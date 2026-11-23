(TheNewswire)
Edmonton—November 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Golden Rapture Mining (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its $700,000 non-brokered private placement, originally announced on October 30, 2026. The first tranche of the financing closed on November 23, 2026, for gross proceeds of $130,890.00.
The closing of the first tranche consists of the following issuance of non-flow-through (NFT) units and flow-through (FT) units, with pricing and breakdown as follows:
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1,663,000 FT units at $0.03 with a 36-month full warrant exercisable at $0.05 per whole warrant, for gross proceeds of $49,890; and
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3,240,000 NFT units at $0.025 with a 36-month full warrant exercisable at $0.05 per whole warrant, for gross proceeds of $81,000.
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Ventum Financial will receive a cash finder's fee of $2,500 and 100,000 finders' fee warrants at an exercise of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the issuance.
Non-flow-through gross proceeds are expected to be used for corporate General & Administrative costs. Flow-through funds are expected to be used for eligible exploration expenses at Golden Rapture's NW Ontario projects.
President Richard Rivet on the raise:
"We want to thank our shareholders for their interest and support. We look forward to attempting to secure the last tranche of this financing in these difficult market conditions."
The Common Shares, Warrants and Finder's Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day upon issuance. The Offering is subject to final CSE Exchange acceptance.
About Golden Rapture Mining
Golden Rapture Mining Corporation is a Canadian exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential mineral properties in Ontario. The Company's portfolio of properties includes the Phillips Township, Swell Bay, Bully Boy, South of Goliath, Northern Queen and the Hutchison Mine project.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Richard Rivet,
President & Chief Executive Officer
Email: goldenrapture@outlook.com
Phone: 780-729-5395
Website: https://goldenrapturemining.com
Shares issued after the transaction: 58,222,390
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, proposed exploration activities, potential mineralization, the identification of exploration targets, the potential continuity or extent of mineralized structures, future drilling and the Company's expectations regarding its properties. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, equipment and personnel, the receipt of necessary permits and approvals, the accuracy of historical information, the Company's ability to complete planned exploration activities and the interpretation of exploration results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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