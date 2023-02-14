Brunswick Exploration Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$2.0 Million

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Management Reorganization

Josh Rosen promoted to role of Interim Chief Executive Officer –

– Company Founder, Dr. Kyle Kingsley, to assume role of Executive Chairman –

– Decentralized state market teams designed to improve operating and financial performance –

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company focused on providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced the reorganization of several executive roles and responsibilities, each of which are effective immediately. These changes result in a more decentralized organizational structure which gives state-level operating teams greater flexibility to implement market-specific strategies in order to drive improved operations and financial performance.

The Company announced that Josh Rosen has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis. Company founder, Dr. Kyle Kingsley, will assume the role of Executive Chairman. Chief Administrative Officer Amber Shimpa has been promoted to the role of President of the Company and CEO of subsidiary Vireo Health of Minnesota, LLC.

Executive Chairman Dr. Kyle Kingsley said, "Josh has been an invaluable member of our organization throughout the course of his tenure on our board and most recently in his role as Interim President. We believe he is uniquely suited to lead the Company's transformation as Interim CEO. Our Company was built on a proud foundation of medical and scientific leadership, but our industry is evolving with great complexity, and we believe Josh's experience and leadership will be instrumental in shaping our business with a more precise focus on localized operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation."

Josh Rosen commented, "I have always believed that the Goodness Growth and Vireo teams have the potential to become true leaders in the future of this industry, with their medical heritage and geographically attractive operations. I'm pleased with my initial two months of intense work and look forward to helping the Company seize the opportunities in front of it. US cannabis companies are continuing to operate within many challenging environments and our team has taken considerable measures recently to better position ourselves for the future. Some of these changes required difficult decisions that impacted our workforce in New York and our home state of Minnesota, resulting in a leaner, more cohesive corporate team."

Amber Shimpa commented, "I'm proud to lead Vireo Health of Minnesota into the future, and look forward to working more closely with our team members and partner organizations to improve the lives of patients and other Minnesotans who have been negatively impacted by the failed war on drugs. Our teams have identified several focus areas that will be critical for us to execute upon successfully this year, and we look forward to discussing those initiatives in more detail on our upcoming fourth-quarter and year-end results conference call next month."

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Vice President, Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Goodness Growth HoldingsCNX:GDNSGDNSFCannabis Investing
CNX:GDNS,GDNSF

Vireo Health of Minnesota Appoints Amber Shimpa as Chief Executive Officer

Cross-organizational leader assumes new role following eight-year track record with Company –

– Founder Dr. Kyle Kingsley will maintain leadership position focused on key organizational priorities –

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cookies Detroit Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary with Launch of Adult-Use Sales

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has launched adult-use cannabis sales at its Cookies Detroit retail location. Through its subsidiary Gage Cannabis Co., the Company will now provide adult-use customers in Detroit with access to high-quality products from brands including GAGE, Cookies, Pure Beauty, Cali Blaze, Camino Jeeter, Khalifa Kush 1906 and more.

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Cookies Detroit , located at 6030 8 Mile Rd, will host a three-year anniversary celebration this weekend. The 3,500-square-foot retail space was the first Cookies location to open its doors in Michigan and has previously hosted pop-up activations and events with George Clinton , Mike Epps , Lil Bow Wow, Rohan Marley and Trick Trick.

"Gage is proud to celebrate its growing partnership with Cookies and TerrAscend in Michigan ," said Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of Terrascend. "We're very excited to offer the acclaimed Cookies and Gage products to adult-use customers in Detroit , the heart of one of the U.S. cannabis industry's largest markets."

To celebrate its three-year anniversary and the launch of recreational cannabis sales, Cookies Detroit will offer on-site activations, including a live DJ, food trucks, vendors, deals and special giveaways from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday , February 18th. The first 150 customers to make a purchase of $25 or more will receive a free product.

Cookies Detroit is open Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:45 pm and 10:00 am to 7:45 pm Monday - Saturday .

In addition to Cookies Detroit, TerrAscend has dedicated significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies products at its locations in Adrian , Burton , Battle Creek , Center Line , Ferndale , Grand Rapids , Kalamazoo , Lansing , Jackson and Traverse City .

More information can be found at www.cookiesmichigan.com or on Instagram @cookies.michigan.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco , the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles , and has since expanded to 58 retail locations in 18 markets across 6 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co , and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/13/c5095.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Opens New Sunnyside Dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced it has opened its newest Sunnyside dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida, at 2110 W. International Speedway Blvd. Sunnyside Daytona Beach marks the Company's 23 rd dispensary in the state and 58 th nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005151/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hygrovest Limited

HGV Investment Portfolio Report - January 2023

Hygrovest Limited (ASX: HGV) ("HGV" or the “Company”) is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis weekly graphic chart down

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canadian Leaders Post New Losses

It was a difficult week for the Canadian cannabis space as two big-name producers posted their most recent numbers.

The results did not represent the turnaround the Canadian market desperately needs to see from its major players – in addition to poor quarterly results, one cannabis company announced layoffs and facility closures.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

  • Cannabis Revenues Up ~20% from Fiscal Q1 2023, Net Revenue 1 of $61.7 Million
  • Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 in Line with Prior Guidance
  • Delivers ~$340 Million in Annualized Cost Savings Since February 2020
  • Balance Sheet Remains in Net Cash Position, Among Strongest in Industry; Debt Reduction of ~$302 Million in CY 2022

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora" ) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022 . As a reminder, Fiscal 2023 is comprised of three quarters ending March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

LithiumBank Details Kindersley, Saskatchewan Asset Development Strategy

Nevada Sunrise Stakes Badlands Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Crystal Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

Related News

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals Limited Launches New Interactive Investor Hub

Nickel Investing

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project: Getting Ready For An Electric Future

Lithium Investing

Karl Simich Joins Balkan Mining Board

Lithium Investing

Australian Lithium Explorer Drilling Outstanding Targets

Lithium Investing

Presentation At RIU Explorers Conference

Lithium Investing

Rhyolite Ridge Development And Growth Opportunities RIU Explorers Conference 14-16 February 2023

×