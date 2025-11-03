Gold Resource Corporation Announces Q3 2025 Conference Call

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announces that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Armando Alexandri, Chief Operating Officer, and Chet Holyoak, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.

To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=30879350-1F42-4102-8465-2D7E4D662CE5

To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:

Participant Toll Free:

+1 (800) 717-1738

International:

+1 (289) 514-5100

Conference ID:

53885

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the Don David mine and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

Chet Holyoak
Chief Financial Officer
Chet.Holyoak@GRC-USA.com
www.GoldResourceCorp.com

