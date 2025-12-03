Goldgroup Mining: Advancing Three High-quality Assets in Mexico

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 02, 2025
Goldgroup Mining (TSXV:GGA, OTC:GGAZF) is a Canadian gold company advancing a portfolio of high-quality producing and development assets in Mexico. With 100 percent ownership of Cerro Prieto, Pinos and the newly acquired San Francisco mine, the company is positioned for disciplined, near-term production growth.
Goldgroup’s strategy is clear: optimize and expand production at its flagship Cerro Prieto mine, advance Pinos toward a production decision, and restart the large-scale San Francisco mine. Together, these projects target over 100,000 ounces of annual production, with additional upside from exploration, resource growth, and future acquisitions.
The company is led by an experienced team with deep expertise in developing and optimizing Mexican mines. Backed by strong financial support from the Calu Group and Luca Mining founders, Goldgroup benefits from a proven track record in value creation through mine development, operational turnarounds, and strategic M&A.
Company Highlights
- Two operating or near-term production gold assets in Mexico, 100-percent-owned and fully permitted.
- Cerro Prieto expansion completed, increasing from ~12,500 oz/year to 30,000+ oz/year during 2026 and beyond, including tailings re-processing.
- Its second asset, Pinos, is a fully permitted high-grade underground development project with historical resources and +90 percent metallurgical recoveries.
- San Francisco acquisition in progress, a past producer capable of ~40,000 oz/year with significant exploration upside.
- Aggressive M&A strategy aimed at fast-tracking Goldgroup into the mid-tier producer category with advanced due diligence nearing completion. .
- Backed by the Calu Group and the founders of Luca Mining, bringing extensive operational and financing expertise in Mexico.
This GoldGroup Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with GoldGroup Mining (TSXV:GGA) to receive an Investor Presentation
GGA:CC
Sign up to get your FREE
Goldgroup Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
8h
Goldgroup Mining
Advancing toward mid-tier gold production with three high-quality assets in Mexico
06 November
Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSXV:GGA)(OTCQX:GGAZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Cerro Prieto gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The... Keep Reading...
14 October
Goldgroup Retains Machai Capital Inc.
Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA) (OTCQX: GGAZF) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") to provide digital marketing services on behalf of the Company.Marketing Agreement The Company has retained Machai, a marketing,... Keep Reading...
6h
Keith Weiner: Gold, Silver Drivers Intact, What to Watch in 2026
Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, shares his gold and silver outlook. In his view, all of their drivers remain intact, meaning that current trends are likely to continue in 2026. "I don't think you're going to go wrong with either," Weiner said.Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
6h
Gold Price 2025 Year-End Review
The gold price saw incredible gains in 2025, rising from US$2,600 per ounce to a record high of over US$4,300.Gold has moved up in nearly every month of the year, and is on track for its biggest annual gain in 46 years. Various factors have lent support, including ongoing geopolitical... Keep Reading...
9h
Egypt’s Mineral Wealth Attracting Australian Mining Companies
Egypt is aiming to boost the attractiveness of its mining sector to global investors, including Australians.Speaking on Petrocast, the podcast of Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, several Australian company leaders said Egypt is becoming more appealing due to its untapped... Keep Reading...
14h
Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval Supports Victoria’s Critical Minerals Future
Southern Cross Gold (TSX:SXGC,ASX:SXG,OTCQX:SXGCF) has received work plan approval for an exploration tunnel at its Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria, Australia.The company said in a November 27 announcement that the exploration tunnel will provide underground access to high-grade... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Goldgroup Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00