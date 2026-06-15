GoldHaven Resources Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

GoldHaven Resources Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH,OTC:GHVNF) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933") to adopt semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By opting into the SAR pilot program, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting. GoldHaven's fiscal year ends on July 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters.

Accordingly, the Company will not be filing interim financial statements and the related MD&A for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2026. The Company also intends not to file interim financial statements and related MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended October 31 and April 30 while it remains eligible under CBO 51-933.

The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria set out in CBO 51-933.

This news release is being filed pursuant to CBO 51-933.

Investor Relations and Capital Markets Consulting Agreement with Simone Capital Corp.

In addition, the Company reports that it entered into a consulting agreement dated June 15th, 2026 (the "Consulting Agreement") with Simone Capital Corp. ("Simone Capital"). Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, Simone Capital will, among other things, provide the Company with consulting and marketing services consisting of non-deal or deal roadshows, coordinating introductory meetings and presentations with potential investors, daily outreach to the investment community, phone, email and social media marketing campaigns, webinars and capital markets advisory services (the "Simone Services"). The Simone Services will be provided by Simone Capital over a term beginning on July 1st, 2026 and remain in effect for 6 months or until the Consulting Agreement is terminated. The Consulting Agreement may be terminated by either party at any time. The Company may also terminate the Consulting Agreement immediately if Simone Capital fails to perform the services contemplated thereunder.

In consideration of the Simone Services, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Simone Capital a fee of C$10,000 per month (plus applicable taxes) for the Simone Services, which will be paid using the Company's available working capital.

The Simone Services will be rendered primarily online through a variety of news and investment community communications channels. Anthony Simone, the President of Simone Capital – with a head office located at Suite 16, 158 Don Hillock Dr., Aurora, ON L4G 0G9 – will be involved in conducting the Simone Services. Simone Capital and Mr. Simone do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The terms and conditions of the Consulting Agreement remain subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange


About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Rob Birmingham, CEO
www.goldhavenresources.com
info@goldhavenresources.com
Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company being exempt from the requirements to file interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended October 31 and April 30 in each fiscal year; Simone Capital fulfilling commitments under the Agreement over a 6-month period, primarily through a variety of online based channels. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GoldHaven Resourcescse:gohbase metals investing
GOH:CC
The Conversation (0)
GoldHaven Resources (CSE:GOH) Logo

GoldHaven Resources

Premium Metals Portfolio in Canada & Chile

Premium Metals Portfolio in Canada & Chile Keep Reading...
Goundafa Historic Mine Site Spring Work Program Completed

Goundafa Historic Mine Site Spring Work Program Completed

(TheNewswire) June 15th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to update shareholders on the historic polymetallic Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold Mine, known as the Goundafa Mine, which has a fully... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Commences Summer Fieldwork at Burchell, Follows up at 111 Zone and JET Rare Earth Element System

Bold Ventures Commences Summer Fieldwork at Burchell, Follows up at 111 Zone and JET Rare Earth Element System

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the commencement of summer fieldwork at its Burchell Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. As a result of Bold's winter drilling program (additional sample results... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Reports 4,811 g/t Silver and Confirms Deep Porphyry Copper Potential Beneath Historic Silver King Mine, near Resolution Copper in Arizona

Prismo Metals Reports 4,811 g/t Silver and Confirms Deep Porphyry Copper Potential Beneath Historic Silver King Mine, near Resolution Copper in Arizona

(TheNewswire) Phase I drilling confirms extensive unmined bonanza-grade silver mineralization Hole SK-26-07 intersects potassic alteration with increasing copper values consistent with vectoring toward a potential porphyry copper source Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 15, 2026... Keep Reading...
Completion of Option Agreements and Cleansing Notice

Completion of Option Agreements and Cleansing Notice

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG,OTC:CYGGF; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has today issued 3,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares on conversion of an equivalent number of vested performance rights and a total of 1,050,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the... Keep Reading...
Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

(TheNewswire) June 12th, 2026 - TheNewswire Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, Steadright is issuing the following news release regarding its disclosure... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Conversion of Amended and Restated Convertible Loans

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Conversion of Amended and Restated Convertible Loans

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 8, 2026, having received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, it has exercised its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Horn Island Project Definition Study

Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Gemdale Gold Expands Land Position in Finland and Recommences Exploration in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

Related News

precious metals investing

Horn Island Project Definition Study

battery metals investing

Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

gold investing

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver Price Washout — What's Next, My Strategy

battery metals investing

Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Expands Land Position in Finland and Recommences Exploration in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

uranium investing

As US, Iran Near Peace Pact, Tehran Reportedly Seals Off Uranium Cache

rare earth investing

Ucore Partners with Sumitomo to Expand Western Rare Earths Supply Chain