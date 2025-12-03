Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

GoldGroup Mining (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining (TSXV:GGA, OTC:GGAZF) is a Canadian gold company advancing a portfolio of high-quality producing and development assets in Mexico. With 100 percent ownership of Cerro Prieto, Pinos and the newly acquired San Francisco mine, the company is positioned for disciplined, near-term production growth.

Goldgroup’s strategy is clear: optimize and expand production at its flagship Cerro Prieto mine, advance Pinos toward a production decision, and restart the large-scale San Francisco mine. Together, these projects target over 100,000 ounces of annual production, with additional upside from exploration, resource growth, and future acquisitions.

GoldGroup Mining's Cerro Prieto project

The company is led by an experienced team with deep expertise in developing and optimizing Mexican mines. Backed by strong financial support from the Calu Group and Luca Mining founders, Goldgroup benefits from a proven track record in value creation through mine development, operational turnarounds, and strategic M&A.

Company Highlights

  • Two operating or near-term production gold assets in Mexico, 100-percent-owned and fully permitted.
  • Cerro Prieto expansion completed, increasing from ~12,500 oz/year to 30,000+ oz/year during 2026 and beyond, including tailings re-processing.
  • Its second asset, Pinos, is a fully permitted high-grade underground development project with historical resources and +90 percent metallurgical recoveries.
  • San Francisco acquisition in progress, a past producer capable of ~40,000 oz/year with significant exploration upside.
  • Aggressive M&A strategy aimed at fast-tracking Goldgroup into the mid-tier producer category with advanced due diligence nearing completion. .
  • Backed by the Calu Group and the founders of Luca Mining, bringing extensive operational and financing expertise in Mexico.

