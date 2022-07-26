Precious MetalsInvesting News

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase I field exploration program at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Prospecting, mapping, and sampling were carried out from June 22nd to July 7th with 109 grab samples and 31 lake sediment samples collected by a two-man crew based at a fly-camp in the central part of the Property on Durkin Lake. Exploration efforts were aided by interpretations of the heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey flown over the Property in the spring (See news release of June 7th, 2022 and Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/131834_15b0ad0ac4ae2b0d_001.jpg

Figure 1: Mag Survey Data over Area Map with Prospecting Coverage.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://goldonresources.com/images/Springpole-East/SPE-MAG-Prospecting-Coverage.jpg

At least three horizons of quartz +/- feldspar veining over strike lengths of up to 3.8 kilometres (km) were located on the Property, associated with approximately east-west magnetic lineaments which locally appear to correspond to metasedimentary-metavolcanic contact areas or horizons of chert-magnetite iron formation. Veining frequently occurs within sheared greywacke-arkose metasediments and has been observed up to 25 centimetres (cm) wide in outcrop. Veins and wall rock appear to contain up to 1-2% pyrite, with locally minor chalcopyrite. Veins appear to be tightly folded along with thin (cm-scale) bands of felsic intrusive material.

Prominent magnetic lineaments in the southern part of the Property were found to correspond to a broad unit of weakly to moderately magnetic mafic to intermediate volcanics, with the possibility of hidden bands of chert-magnetite iron formation as have been observed elsewhere. Approaching the granite-greenstone contact in the far southern part of the Property, folded mafic gneiss was observed, and mafic units in this area locally contain up to 0.5% pyrite.

A prominent magnetic lineament in the northern part of the Property was found to be associated with metasedimentary rocks containing disseminated magnetite. Garnet-biotite schist with trace pyrite was also noted in this area.

"While very little is known about the large Property's underlying geology, we focused our prospecting effort on the MAG anomalies in the Durkin Lake area," said Mike Romanik, president of GoldON. "This initial program represents a good first pass of this area, and we are looking forward to receiving analytical results for the grab and lake sediment samples."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/131834_15b0ad0ac4ae2b0d_002.jpg

Figure 2: Regional map showing Springpole East location and GoldON's other projects.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://goldonresources.com/images/Springpole-East/Springpole-East-Regional.jpg

The 6,674-hectare Property is located within the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt of the northern Uchi Subprovince and consists of typical greenstone mafic to felsic volcanic sequences intercalated with clastic and chemical sediments which have been intruded by pre- to syn-tectonic felsic to mafic intrusives and syn- to post-tectonic mafic to ultra-mafic rocks.

The Property is comprised of 18 contiguous mining claims in the Keigat Lake Area township approximately 40 km northwest of the Slate Falls First Nation community. Access to the Property is via a new all-weather logging road to the southern boundary with extensions planned into the claim group in the near future.

The western boundary of the Property adjoins the Springpole project owned by First Mining Gold Corp., with the Springpole deposit located 9 km to the west of the boundary and hosting reserves of 3.8 million ounces of gold and 20.5 million ounces of silver. The 2021 pre-feasibility study of Springpole is highlighted by a 30,000 tonnes per day mining operation with a life of mine of 11 years. See NI 43-101 Technical Report and Pre-feasibility Study on Springpole Gold Project prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc., February 26, 2021.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes seven properties located in the Red Lake Mining District (McDonough, Springpole East, Red Lake North, Pipestone Bay, Pakwash North, McInnes Lake, and West Madsen) and an eighth property located in the Patricia Mining District (Slate Falls).

For additional information: please visit our website at goldonresources.com, you can download our latest investor presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President
GoldON Resources Ltd.
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: info@goldonresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131834

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoldON ResourcesTSXV:GLDPrecious Metals Investing
GLD:CA
GoldON Commences Exploration at Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Commences Exploration at Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the summer exploration program has commenced at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MAG Survey Reveals Structural Activity at GoldON's Springpole East Property with Similarities to Some of Ontario's Other Gold Camps

MAG Survey Reveals Structural Activity at GoldON's Springpole East Property with Similarities to Some of Ontario's Other Gold Camps

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its recently acquired Springpole East property (the "Property") located in the northeastern extension of the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Commences MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

GoldON Commences MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Prospectair Geosurveys has commenced a property-wide, heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys to conduct a property-wide, heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its recently acquired Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
argosy minerals limited

GoldON Acquires Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Springpole East property (the "Property") situated, primarily, in the Keigat Lake Area township of the Red Lake Mining District, Northwestern Ontario (See Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Receives $1.75m From Warrant Exercise

Puma Exploration Receives $1.75m From Warrant Exercise

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce that all of the outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's July 2020 private placement financing ( see News Release dated July 24, 2020 ) have been exercised, resulting in aggregate proceeds to Puma of CAD$1.75 million. The Warrants were exercisable into one common share of the Company at CAD$0.10 per common share and expired on July 24, 2022. No commission was paid in connection with the exercise of the Warrants. The Company intends to use the proceeds to continue exploration on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada and for general working capital purposes.

" I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and vote of confidence. The proceeds brought in by the exercise of the Warrants strengthen our already robust treasury. This influx of cash in the current market downturn is especially welcome. The funds will allow us to advance exploration on our Williams Brook Project and continue to build shareholder value," said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO. "Our 2022 Summer Exploration Program is well underway, and we look forward to another exciting summer of discovery," he added.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces $2 Million Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

Kuya Silver Announces $2 Million Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") for total proceeds of up to approximately $2,025,000 . The Private Placement is expected to consist of up to 4,500,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one (1) transferrable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.70 per Common Share until the date that is five (5) years from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has completed the previously announced issuance of shares in exchange for drilling services. FireFox entered into an agreement for services with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company has now issued common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services provided by Kati in Northern Finland (the "Shares for Services

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement has issued 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Returns High-Grade Silver from the North Felsite Zone Including: 1.6 Metre Averaging 675g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 5.5% Pb and 3.4% Zn at Cerro Las Minitas

Southern Silver Returns High-Grade Silver from the North Felsite Zone Including: 1.6 Metre Averaging 675g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 5.5% Pb and 3.4% Zn at Cerro Las Minitas

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reported today that drill results continue to extend silver-polymetallic mineralization laterally to the east and west in the North Felsite Target on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico.

The North Felsite target is located on the eastern side of the Cerro and wraps around the northern edge of the Central intrusion where it transitions into the North Skarn target area (Figure 1). The new drilling now confirms the continuity of mineralization with previously modelled mineral resources in the Mina La Bocona and the Skarn Front deposits, continues to identify gold enrichment in several hanging wall intercepts outboard of the main skarn target at the North Felsite zone and has identified high-grade copper mineralization in the North Skarn target area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining: Copper, Gold & Silver Projects with Discovery Potential in Canada, CEO Clip Video

GCM Mining: Copper, Gold & Silver Projects with Discovery Potential in Canada, CEO Clip Video

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) (OTCQX: TPRFF The emerging mid-tier gold producer has management with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. Executive Chairman, Serafino Iacono tells us more.

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) (OTCQX: TPRFF)

https://www.gcm-mining.com/overview/default.aspx

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131687

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Completion of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$22.3 Million and Grants Stock Options

Snowline Gold Announces Completion of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$22.3 Million and Grants Stock Options

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 7 million flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$1.40 per FT Share and 10 million units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$22.3 million. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.50 until July 22, 2024 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×