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Achievement of THCV Equity Milestone

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the achievement of the third target productivity milestone in their partnership to produce eight cultured cannabinoids. Using Ginkgo's platform for organism design and development, Cronos has successfully achieved the productivity target for tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), a cannabinoid hypothesized to reduce the appetite-enhancing property of THC. Access to additional rare cannabinoids will support Cronos' innovation pipeline and commercialization strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

Launched in 2018 with the goal of accessing rare molecules in the cannabis plant to create innovative and differentiated products that would otherwise be cost-prohibitive, the partnership between Cronos and Ginkgo aims to produce cultured cannabinoids at industrial scale. The program combines Cronos' deep understanding of the biological structure and function of cannabinoids with Ginkgo's vast experience designing microorganisms for the production of cultured products across pharmaceuticals, agriculture and more.

In August 2021 , Ginkgo and Cronos announced the achievement of its first equity milestone for cannabigerolic acid (CBGA). In October 2021 , Cronos launched its first cultured CBG product, SPINACH FEELZ™ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy , which quickly gained consumer awareness, and according to Hifyre data has achieved 2.4% market share in the gummies category in Canada as of the week-ended June 11, 2022 . Cronos went on to launch its SPINACH FEELZ™ Chill Bliss 7:1 THC|CBG vape in January 2022 .

"Continuing to hit these productivity milestones in partnership with Ginkgo fuels our innovation pipeline focused on creating borderless products utilizing rare cannabinoids that amplify and differentiate the consumer experience," said Mike Gorenstein , Chairman, President and CEO of Cronos. "We are excited about the possibilities that THCV is expected to give us and look forward to getting more products with rare cannabinoids into market."

"Working with Cronos to develop innovations in cannabis is an opportunity for us to apply synthetic biology in a way that is helping bring the cannabis industry forward and make a real impact on its market and the customers it serves," said Jason Kelly, CEO and cofounder of Ginkgo Bioworks. "The progress we've made thus far in our collaboration is a true testament to both the potential of synthetic biology and the world-class teams at Cronos and Ginkgo."

As a result of the achievement of the final productivity target for THCV, Cronos has issued to Ginkgo approximately 2.2 million common shares.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos  is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® , Lord Jones ® , Happy Dance ® and PEACE+™. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-looking Statements of Cronos Group Inc.
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-Looking Statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: Cronos' expectations regarding the potential success of, and the costs and benefits associated with, its partnership with Ginkgo; expectations about the development of the cannabis industry and potential demand for cultured cannabinoids; Cronos' commercialization and planned THCV product launch; the partnership's aim to develop eight cultured cannabinoids; Cronos' and Ginkgo's positioning to elevate the cannabis industry through cannabinoid and product innovation to unlock the next generation of its potential; the use of Cronos' and Ginkgo's combined capabilities to make the benefits of cannabinoids more accessible to consumers; and Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Cronos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022 , both have which been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, and (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: HEXO Quarterly Loss Reaches C$146.6 Million

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) shareholders had a difficult trading week as the firm amended an investment deal, saw a subsidiary file for creditor protection and dismissed 450 employees.

Another Canadian cannabis retailer pointed to poor market conditions as the reason for its quarterly loss.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Lancaster, Pennsylvania Dispensary

Curaleaf's medical retail presence grows to 17 locations in Pennsylvania

- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its Lancaster dispensary, located at 1440 Manheim Pike Lancaster, PA 17601. Curaleaf Lancaster is the Company's fifth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 17 locations in Pennsylvania and 134 nationwide, with more expansion planned in the state for 2022.

Trulieve Opening New Port Richey, FL Medical Marijuana Dispensary

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in New Port Richey, Fla. Located at 5422 US Hwy 19, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 .

CSE Bulletin: Expiry - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. - Warrants

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 14 juin/June 2022)- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Warrants listed on June 18, 2019 will expire on June 18, 2022.

Settlement Terms: All trades June 15 and 16 will settle for cash next day. Trades on June 17 will be for cash same day.

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Neptune Exits Cannabis Market

Another cannabis producer has formally announced its exit strategy from the industry.

An association of mayors across the US have voiced their support of cannabis banking reform in the nation.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

