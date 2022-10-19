GamingInvesting News

Rory McIlroy , Jordan Spieth , Tom Brady , Stephen Curry , Mike Trout and More Among the Stars Ushering Golf into the Future

GOLF+ the leading VR golf application on the market has secured investments from some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour, NFL, NBA, and MLB to propel its revolutionary platform forward and fulfill the company's vision of making golf more accessible for everyone.

Valhalla Golf Club on GOLF+

Led by Breyer Capital, the star-studded list of investors includes Rory McIlroy , Jordan Spieth , Tom Brady , Stephen Curry , Mike Trout , and Ben Crenshaw . These individuals recognize that GOLF+ has created a new pathway to enjoy the sport that is appealing to players of all levels, and an onramp to grow the game globally. Other investors include financier Jimmy Dunne , 1800contacts Founder Jonathan Coon , former IBM CEO Sam Palmisano , Pennybacker Capital Founder/CEO Tim Berry , Kendra Scott CEO Tom Nolan , Silicon Labs Founder Nav Sooch , Stephen Curry's production company Unanimous Media, BoostVC, and Capital Factory.

Designed to be complementary to traditional golf, the GOLF+ VR experience removes typical barriers such as time restraints, greens fees and weather to allow users to play anywhere, anytime. For those who have never picked up a club in the real world, it offers a stress-free way to learn, play and practice at their own pace. Avid golfers can enjoy realistic physics and life-like replications of the most iconic courses in the world. In less than a year since launch, the platform's hundreds of thousands of golfers have played over six million rounds on the platform.

"GOLF+ has the potential to bring the game that I love to millions of households worldwide," says Rory McIlroy . "The platform makes the sport so much more accessible to new audiences while also additive to experienced green grass golfers. This fun, immersive experience brings golf into the virtual era, and I believe it will have a positive impact on the game of golf."

Jim Breyer , who led Facebook's first institutional funding round in 2005, added that "virtual and augmented reality hardware should progress dramatically over the next 5-10 years, and I believe that GOLF+ will build upon their market-leading position. From the first moment that I met the GOLF+ team, I knew that they had both the technical expertise and passion for golf to bring the sport into the metaverse."

Co-Founders Ryan Engle and Rob Holzhauer fell in love with golf at a young age. Their goal since day one has been to create a platform where golfers can come together in a virtual environment and compete, socialize, and have fun, just as they would in the real world.

"I feel so fortunate to have discovered golf at an early age – it excites me that so many younger and first-time golfers are discovering the game in VR," says Jordan Spieth . "Once they experience their first great shot, or compete with friends, these new players get a taste of what makes golf so special."

GOLF+ has evolved substantially over the past few years. The company originally launched an augmented reality putting app on the iPhone App Store in 2018, before launching a VR putting game called Pro Putt and a VR Topgolf venue in 2020. Committed to representing all aspects of golf, the company added full course play in late 2021 and became GOLF+. In the first ten months of full course play, more than 500 million shots have been hit by GOLF+ players.

"We've spent countless hours honing the GOLF+ experience to be as close to the real sport as possible, but it's not an alternative or replacement to traditional golf," says Engle, GOLF+ Co-Founder and CEO. "It's a new way to experience the game and our goal with GOLF+ is to bring golf into the lives of as many people as possible."

GOLF+ is currently available on the Meta Quest 2 platform for $29.99 . The game comes standard with Valhalla Golf Club, host of the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup, as well as three other fictional course designs. Users can add the famed Ocean Course at Kiawah Island and Wolf Creek Golf Club for just $7.99 . The Pro Putt mini-golf game and virtual Topgolf hangout are also available free of charge. GOLF+ allows for both single-player and multiplayer options, making it ideal for solo practice or a social round.

For more information, visit https://www.golfplusvr.com/ , follow on social media at Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube or join the Discord community.

About GOLF+

GOLF+ is the leading VR golf game on the market. Created by entrepreneurs and Co-Founders Ryan Engle and Rob Holzhauer , GOLF+ was designed to make the sport of golf more accessible to everyone. Perfect for newcomers who have never played traditional golf, or avid players who are seeking a "real" golf experience, GOLF+ is the ideal way to learn, practice and play with friends and family anywhere, at any time. The game is currently available on the Meta Quest 2 platform.

Alpine course on GOLF+

GOLF+ Clubhouse

GOLF+ Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golf-partners-with-the-leading-names-in-sports-to-fund-revolutionary-vr-golf-experience-301653357.html

SOURCE GOLF+

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Calling All Mobile Gaming Goblins, Ghosts, and Ghouls: AviaGames Hosts Halloween Bash Full of Spooky Mini Games, Pumpkin-Themed Features and Cash Giveaways

Pocket7Games to Feature Halloween-Inspired Pumpkin Skins Across Titles and All-New Bonus Features, Mini Games and Cash Giveaways for Special Limited Series

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today kicked off its Halloween Bash featuring a range of seasonal-inspired trivia, scratcher minigames and special tournament matches across the Pocket7Games platform, including pumpkin game icons. Taking place from Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 the main attractions include a "Hallo-WIN Bash" featuring a "Spooky Spin" lottery prize wheel, "Haunted Hunt," "Halloween Trivia" pop-up events, and "Scary Scratchers" mini games. Any Pocket7Games player that is a registered user for more than seven days can take part in the Halloween Bash festivities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change from "X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. to "X1 Entertainment Group Inc."

"The change of name from X1 Esports and Entertainment to X1 Entertainment Group represents the next phase of consolidation and streamlining of our brand and portfolio," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of the Company. "As we continue to build out our portfolio and expand into the fastest growing areas of gaming, esports, and the creator economy, having clear association and cohesion throughout the X1 brands will become increasingly important and valuable."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HUYA Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 15 , 2022-

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Media invite - MEGAMIGS 2022

The Quebec video game industry will be there for four days worth of game launches, exchanges, and discoveries

La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec would like to invite you to attend MEGAMIGS the most important event in the country which brings together the video game industry: major and independent studios, publishers, designerscreators, schools and educational establishments, and more!

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bless Global's First Batch of Mystery Box Sold Out within Minutes and its VIP PASS Became a Big Hit. What Gave This AAA GameFi MMORPG Unlimited Potential?

Whispering Barren, Bless Global's first limited-edition Mystery Box series, was sold out right after going on sale, drawing great attention in the market. When things are bearish, such an achievement wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for the vibrant game ecology, solid market recognition, and the numerous prospective users who are loyal and highly engaging. These factors together ensure players an opportunity to monetize their in-game assets in Bless Global.

On Oct 18 Tigon Mobile, the subsidiary of Longtu Korea, started to sell the first batch of Whispering Barren at 19.9 USDT each with a limited stock of 2,000 on the NFT platform PocketBuff. The series contains desert-themed Mystery Boxes of Bless Global, a new GameFi based on the PC game Bless Online.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TiMi Montréal Debuts At MEGAMIGS

New studio to share learnings with Montréal's game development community in seminars on Open World games and building a AAA franchise

One year after opening its doors, AAA game development studio TiMi Montréal is introducing itself at the upcoming conference MEGAMIGS at the Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal the premier video game event for the growing and vital Montréal game development industry as well as local Quebec gaming enthusiasts. The conference begins Wednesday, October 19 with TiMi Montréal both supporting the event as a sponsor and acquainting itself with the local gaming community through several onsite networking opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×